SPORTS ROUNDUP : Dos Pueblos wins double header in girls basketball

The Dos Pueblos girls varsity basketball team enjoyed a couple victories Friday night, beating Channel Islands and Santa Paula 60-18 and 64-44, respectively, at a Fillmore tournament.

Chargers Coach Phil Sherman talked about the first game against the Raiders from Channel Islands, a high school in Oxnard.

“Dos Pueblos raced out to a 15-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back as they capitalized on numerous Raider turnovers and converted them into easy baskets,” Sherman told the News-Press in an email. “At halftime, the lead ballooned to 31-18. Dos Pueblos rode the balanced scoring of sophomores Justine Katz and Gianna Nichols, who scored 12 points and 8 points respectively while seniors Leila Chisholm, Lily Mires and Ari Tapia scored 11, 9 and 8 points each.

“I thought the girls brought some outstanding energy to the contest,” Sherman said. “Ari Tapia recorded 6 steals and really sparked our press defense.”

In the second game, the Chargers defeated the Santa Paula Cardinals.

“The Cardinals put up a good fight as they withstood a 12-2 early Charger lead to close the first quarter behind by two points, 14-12,” Sherman said. “Despite the final score (64-44), this was a close game until late in the third quarter.”

The Chargers’ Justine Katz scored 19 points on 8 of 8 shooting to go along with 7 steals and 5 rebounds.

“It is good to see Justine attacking the basket and shooting perimeter shots,” Sherman said.

Leila Chisholm scored 16 points and had 4 steals while Lily Mires recorded 11 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had 5 blocks.

“This is Lily’s third straight game with double figures in scoring and rebounds. She is affecting the games in many ways,” Sherman said.

The Chargers stretched their lead to 26 points at one point and finished the game with a 64-44 win that placed them in the final against rival San Marcos.

CATE BEATS BISHOP DIEGO

Cate edged out Bishop Diego 60-58 in a suspenseful boys basketball game Friday at the Nordhoff tournament.

“The last five minutes of the game were neck and neck with each team taking the lead,” Cate Coach Andy Gil told the News-Press in an email.

“We came out eager and ecstatic to give one of the best teams in Santa Barbara a good game!”

“The Rams had an extremely balanced attack and great leadership all around. Our bench was loud, and all players contributed today and got in the game,” Gil said.

Cate senior Mason Oetgen finished with 12 points. Senior Tyler Tom scored 13 points, and Babacar Pouye led the Rams with 18.

Tyler Williams for Bishop led all scorers with 20, and Kai Morphy scored 12 points.

“Cate got off to a hot start, leading 20-9 after the first quarter,” Bishop Coach James Coronado told the News-Press in a separate email.

“Bishop closed to within 3 points a couple of times in the second half but could never get over the hump,” he said. “All the credit goes to them (Cate). They played way harder than we did, period. We couldn’t stop them at all, and this was our poorest effort in a very long time.

“We have to be much better than this on defense if we want to win any game, and today we just didn’t have the effort,” Coronado said.

SANTA MARIA DEFEATS SANTA YNEZ

Santa Maria beat Santa Ynez 52-44 Friday in girls basketball.

J-Lyn Brandford led the Pirates with 11 points, 15 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 assists.

Giszelle Hrehor scored 7 points and made 15 rebounds.

Nayeli Torres scored 8 points and made 5 assists.

“The girls are playing better together but let down in the second quarter,” Santa Ynez Coach Jennifer Rasmussen told the News-Press in an email. “We battled back, scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter, the same amount in the first three quarters. Game by game, we are seeing improvements and working hard, learning from each game.”

BISHOP DIEGO LOSES TO HOLY MARTYRS

Holy Martyrs defeated the Bishop Diego girls basketball team 52-38 during the Bird Cage Classic.

Bishop Diego’s Clara McDonald led the Cardinals with 10 points, and Eliana Urzua was right behind her with 9.

“We started out strong taking a 15-14 lead in the first quarter,” Cardinals Coach Jeff Burich told the News-Press in an email. “We just couldn’t get in double figures in any of the teaming quarters. We were outscored by 5 in every quarter afterwards.

“I was very happy with our effort tonight,” he said. “Lily and Clara were very aggressive underneath the basket. Eliana and Siena Urzua made things happen and attacked the basket. We had great opportunities, but a few shots rimmed out that would have changed things.

“We got it down to 6 several times in the second half but credit Holy Martyrs for some clutch shooting,” Burich said.

“We will get better. We gave up too many second chance possessions, and I need to do a better job in changing some defensive looks. We definitely left it all on the court tonight, and this will only make us better.”

LAGUNA BEACH BEATS SAN MARCOS

The Laguna Beach Breakers defeated the San Marcos Chargers girls water polo team 14-8 Friday in the season opener.

“I thought we had some moments of great water polo, and we had more moments in the area of growth,” Chargers Coach Chuckie Roth told the News-Press in an email. “We learned a lot about ourselves. We were trailing 2-3 at the end of the first (quarter) and 5-6 at half time.

