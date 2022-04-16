SPORTS ROUNDUP : DP softball takes home win over San Marcos

The Dos Pueblos High softball team edged out San Marcos on Friday, winning the home game 5-4.

“This was a big win for us today. Our goal all year was to win the league, but we had some sizable obstacles to overcome in defending champion San Marcos and Lompoc,” said Dos Pueblos coach Mike Gerken. “Going 4-1 against those two good teams is quite an accomplishment. We still have some work to do to get there, but this win puts us in a good position, considering SM and Lompoc still have to face each other twice.”

Leading hitters for Dos Pueblos included Bella Nuno, who went 2-4 with a homer and two RBIs; Mia Reveles, who had a three-hit day; and Leila Chisholm, who chipped in two hits.

The game remained scoreless until the third inning, when San Marcos drew first blood by scoring on an error. Dos Pueblos answered back in the bottom half of the inning, when a Chisholm single set up a two-run homer for Nuno. The Chargers weren’t done, scoring one more in the frame when Reveles singled and stole second, eventually being driven in by a two-out hit by Lacy Spear.

Reveles drove in a run of her own in the fourth, singling in Nuno, who had reached after narrowly missing her second homer of the game.

San Marcos threatened to narrow the gap in the fifth, but a highlight reel catch by Chisholm denied San Marcos’ Kamila Morales a potential two-run double.

“Leila’s catch in the 5th was huge. It might have been the best catch in a clutch situation I’ve ever seen. She also threw a girl out at second trying to stretch a single into a double. Combined with her hitting to day, it was one of the most complete games an outfielder can have,” said Gerken.

Dos Pueblos extended its lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth after back-to-back doubles from Riley Moroe and Reveles.

San Marcos mounted a comeback in the seventh, opening the inning with back-to-back singles from Kayla Aguilar and Bella Cruz. Aguilar scored on a double by Gigi Gritt, who scored along with Cruz on a two-run single by Morales. The threat was ended with a clutch strikeout from Dos Pueblos’ Georgia Wilson.

“I am happy and proud of our girls, especially our seniors Mackenzie Ensign, Jessica Reveles, Lacy Spear and Leila Chisholm who got a victory in their last ever game vs. SM,” said Gerken.

The Chargers improved to 10-1 in league play with the win, with an overall record of 14-4.

Carpinteria boys volleyball win on Senior Night

The Carpinteria boys volleyball team had a Senior Night performance to remember, sweeping Nordhoff 25-17, 25-15 and 25-18.

The win improves Carpinteria’s record to 10-3 overall, with a 4-1 mark in league play, and preserved its #1 rating in the CIF Division 5 rankings. Of the team’s ten wins, nine have come via 3-0 sweeps.

“Our team chemistry was very good tonight with several players contributing to our win,” said Head Coach Michel Caughey. “Gavin Lohuis had a great night getting 7 aces, 1 block and 37 assists. Gavin was distributing nice hittable sets to all of our hitters in the front row, back row and more recently he is setting more combination plays. Our passing is getting better each game, giving Gavin 3 to 4 options as to who he can set, which kept our opponents guessing as to who he was going to set next.”

Carpinteria’s Diesel Slade and Joaquin Gonzalez both turned in double doubles, with 11 kills and 10 digs for the former and 10 kills and 11 digs for the latter. Also contributing were Zack Isaac, who added three aces, five kills, a block and 26 digs, and Sebastian McCurry with three aces and 24 digs.

“Our team defense is resulting in our getting many opportunities to attack more balls, which translates into more points for our team,” said Caughey.

Dos Pueblos wins against Cabrillo in boys volleyball

Dos Pueblos took home a win over Cabrillo in a Thursday boys volleyball matchup.

The Chargers earned their victory on the road, beating the Conquistadors in straight sets by scores of 25-9, 25-17 and 25-13.

“The team was serving aggressively tonight, we really were putting some pace on the ball. Junior outside Tzevon Lovejoy- Hall had six aces on the night to lead the serving attack,” said Coach Ehren Hug.

Luke Gilner led the team with nine kills, also contributing three blocks, three digs and two aces. Nate Gotsis added seven kills and a block, Tzevon Lovejoy-Hall produced four kills, six aces and four digs, and Troy Fitzgerald had a diverse contribution to the Dos Pueblos effort with five kills, 20 assists, four blocks, and ace and eight digs. Grant Hughes had a similarly balanced performance, with four kills, four blocks, three digs and 18 assists.

