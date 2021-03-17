SPORTS ROUNDUP : Former Don to be inducted into Water Polo Hall of Fame

Kami Craig, a Santa Barbara High graduate who is considered to be one of the greatest two-meter players in women’s water polo history, has been named for induction into the USA Water Polo Hall of Fame.

Craig, 33, retired from the sport three years ago with two Olympic gold medals and a silver to her credit.

She will be inducted at a time and location to be determined later. Also earning induction were Tony Azevedo, Merrill Moses, Ericka Lorenz, and Courtney Mathewson, her former teammate from the Olympic squads that won Olympic gold in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

“I think about all the great opportunities that water polo has given me, and to have had the honor to win a gold medal at the 2012 Games and then come out again on top in Rio, I got to live my wildest dreams,” Craig said.

Craig led Santa Barbara High to a CIF Division IV championship in 2003 and to the finals in 2004 before graduating in the spring of 2005. She continued on to win two NCAA Player of the Year Awards at USC.

By the time she earned her degree in 2010, she’d already won a silver medal in Beijing as the youngest member of the 2008 Olympic team.

“We were favored to win gold and won silver, then had seven players from ’08 come back for 2012 with this idea of, ‘OK, next time we’re going to do it our way,’” she said. “We wanted to get the job done.

“There are hundreds of thousands of lessons to be learned by this journey and 13 years with the national team, but that one in particular stands out, just being completely prepared and having ownership of our team as athletes.”

Carpinteria, Righetti games canceled

The first two COVID-19 casualties of Santa Barbara County’s high school football season were announced on Tuesday, with games involving both Carpinteria and Righetti being canceled because of positive tests for the coronavirus.

The Warriors were to open their season at home against Fillmore on Friday while Righetti was to travel to Arroyo Grande.

Four other Santa Barbara-area games are still on tap, including the 61st annual Big Game between rivals Santa Barbara and San Marcos at the Royals’ Warkentin Stadium.

Other Channel League contests on Friday will feature Cabrillo at Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez at Lompoc.

Bishop Diego will open its season at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium against Camino League rival St. Bonaventure.

All games are set for 7 p.m., although attendance will be strictly limited.

Chargers edge Dons in water polo, 9-6

Dos Pueblos jumped out to a 6-3 halftime lead and held on for a 9-6 girls water polo victory at Santa Barbara.

Sophie Johnson led the Dons with four goals and field blocks. The Chargers did not report their statistics.

Santa Barbara’s boys and girls both defeated Westlake in Monday’s matches.

The boys won 12-9 behind senior Jordan Hayes, who had two goals and two assists while earning four ejections. The girls pulled out an 8-5 victory, with senior Bella Obando and Allie Bartholomew both scoring twice.

Royals sweep Cabrillo in water polo

San Marcos defeated Cabrillo in girls and boys water polo.

Madi Haaland-Ford, Abbi Webber and Kylie Rameson scored three goals each while Elaia Hamilton had four goalie saves as well as two goals after moving into the field in the Royals’ 19-5 win over the Cabrillo girls.

“She was pretty amazing on both ends of the field,” coach Chuckie Roth said. “As a coach, I could not be more proud of her. She works hard and always seeks advice, coaching, and opportunity. She brings a lot of energy and impacts everyone around her in a positive way.”

Matthew Vannier and Jackson Hamilton scored four goals apiece for the San Marcos boys in their 20-10 win. Cabrillo’s Sage Brady led all scorers with 10 goals.

Pirates water polo sweeps Atascadero

Santa Ynez wrapped up a short home season in water polo by winning both the boys and girls matches against Los Padres League foe Atascadero.

Landon Lassahn scored five goals and Addison Hawkins added three as the Pirate boys triumphed 11-6. Santa Ynez (4-2) got eight saves and five steals from goalkeeper Tristan Linder.

Taye Luke’s seven goals led the girls’ team to a 13-6 victory. Sydney Gills and Tabita Pearigen added two apiece. Goalie Peyton Pratt had 14 blocks, four assists and a steal.

Bishop Diego wins volleyball openers

Bishop Diego High’s boys and girls volleyball teams swept their opponents to open the season.

The Cardinal boys got nine kills and a .727 hitting percentage from Conner Streett in a 25-12, 25-16, 25-16 victory over Ventura. Braylon Katers and Shea Romero added five kills apiece, with Romero serving eight eight aces.

Bishop’s girls handed Cabrillo its first defeat in five matches with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 win. Alina Urzua had eight kills with a percentage of .455. Ashlyn Oxton-Madrigal had five kills in just eight swings.

Cabrillo was coming off a pair of 3-1 wins over Santa Ynez. The Conquistadores edged the Pirates 13-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-23 in the first match and 25-22, 16-25, 25-15, 25-21 in the nightcap.

Micheala Baker and Lauren Swing had 10 kills and five blocks apiece while Giszelle Hrehor added eight kills and three blocks. Swing also had five aces, Halle Swanson added four, and Ginger Huddy led in digs with 10.

APU beats Westmont, 5-1

Westmont College was held to six hits — all singles — in a 5-1, non-league baseball defeat to Azusa Pacific at Russ Carr Field.

The Warriors (14-11) scored their lone run in the fifth inning when Simon Reid singled home Brady Renck. The Cougars (7-2) struck out nine Westmont batters.

