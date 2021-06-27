SPORTS ROUNDUP : Foresters game suspended after darkness fell

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Santa Barbara Foresters pitcher Bryce Warrecker throws from the mound during a game against the Inland Empire Buccaneers in July at Pershing Park. The Foresters’ game Friday night was suspended because the lights were out at the Thousand Oaks field, but that won’t be a problem this afternoon when the Santa Barbara team hosts the Academy Barons at Pershing Park.

The Santa Barbara Foresters’ game ended Friday night with some suspense.

The game had to be suspended when the lights were out and darkness fell at Sparky Anderson Field in Thousand Oaks. At that point, the Foresters were tied 5-5 with the Conejo Oaks after nine innings.

The baseball game will be completed at a later date.

The Foresters will host the Academy Barons at 2 p.m. today at Pershing Park, 100 Castillo St., Santa Barbara. The public is encouraged to come and watch or listen to KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.

TRACK

So close.

Carpinteria High School athlete Vincent Rinaldi narrowly missed qualifying Friday for the finals of the state championships in the 100 meters. In fact, the Warrior missed it by 0.0002 of a second.

The senior ran 10.79 to place 10th overall, Coach Van Latham told the News-Press in an email. The top nine qualified for Saturday’s final.

The ninth-place finisher also ran 10.79 but earned the qualifying spot when the time was taken to the thousandths. Rinaldi was 0.002 seconds slower.

