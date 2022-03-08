Sports Roundup : Dos Pueblos softball team loses to Oak Park, Buena

It was a tough weekend for Dos Pueblos softball as the team lost two non-league games Saturday.

The Chargers fell to Oak Park 6-1 and lost to Buena 3-0 during the Simi Valley Manlet Tournament.

However, Jessica Reveles and Lacy Spear played “stellar defense” in the second game, noted Coach Mike Gerken.

“It was pretty much the same story in both games — we hit it hard and got nothing for it, especially in game two,” Gerken said. “We only struck out three times over 12 innings, but everything we hit was right at them or met with a defensive gem.”

“I’m proud of the way our girls are hitting it,” Gerken continued. “We know we can score; it’s just a matter of ‘hittin’ it where they ain’t.’”

With the two losses, Dos Pueblos softball now has an overall record of 6-3 but a league record of 3-0.

SAN MARCOS SPLITS GAMES

San Marcos fell to Kennedy 5-3 in the Simi Valley Manlet tournament over the weekend, but the softball team rallied against Santa Paula 6-4.

The Royals started off strong in its game against Santa Paula, with Emma Foster scoring a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first. Caitlyn Early singled, stole second and was hit home on a triple by Tiana Monaghan.

San Marcos banked three more runs in the third inning on a one-out triple by Gigi Gritt. Early got another home run, and Cassandra Perez followed with an RBI single.

Santa Paula fired back with four runs in the 4th inning, but Monaghan added another run for San Marcos in the 5th to make it the final 6-4 score.

San Marcos pretty evenly matched Kennedy run-for-run up until the fourth when the latter team would score three. San Marcos couldn’t capitalize in the bottom of the inning, and the game was called due to the 90-minute time limit — leaving Kennedy ahead by two.

Gritt pitched her second complete game win two days in a row and was also two for six on the day hitting with a triple.

Foster and Early were both three for five on the day, each with a home run. Monaghan was two for five with a trip and her second home run in two days.

San Marcos is now 3-5 overall with a 2-1 league record.

DOS PUEBLOS TIES AT INVITATIONAL

Dos Pueblos track and field walked away with a tie in the Don Green Invitational at Moorpark over the weekend.

The girls JV team placed first in the long jump and second in the high jump.

Varsity girls placed fourth in the distance medley.

As for the boys varsity, the Chargers took fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the high jump.

The boys JV team placed third in the distance medley.