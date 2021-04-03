SPORTS ROUNDUP : Gauchos blank Hawaii 3-0 on McGreevy’s three-hitter

By MARK PATTON and MITCHELL WHITE

Michael McGreevy pitched a three-hit, no-walk shutout as UCSB won its fifth straight Big West Conference baseball game with a 3-0 victory at Hawaii.

McGreevy faced just two batters over the minimum and struck out 10 batters in a game that took only two hours and nine minutes. He improved his win-loss record to 4-0 and lowered his earned run average to 2.42.

The Gauchos (16-7, 7-2 Big West Conference) broke up a scoreless pitcher’s duel between McGreevy and Hawaii’s Aaron Davenport in the sixth inning. Cole Cummings reached safely on an infield single with one out and took third with two outs on a single by Broc Mortensen.

Mortensen stole second base and Zach Rodriguez followed with a two-run single to left-centerfield.

Rodriguez, a freshman outfielder, extended his hitting streak to 12 games while going 2-for-4. He improved his batting average to a team-best .433.

Bryce Willits started the Gauchos’ final rally in the ninth when he hit his second single of the game. After a walk to Christian Kirtley and a double-steal, Michael Marsh hit a run-scoring, infield single to increase UCSB’s lead to 3-0.

Hawaii (11-8, 3-6) will play host to UCSB in a double-header today and a single game on Sunday.

PREP FOOTBALL

SANTA YNEZ 41, DOS PUEBLOS 3

Logan Ast broke the Pirates’ single-game rushing record, unofficially gaining 328 yards while running for four touchdowns for the second-straight week.

If verified, Ast will have broken the school mark of 314 yards set by Mario Lewis in 2001.

DP (0-3) held the Pirates in check during the first quarter. Santa Ynez (2-1) finally broke through during the second period on a five-yard scoring run by Cam Prendergast.

Ast, who also scored four touchdowns in last week’s win over Santa Barbara, scored for the first time on Friday on a five-yard run during the second quarter.

The Chargers, who drove deep into Pirate territory several times, missed a field goal to end the first half.

Santa Ynez improved its lead to 21-0 in the third quarter when Prendergast and Tyler Gregg combined on a hook-and-ladder, pass-and-pitch play for a 67-yard TD.

DP finally scored in the third period on a 42-yard field goal by Gregory Tripathi. Ast answered, however, with a six-yard scoring run.

After DP lost a fumble deep in Pirate territory midway through the third quarter, Ast broke off a 79-yard scoring run for touchdown No. 3.

He completed his big night with an eight-yard scoring run.

Santa Ynez quarterback Bennett Redell completed 12 of 19 passes for 119 yards.

LOMPOC 54, SAN MARCOS 7

The Royals scored on the first play from scrimmage when Rhys Morgan connected with Lance Bermudes on a 90-yard touchdown pass. It was all Braves after that, however.

Deville Dickerson returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a TD. He also returned a punt 60 yards for another score later in the first quarter.

Lompoc (3-0), which has outscored the opposition 140-20 so far this season, led San Marcos (1-2) 47-7 by halftime.

Cavin Ross threw scoring passes of 17 and 55 yards to Cailin Daniels, and connected with Gavin Townes on another TD strike of 14 yards.

Sheldon Canley had a big night, as well, with three touchdown runs. He capped Lompoc’s scoring with a 42-yard run.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

WESTMONT 3, SAN DIEGO CHRISTIAN 1

Lexi Malone pounded 15 kills with just one error and added five blocks as the undefeated Warriors clinched the Golden State Athletic Conference outright championship with a 21-25, 25-9, 25-22, 25-18 victory.

Westmont (12-0, 9-0 GSAC) had an attack percentage of .262, with Malone hitting .438. Jessie Terlizzi hit .409 with 12 kills.

The Warriors’ defense was led by Madison Morrison with 15 digs, while Keelyn Kistner added 14 and Brooklyn Cheney chipped in with 13.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

UCSB 3, UC DAVIS 0

Casey McGarry dished out 35 assists and added nine digs in the Gauchos sweep on Friday over UC Davis.

Third-ranked UCSB (8-4, 4-3 in Big West) won by scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-18 over No. 14 Davis.

As a team, the Gauchos had a hitting percentage of .400 compared to Davis’ .137.

Roy McFarland and Ryan Wilcox each tallied 10 kills, while Keenan Sanders and Randy DeWeese had nine kills each. Donovan Todorov had a team-high seven blocks.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UCSB 9-7, Cal Poly 8-6

The Gauchos were able to withstand a pair of late-game rallies on Friday to take both games from the Mustangs.

Teah Thies hit a walk-off double in the opener, while UCSB (6-18, 3-4 in Big West) was able to keep the Mustangs at bay in the second game.

The Gauchos jumped out to a 6-1 lead in Game One. Maci Fines drove in three runs in the first five innings, including a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth. She would later score on a RBI single by Ally Nodohara.

Cal Poly scored twice in the sixth and five times in the seventh to take an 8-7 lead.

Fines drove in a run on a bunt single in the bottom of the seventh before Thies’ walk-off hit. Sammy Fabian went 4-4 in Game One and Fines had three hits.

In Game Two, UCSB took a 5-0 lead in the second. Nodohara’s double opened the scoring, while Tyler Goldstein drove in two and Ashley Donaldson drove in another on singles.

Cal Poly took a 5-4 lead in the top half of the fourth, but UCSB responded with three runs of its own. Sammy Fabian’s RBI single tied the game and Fines’ two-run double capped the scoring. Cal Poly added a run in the top of the sixth on a bases-loaded walk.

The two teams will be back in action at 1 p.m. today.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

DOS PUEBLOS 18, CABRILLO 0

The Chargers improved to 2-0 on the season with their shutout win on Friday.

Mia Chou, Chloe Harrah and Camilla Fonoberov each took their singles matches, while DP also swept doubles play.

The pairing of Adriel Amador and Alessa Somer won 6-4, 6-3, 6-0, and Saned Crespo and Taryn Sager won by scores of 7-5, 6-2, 6-0.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

DOS PUEBLOS 18, CABRILLO 0

DP’s Keaton Cross did not lose a point in singles play on Friday, while the Chargers doubles teams also dominated in their win over Cabrillo.

Julian Choi won his singles match with scores of 6-2, 6-2, 6-0, and Kevin He made it 3-3 in singles with a 6-0, 6-0, 7-5 win. DP improved to 2-0 on the season.

SAN MARCOS 16, SANTA YNEZ 2

Freshmen Jed Greenwald and Matthew Chung swept their sets to pace the Royals in their victory on Friday.

The Royals (2-0) won all nine doubles points, with Jayden Dunan and Giulio Rambelli only losing two games. Greenwald swept all his sets in singles.

