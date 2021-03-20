Sports Roundup : Gauchos break out the bats in Big West opener

UCSB’s offense erupted for 14 hits in Friday’s Big West Conference opener against Fullerton, while the Gaucho arms kept the Titans at bay.

UCSB (10-5, 1-0 in Big West) scored five times in the third and added three more for good measure in the eighth to pull away with the victory.

Zach Torra got the win, tossing five innings and allowing just six hits and one run. He struck out six and issued two walks. Carter Benbrook went three innings and struck out five in relief.

Eight of UCSB’s hits went for extra bases, including seven doubles. Two were courtesy of Broc Mortensen, who went 3-5 and drove in two. Zach Rodriguez also doubled and drove in three.

Marcus Castonon and Mortesen each doubled in the third. Jordan Sprinkle drove in a run on a RBI single to make it 4-0. Steele Ledford’s two-run double made it a 6-0 game.

Fullerton (4-11, 0-1) got on the board in the fifth on a RBI double by Zach Lew.

Mortensen’s run-scoring double in the eight made it 7-1, and Rodriguez followed with a double of his own to round out the scoring.

The two teams will be back in action today in a doubleheader that kicks off at noon. Another doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

WESTMONT 6-10, VANGUARD 4-4

The Warriors (16-11, 9-5 in GSAC) took both games of Friday’s doubleheader at Russell Carr Field.

In Game One, the Warriors scored four unanswered – including three in the bottom of the seventh – to come away with a 6-4 victory.

Vanguard (23-5, 11-3 GSAC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead courtesy of a pair of solo home runs in the second. Westmont responded with two runs in the third, including Alex Stufft’s RBI single, to make it 3-2.

Vanguard added a run in the fourth before the Warriors staged their comeback.

Drew Bayard’s RBI double in the bottom of the sixth made it 4-3. Daniel Netz homered in the seventh, Stufft drove home a run on a groundout and Simon Reid capped off the scoring with a RBI double.

Carlos Moreno earned the win, tossing 1 1/3 scoreless in relief.

In Game Two, Reid powered the Warriors to victory. He drove in six runs, including his grand slam in the fifth as Westmont took both games of the doubleheader.

Vanguard took a 4-1 lead into the fifth before the Warriors roared back in a big way.

Reid went deep to make it 5-4 in favor of Westmont. Netz followed with a single to make it 6-4.

Reid’s two-run single in the sixth made it 8-4. He would later score on a passed ball. Ryan Desaegher’s RBI single capped the scoring. Jameson Kruger picked up the victory, allowing just one run in three innings in relief.

The two teams will meet again in a doubleheader today. No spectators are allowed due to COVID protocols.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

HAWAII 4, UCSB 3

Emily Schuttish allowed just one earned run over six innings of work, but Hawaii scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to take Game One of the doubleheader.

UCSB (3-14, 0-1 Big West) scored twice in the third without putting the ball in play. Teah Thies was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Sam Denehy drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Gauchos held a 2-1 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth when Maya Nakamura’s three-run home run gave Hawaii the lead.

Maci Fines added a RBI single in the ninth.

The second half of the doubleheader was in progress as of deadline Friday. The two teams will play again in a doubleheader today.

PREP GIRLS WATER POLO

SAN MARCOS 11, DOS PUEBLOS 7

The San Marcos girls water polo team clinched an undefeated regular season with their win on Friday.

Brooke Ingram led the way with three goals, and Zosia Amberger had nine saves. Chloe Spievak added a pair of goals, as did Emma Grabenstetter.

Coach Chuckie Roth praised outgoing seniors Amberger, Grabsenstetter, Spievak and Caroline Cortois following the game.

“I will miss each of them,” he said. “I know their senior year has not been perfect, but they have seized every opportunity for improvement. They will all have great college playing careers.”

ARROYO GRANDE 8, SANTA BARBARA 6

Bella Obando and Sophie Johnson each tallied two goals in the Dons loss on Friday.

Makenna Wright added three assists, and Nalani Yim had 10 saves.

SANTA YNEZ 15, CABRILLO 2

Taye Look scored six goals and added two steals in the Pirates Senior Game victory.

Sydney Gills added four goals, two assists and two steals, and Tabitha Pearigen also scored four goals. Peyton Pratt added 17 blocks and three assists.

PREP BOYS WATER POLO

SANTA BARBARA 17, ARROYO GRANDE 5

The Dons capped off a 6-0 regular season with their win on Friday.

Bronson Blix led the way with five goals and two assists. Ryan Drake added three goals and three steals, Jack Taylor had two goals and Wyatt Pieretti had 14 saves.

CABRILLO 9, CARPINTERIA 8

The Warriors dropped their third game of the young season on Friday against the Conquistadors.

Freshman Asher Smith scored four goals in the loss, while Zach Isaac displayed strong defense and came away with multiple steals.

Stats for Cabrillo were not provided.

