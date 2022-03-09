SPORTS ROUNDUP : DP sweeps Carp in boys volleyball matchup

By MATT SMOLENSKY

NEWS-PRESS ASSOCIATE EDITOR

The Dos Pueblos Chargers pulled off a 3-0 home sweep of Carpinteria on Monday, defeating the Warriors 25-16, 25-21 and 25-18.

The hard-fought match featured a number of long rallies as both teams struggled to overcome solid defensive play from its opponent.

The Chargers’ defensive effort was led by senior middle blocker Reid Sisney, who recorded four blocks to go along with five kills and two digs.

“Reid has always played with nothing but the best effort since he was a freshman, and we are so pleased with what he has already done in his senior season,” said Dos Pueblos coach Ehren Hug.

Offensively, the Chargers were led by senior outside hitter Troy Fitzgerald, who recorded 12 kills along with seven digs and two blocks. Not far behind were setter/opposites Ewan Richards and Grant Hughes, who added 10 and eight kills, respectively. Hughes also led the team in assists with 22, while Richards contributed 17. Leading the way in digs for Dos Pueblos was senior captain and libero Finn Hastings with eight.

Leading the way for Carpinteria was Zach Isaac, who contributed seven kills, two blocks and 18 digs. Three Warriors — Diesel Slade, River Taff and Joaquin Gonzalez — added five kills each, while Sebastian McCurry led the team in digs with 28. Gavin Lohuis was the team leader in assists with 23, and both Lohuis and Ty Wilson contributed four blocks.

“We played them tough with a lot of long back and forth rallies,” said Carpinteria coach Michel Caughey. “We were disappointed in not taking a game from them, but we were happy with how we stayed in the game with them. … It was a lot of fun playing against a team of Dos Pueblos’ caliber. And who knows, we may get the chance to play them again in the 45th Annual Dos Pueblos Invitational Volleyball Tournament.”

That event is set to take place Saturday at the UCSB Thunderdome, and it will feature 30 teams.

Both teams will play again on Thursday, with Dos Pueblos set to square off against San Marcos at home and Carpinteria scheduled to host Malibu.

SY BOYS GOLF AT INVITATIONAL

Santa Ynez High sent a team of three players to the Glendora Invitational on Monday, placing 28th in a field of 39 teams with a score of 273.

One hundred and seventeen golfers from high schools across Southern California took part in the event. Santa Ynez’ Jackson St. Denis finished in 62nd with a score of 86, while teammates Rye Winans and Owen Hirth finished in 82nd and 94th with scores of 91 and 96, respectively.

The invitational was won by a team out of Mission Viejo, who put up a score of 225.

email: msmolensky@newspress.com