“Early in the third (quarter), we tied the game at 6-6,” Roth said. “However in the third quarter, we made a few offensive turnovers that led to quick goals.

“We are 0-1 on the season, and we played a great team tonight that helped us identify areas of growth,” the coach said. “We will learn, study and get better.”

Ava Stryker scored 6 goals. Kate Meye and Brooke Ingram each scored a goal.

Elaia Hamilton made 7 saves.

CARPINTERIA DEFEATS COASTAL CHRISTIAN

Carpinteria edged out Coastal Christian 21-20 Friday in girls basketball.

Coach Henry Gonzales praised his team for its determination during the hard-fought victory.

“We found ourselves down four points at the end of the first period but were able to storm back and take the lead at halftime by three points,” Gonzales told the News-Press in an email. “We were led by sophomores Lizbeth Alpizar and Amarisse Camargo with 9 and 8 points, respectively.

“The third period saw Coastal Christian charge back and take the lead by 6 points,” the coach said.

But Carpinteria fought back in the fourth quarter to defeat Coastal Christian 10-3.

“We continue to learn and have a positive outlook on the season,” Gonzales said. “ I’m very happy with our attitude and work ethic.”

SANTA YNEZ SPLITS WATER POLO GAMES

Santa Ynez won one game and lost another during a girls water polo tournament Friday.

The Pirates defeated Newbury Park 10-8, with goalie Jessie Ray Flynn standing out with five saves.

“Hannah Allen had two goals, two assists and two steals, as well as drawing a positive kick out,” Coach Jen Nash told the News-Press in an email. “Fallin Brady had one goal and one assist. Sydney Gills had three goals, one being an amazing 5-meter shot, and Tabitha Pearigen led with four goals and one assist.”

The coach said the second game was a rough one against Oxnard, which ended up defeating Santa Ynez 20-10.

“Jessi Rae Flynn had four saves,” Nash said. “Cierra Cloud had 2 goals, 1 assist and 1 steal. Sydney Gills had 2 goals. Hannah Allen had 3 goals, 2 assist and 3 steals, Tabitha Pearigen had 3 goals and 1 assist.

“SY Pirates fought till the end!”

CATE DEFEATS CARPINTERIA

Senior forward Peter Wood’s four goals led Cate Friday to a win over cross-town rivals Carpinteria in boys soccer.

“Sophomore Seb Sutch put the Cate Rams on the scoreboard in the first minute of the game,” Coach Jorge Reynoso told the News-Press in an email. “Eight minutes later, Peter Wood recorded the first of four goals in the evening off a converted PK after Seb Sutch was taken down in the box in the 9th minute.

“Cate took 16 shots on goal but was unable to capitalize those opportunities and took a 2-1 lead at the half,” Reynoso said.

“The scoring opportunities continued in the second half for Cate, and this time Wood was able to earn a second half hat trick,” Reynoso continued.

“The midfield combination of Samuel Anum, Uriel Beltran, and Jae Lim did an outstanding job of controlling the tempo of the match and creating scoring opportunities for their teammates on the attack,” the coach said.

“The Rams were able to maintain their composure defensively and hold on for the 5-2 victory,” Reynoso said.

Cate (2-0) will travel to Ojai Tuesday for another rivalry match against Thacher.

A DRAW FOR CARPINTERIA, CATE

Carpinteria and Cate tied 1-1 Friday during a girls soccer game at Carpinteria Valley Stadium.

“Carpinteria got into the lead in the 23rd minute with a goal from a sophomore player that was called up for the match: Isela Zamora,” Coach Alfredo Martinez told the News-Press in an email. “The striker put away a free kick cross from senior midfielder Keren Gamez.

“Zamora would get another chance five minutes later when she collected a mis-cleared ball but hit the post,” Martinez said. “On the other end of the field, goalkeeper Ariana Launsbury got five great saves.

“Unfortunately with 8 minutes to go, a defensive breakdown allowed a free Cate player to finish inside the box to end the game in a 1-1 tie.

“I was very pleased with the overall performance from the girls today. and although there was disappointment for not being able to hold the lead to the end of the match, a massive step toward becoming a consistent and competitive team was achieved today,” the coach said.

“I was very pleased with the performance from Juniors Ashley Verduzco and Ariana Lounsbury, and I know their continued efforts will get us where we need to be for league play,” Martinez said.

“Next up for us is a game with traditionally tough Santa Clara on Thursday afternoon. Our record is now 1-1-1.”

BUENA BEATS DOS PUEBLOS

Buena beat Dos Pueblos 1-0 Friday night in girls soccer.

The Chargers coach talked about the game in Ventura.

“The game was back and forth the entire match, but Buena got the only goal in the game. Our team played some of the best soccer we have all season during the first half,” Coach Ivan Luna told the News-Press in an email.

“We would like to mention Katie Peterson for helping control the midfield and distributing passes. She played a fantastic game! I would also like to mention Gizela Zermeno, who worked hard to create chances and get shots on goal.”

The team is now 0-3-1.

