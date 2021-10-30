SPORTS ROUNDUP : Dos Pueblos runs to victory

It’s hard to keep up with Dos Pueblos.

Just ask the Chargers cross country runners who soared at the Santa Barbara County championships.

They placed first in four of the five contests Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos placed first in the 3-mile varsity girls race with the winning low score of 27. Cate placed second with 54, and Orcutt Academy Charter was third with 116.

And the Chargers won the 3-mile junior varsity boys race, with a score of 35. San Marcos placed second with 45, and Santa Maria was third with 71.

Dos Pueblos scored another win with the three-mile freshmen/sophomore race. The Chargers tied with San Marcos with 50 points, but the first place was decided by the No. 6 runner from No. 19-Dos Pueblos vs. No. 21-San Marcos.

And Dos Pueblos won the junior varsity girls race with a score of 17. Santa Maria placed second; San Marcos was third.

Dos Pueblos placed second in the three-mile varsity boys race with a score of 69. Santa Barbara, which had a great day at the championships (as reported in Friday’s News-Press), placed first with the winning low score of 42. San Marcos was third with 133.

“That was a great day for cross-country,” Dos Pueblos head coach Jen Brown told the News-Press in an email. “Of course, we all love the excitement of big meets that get all the publicity, but these gritty races like county are what cross-country is all about: No crowd on the backside at mile two, digging deep into the wind, and running against friends and competitors from other area schools.

“DP performed well coming off of Mt. SAC last weekend,” Brown said. “To win four out of the five races (Wednesday) sets us up well for League finals.”

Here are some individual times.

Varsity Boys:

1. Rabbit Barnes, Midland, 15:25.61.

2. Jacob Snodgress, San Marcos, 15:40.44.

3. Blaise Snow, Santa Barbara, 15:42.87.

4. Eamon Gordon, Dos Pueblos, 15:49.05.

5. Oliver Levine, Santa Barbara, 15:56.17.

Varsity Girls:

1. Phoebe Wolfe Lyons, Dos Pueblos,18:54.28.

2. Anna DiSorbo, Cate, 19:22.45.

3. Peyton Miya, Orcutt Academy Charter, 19:28.15.

4. Sarah Dent, Dos Pueblos, 19:42.54.

5. Ellie Gleason, Dos Pueblos, 19:58.70.

KZSB’S FOOTBALL BROADCAST

KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station, will broadcast today’s football game between Antelope Valley College and Santa Barbara City College.

They’re playing at City College’s La Playa Stadium, and air time is 5:45 p.m.

In addition to airing on AM 1290, the games will be broadcast on am1290kzsb.com and newspress.com.

