Sports Roundup : Dos Pueblos swimmers, divers beat Cabrillo

Dos Pueblos defeated the Cabrillo swimming and diving team Thursday in both the boys and girls division at home.

The girls won 98-64; the boys, 119-46.

The girls 200 medley relay won with Hannah Song, Stephanie Norris, Natalie Murray, and Athena Wigo. Junior Brynn Graham won both her individual events: 200 IM and 100 Fly with a CIF D1 Consideration time.

Sophomore Kate Hannah placed second in the 200 IM. Ava Bennett took first in the 50 Free, and Megan Garner second in the 100 Free.

Sophomore Natalie Murray placed first in the 100 backstroke.

Dos Pueblos swept the 100 breaststroke with Stephanie Norris taking first, Kay Taylor-Ng taking second and Ava Bennett placing third.

Boys’ 200 medley relay group took first place with Nikko Carrillo, Dylan White, Cooper Costello, and Will Robinson. Junior Cooper Costello won both his events: 200 free and 100 Butterfly with CIF D2 consideration times.

Junior Nikko Carrillo won both of his events: 200 IM with a CIF D2 consideration time and 500 free. Junior Brody Luke placed first in his two events: 100 and 50 free.

The 200 free relay with Aden Bishop, Will Robinson, Luke Brody, and Dylan White took first place. The 100 backstroke was won by Alexander Murren Doherty. Senior Dylan White won the 100 breaststroke.

LAGUNA BLANCA BEATS BISHOP DIEGO

The Bishop Diego boys tennis team lost Thursday to Laguna Blanca 4-14.

No. 1 singles player Giovanni Basoccu won three sets: 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

“Gio played hard in the heat today,” said Coach Natlee Hapeman. “His endurance and speed cover the court well. His service was a big part of his game today. Gio’s offensive game was strong today. His placement and strategy continue to work the whole court,”

“The team lost as a whole, but the score did not show the effort and heart that went into the game today,” Hapeman said. “These Cardinals did not give up. I am proud of their effort today.”

Next match is at home against Villanova on Tuesday.

SAN MARCOS GIRLS SWIM TEAM UNDEFEATED

The San Marcos girls swim team is 5-0 this season after defeating Lompoc Thursday.

“Today we had some great performances,” said Royals Coach Brian Roth. “Senior Keegan Steele won the 100 butterfly and 200 free. I appreciate her hard work and dedication to the team over the past four years.

“Also sophomore Molly Nelson had a great performance in the 100 backstroke with a commanding win over the field,” Roth said. “Molly is a good kid who works very hard and is making huge strides. We had a lot of great performances, and it was a really fun trip to Lompoc.”

The Royals will host Santa Barbara High School Wednesday before traveling to Mt. Sac later in the week for the Meet of Champions.

DONS DEFEAT CHARGERS

Santa Barbara High School beat the Don Pueblos lacrosse boys team 8-5 Thursday.

“Salem Bawaneh kept us in the game with a huge day between the pipes. He made 13 key saves to keep the score close,” said Chargers Coach Justin Juarez.

CARPINTERIA BEATS OXNARD

Carpinteria hosted the Oxnard Yellowjackets Thursday in boys volleyball and came away with a 3-0 sweep.

Scores were 25-20, 25-19, 25-19.

“This makes our eighth 3-0 sweep of the season,” said Warriors Coach Mickey Caughey. “We are now 9-3 overall and 3-1 in the league. Our big hitter on the night was Joaquin Gonzalez with 15 kills.

“Zach Isaac had 9 perfect passes, 25 digs, and served 3 aces, including a sizzling spike serve to win the 3rd and final set for the match,” Caughey continued. “River Taff, our steady middle blocker, had 6 kills and 4 blocks.

“Our Libero, Sebastian McCurry, had 26 digs, 7 perfect passes and 2 aces. Diesel Slade had 5 kills, 8 perfect passes, and 17 digs.

“Gavin Lohuis kept our attackers happy with 32 assists,” Caughey said.

“Next Thursday will be our Senior Night at home vs Nordhoff. The game time will be at 6 p.m.,” the coach noted.

He added that Carpinteria was invited to play in Santa Barbara High School’s TOC Tournament, set for April 15 and 16.

“Our players are very excited about having the opportunity to play in that prestigious tournament,” Caughey said.

