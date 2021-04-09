SPORTS ROUNDUP : DuPont strikes twice to lead Chargers past Cabrillo

Seba Dupont scored a pair of first-half goals as the Chargers defeated Cabrillo 2-1 in their Channel League home opener at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

“Seba created multiple opportunities, along with our wing players in the first half,” coach Matt York said. “We played with the wind at our back, and it seemed like we were getting one-on-one breakaways for most of the 40 minutes.”

York credited the defensive efforts of sophomore Ethan Foong in helping DP (2-1, 1-1 league) keep Cabrillo out of the net throughout the second half.

SAN MARCOS 4, LOMPOC 0

Juan Escobar, Sergio Diaz, Miguel Mondragon and Caden Vom Steeg each found the back of the net in the Royals win over Lompoc on Thursday.

Escobar took advantage of a penalty kick in the early going, while Diaz scored off an assist from Yahir Vasquez. Mondragon’s goal came on a corner kick. The Royals improved to 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in Channel League play.

GIRLS SOCCER

DOS PUEBLOS 1, CABRILLO 0

Sasha Runyen headed in a corner kick from Sadie Stout as the Chargers won the road match. The Chargers (1-1-1, 1-1-0 Channel League) also received strong play from co-captains Precious Nwosu, Sasha Runyen and Payton Walker, coach Seth Asuncion said.

SAN MARCOS 4, LOMPOC 0

Sofia Orozco and Evony Diaz scored two goals each to lead the Royals’ road win.

SANTA BARBARA 0, SANTA YNEZ 0

Sophomore goalkeeper Myra Fonseca kept a clean sheet for the Dons in their road match.

“We were not as clean as we wanted to be on our final pass around the box,” coach Willie Sims said. “Santa Ynez is never an easy place to go play when its windy but we are happy we came out with another shut out for the third game in a row.”

PREP BASEBALL

BISHOP DIEGO 12, CARPINTERIA 5

The Cardinals erupted for 14 hits in support of winning pitcher Ashton Pelly to hand the Warriors their first loss of the season at John Calderwood Field.

Erich Goebel hit a home run and a single for Carpinteria (1-1). Statistics for Bishop Diego (2-3) were not provided by deadline.

SAN MARCOS 10, SANTA YNEZ 2

Chase Hoover pitched three innings of one-hit relief, striking out six, to earn the win in the Royals’ Channel League opener at wind-swept Joe Mueller Field.

The Pirates parlayed two walks, a throwing error and a hit by Caleb Cassidy to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. San Marcos (7-1) rallied, however, with three runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth.

Emmett Speake had two RBIs and Henry Manfredonia drove in another while scoring twice. Hoover also scored a pair of runs while Nicky Fell triggered the big seventh inning with a double.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH 59, SANTA BARBARA 47

Athena Saragoza scored 31 points, Isabelle Goebel pulled down 10 rebounds and Caia Trimble handed out six assists as the Dons dropped their season opener in Santa Maria.

“It was a good opener for us against a very strong St. Joseph team,” coach Andrew Butcher said.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

GSAC TITLE GAME CANCELED

Westmont College was declared Golden State Athletic Conference women’s soccer champion after Ottawa, Az. bowed out of Saturday’s championship game because of COVID-19 protocol.

The league declared the match to be a “no contest” while awarding the Warriors its automatic berth in next week’s opening round of the NAIA Tournament.

PREP FOOTBALL

SAN MARCOS TO LIVESTREAM GAME

San Marcos High announced that tonight’s 7 o’clock home football game against Santa Ynez will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/c/I9forlife.

email: mpatton@newspress.com