SPORTS ROUNDUP : Dos Pueblos defeats Santa Ynez in boys basketball

The Dos Pueblos boys basketball team defeated Santa Ynez 70-57 in the Varsity Carpinteria finals Wednesday.

The game was part of the Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic at Carpinteria High School.

Santa Ynez Coach Walter Tyler discussed the loss in an email to the News-Press.

“Team made too many small mistakes in passing and defensive intensity,” Tyler said. “This was a good test for our upcoming league match-ups and shows us items we need to fix for our upcoming games.”

But the coach pointed to two of his athletes who soared on the court.

“Congrats to Diego Torres and Jackson Ollenburger for both winning all tourney awards!” Tyler said.

Ollenburger led the Pirates with 21 points, 2 rebounds and 3 steals.

Caleb Cassidy made 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Torres made 6 points and 3 rebounds.

CARPINTERIA SPLITS GAMES AT HOLIDAY CAGE CLASSIC

Villanova Prep defeated Carpinteria 68-42 Tuesday in boys basketball action during the Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic, but Carpinteria went on Wednesday to defeat Hillcrest Christian 63-37.

The tournament took place at Carpinteria High School, where Kainoa Glasgow led the Warriors with 25 points in Tuesday’s night game. Other Carpinteria athletes were Israel Samaguy with 6 points, Bryan Alpizar with 5, Matt Garcia with 4 and Sebastian Campurano with 2.

During Wednesday’s game, Garcia led the Warriors with 22 points.

Glasgow made 16 points, followed by Alpizar with 14, Samaguy with 9 and Campurano with 2.

