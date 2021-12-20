SPORTS ROUNDUP : Dos Pueblos loses in soccer, San Marcos wins in water polo

The Dos Pueblos girls soccer team, which is known for its spirit and determination on the field, lost a couple games Saturday.

One loss was to Moorpark, which defeated the Chargers 3-0.

“Our girls continued to fight hard, but we’re unable to get a goal today,” Coach Ivan Luna said Saturday.

“We connected well in the midfield to work the ball forward and the balls put in behind the lines to our forward were great. We are working on finding our wings to get some crosses into the box,” Luna told the News-Press in an email.

Dos Pueblos also was unable to score against Saugus, which won 3-0.

“Our girls came out and fought hard after a long week, but we played a very organized and gritty Saugus team,” Luna said. “We created a couple opportunities but could not capitalize in front of goal. Our girls will continue to fight every game until the whistle blows, and we are improving every game.

“A shout out to Sophia Riley, who came in and played left back due to various injuries to our defense,” Luna said. “Also, we wish a speedy recovery to Jada Olayemi, who was injured during the game and had to be taken to the hospital due to a knee injury.”

SAN MARCOS BEATS FOOTHILL

The Santa Marcos girls water polo team defeated Foothill High School 11-6 Saturday.

The Royals’ Kate Meyer made four goals, and Ava Stryker and Brooke Ingram each had two. Goalie Elaia Hamilton had 13 blocks in the cage.

“Today was a great day for San Marcos water polo,” Coach Chuckie Roth told the News-Press in an email Saturday. “We had a great Division 1 battle with Foothill. Kate Meyer had a great outing .

“Junior Regan McEacheon was great at center and created many opportunities for the team,” Roth said.

The Royals also held their alumni game Saturday, with more than 20 alumni returning to play.

San Marcos, which is 9-2 this season, plays next in the Holiday Cup on Dec. 29 and 30.

DOS PUEBLOS LOSES TO ST. JOHN BOSCO

St. John Bosco defeated the Dos Pueblos boys basketball team 80-33 Saturday.

“Today we ran into a very good defensive team,” Dos Pueblos Coach Joe Zamora told the News-Press about the away game. “We had some trouble getting into our offense and defending them in the post.

“I was proud of the effort and competitive attitude throughout the game,” Zamora said in an email. “It was a good experience for us as we were able to play against a much bigger team. This will help us going forward.”

Grant Hughes led the Chargers with 10 points.

The Dos Pueblos team is now 5-4 as it awaits league games.

DOS PUEBLOS LOSES TO NEWPORT HARBOR

The Newport Harbor girls water polo team defeated Dos Pueblos 18-5 Saturday.

Dos Pueblos’ Emma Gilbert, a junior, made three goals and four earned ejections.

Another junior with the Chargers, Athena Wigo, made one goal, one assist, one steal and three earned ejections.

And Ava Bennett, who’s also a junior, made one goal, two steals and one block.

The Chargers’ goalie, freshman Megan Garner, made seven blocks and three steals.