“The guys were focused tonight and it showed with very few errors,” said Hug.

Laguna Blanca volleyball pulls off sweep of Cate

Laguna Blanca won a league match at Cate on Friday, sweeping the home team 25-9, 25-12 and 25-13.

Leading the way for Laguna Blanca was Thomas Couvillion, who led in kills with 11 while also contributing four digs. Tyson Deveze and Caden Weaver managed five kills each, while Drew Levinson lead the team in aces with four.

Laguna Blanca will play next at home on Tuesday, when the face off against St. Bonnie in a Senior Night matchup.

Carpinteria boys tennis wins close match over Nordhoff

The Carpinteria boys tennis team traveled to Nordhoff on Friday for the rubber match of the teams’ three contests.

The match remained close until the end, when excellent doubles play in the final round allowed Carpinteria to squeak out a 9-9 (70-66) win.

Each round but the last finished in a tie, but the final round saw Nordhoff take an 8-6 lead. Carpinteria fought back with a comeback from the doubles team of Ian Thomas and Zaiden Juarez, who clawed back from being down 5-1 to force a tiebreak.

Another comeback from Matthew Endow and Connor Gralewski saw the pair go from being down 4-1 to collecting a 7-5 win against the Rangers’ #1 team.

Carpinteria’s victory was assured when Austin Stone and Ben Persoon won 6-0, tying the overall score at 9-9, but putting their team over the top in games, 70-66.

Carpinteria is now 12-4 overall and 6-1 in Citrus Coast League play.

Mixed results for Carpinteria track against Nordhoff

The Carpinteria Warriors split with Nordhoff on Friday, with the boys winning 81-54 and the girls losing 73-58.

Leading the way for the Carpinteria boys were two underclassmen and a senior. Freshman Joel De Lira won the 1600 and 3200 meter races, sophomore Wes Chung won two hurdle events and senior Mateo Handall won the 100 and 200 meter events.

Chris Ceja and Marcos Dominguez also brought home wins for the Warriors, with Ceja finishing first in the 400 and Dominguez claiming victory in the shot put.

The standout performer for the girls was Ainslee Alexander, who brought home wins in the long jump, pole vault, triple jump and shot put. Ariana Lounsbury also won the discus, while Karen Game won the 400 meter race.

SY takes down Ventura in beach volleyball

Santa Ynez beach volleyball took on Ventura at home on Friday, winning 3-0 in the league matchup.

Jayda Henrey and Gianna Pecile dominated their match, beating their opponents 21-10 and 21-6. Kaki Allen and Sadie Lishman overcame a slow start to win their match, dropping the first game 14-21 before coming back to win 21-17 and 15-4. Hannah Allen and Cailin Glover also dropped their first game, losing 22-24, but rallied to win the next two 21-4 and 15-11.

Dos Pueblos beats Santa Ynez in the water

Dos Pueblos swimmers and divers overcame Santa Ynez on Friday, with the boys winning 113-66 and the girls winning 125-51.

The girls team saw a number of victories.

The girls 200 medley relay team of Ruby Witcher-Gomez, Kay Taylor-Ng, Brynn Graham and Ava Bennett won their event. Other wins included sophomore Natalie Murray in both the 200 free and the 500 free, Graham in the 100 fly and 50 free, Taylor-Ng in the 100 breaststroke. In addition juniors Bennett and Emma Gilbert finished first and second, respectively, in the 100 free, and the meet ended with the 4×100 free relay team of Brooke Finlay, Murray, Megan Garner and Graham taking first.

For the boys, the 200 medley relay team of Cooper Castello, Nikko Carillo, Dylan White and Will Robinson took first, while the 200 free relay team of Carillo, Robinson, Brody Luke and Costello made CIF D2 consideration time. Also earning CIF D2 consideration time in the 50 free was Carillo, who brought home wins in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley. Luke received CIF D2 consideration for the 100 free, as well as winning the 50 free. The 500 free was dominated by Dos Pueblos swimmers, with John Bish, Andrew Ji and Max Mayburn finishing in first, second and third, respectively.

Dos Pueblos’ next meet will be at Santa Barbara on Wednesday with diving at 2 p.m. and swimming at 2:45 p.m.

