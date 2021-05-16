SPORTS ROUNDUP : Gauchos fall to Bruins, 5-2

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Broc Mortensen, seen here in earlier action, hit a solo home run to open the scoring for UCSB Saturday against UCLA. It was his team-leading 11th home run of the season.

UCSB got on the board in the bottom of the first, but its offense was unable to sustain any momentum, falling to UCLA on Saturday at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

UCSB scored early courtesy of Broc Mortensen’s team-leading 11th bomb of the season, a solo shot to make it 1-0.

UCLA’s Kyle Karros tied the game in the top of the second with a solo home run of his own.

Michael Curialle added an RBI single in the top of the seventh, and Jonjon Vaughns drove in a run with a double.

Kyle Johnson’s pinch-hit solo homer in the bottom of the seventh rounded out the scoring for UCSB (31-17, 21-11 in Big West).

UCLA’s Kevin Kendall and Pat Caufield each drove in runs in the top of the ninth. Sean Mullens improved to 9-1 with Saturday’s win.

The Gauchos registered only four hits on the afternoon.

Rodney Boone took the loss, tossing six innings and allowing two runs, both earned. He struck out six and issued two walks. Carter Benbrook allowed three earned on seven hits in three innings of relief.

UCSB took Friday’s game with a score of 10-4. The two teams will be back in action at 2 p.m. today at UCLA.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UCSB 2, CSUN 0

Emily Schuttish tossed a one-hitter to earn her 11th win of the season, as the Gauchos closed their season with a shutout win Saturday over Cal State Northridge.

Schuttish had a no-hitter with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but allowed a single to CSUN’s Paloma Usquiano. She bounced back to strike out Aaliyah Swan to close out the game.

Ally Nodohara got UCSB (15-31, 12-12 in Big West) on the board with an RBI single in the top of the second. Ashley Donaldson added a sacrifice fly to round out the scoring.

PREP TRACK AND FIELD

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Lompoc and San Marcos boys teams shared the varsity title Saturday, while the Dos Pueblos girls took the girls title.

The Braves boys team took the 4×100 meter relay, as Sheldon Canley, Deville Dickerson, Anthony Alonzo and Cailin Daniels combined for a time of 43.31.

San Marcos’ Jacob Snodgress (4.29.97) and Ethan Dwelley (4:33.78) took the top two spots in the boys 1600 meter run.

For the Charger girls, Samsara Chahine took first in the 1600 meter run, with a time of 5:37.75. Her teammate Elliot Gleason took second with a time of 5:40.23.

For the boys, Lompoc and San Marcos each finished with a team score of 95. Carpinteria took third with 77 points.

For the girls, Dos Pueblos won with a team score of 140.5. Righetti took second with a score of 138.5 and San Marcos took third (90 points).

For complete results, visit athletic.net.

SIMI VALLEY INVITATIONAL

Four Santa Barbara High track competitors took home double wins at the Simi Valley Invitational Saturday.

The team of Mackenna Show, Zia Frausto, Clara Aviani and Anne Knecht won the 4×400 relay with a season best time of 4:14.89. Show also won the 400 meters in 63.34, and Frausto took the 200 meters in 27.42, both personal bests. Gianna Stump had a season-best of 16-2 in the long jump and 32-1 in the triple jump. Blaise Winston picked up wins in the 400 meters (51.90) and 300 hurdles (42.22).

PREP BOYS SOCCER

NORWALK 1(5), SAN MARCOS 1(4)

The Royals got a goal from Caden Vom Steeg in stoppage time, but ultimately fell in penalty kicks in the CIF playoff matchup Saturday.

Official stats were not made available by press time.

PREP BASEBALL

BISHOP DIEGO 9, SANTA CLARA 3

Luc Maho went 3-4 and Gabe Martinez went 2-2 and walked twice in the Cardinals’ win Saturday. Official stats were not made available by press time.

PREP SOFTBALL

SAINT BONAVENTURE 16, BISHOP DIEGO 3

Yvette Rosales had two RBIs and Jenna Hayes drove in a run in the Cardinals loss Saturday.

Official stats were not made available by press time.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

SAN JUAN HILLS 80, DOS PUEBLOS 49

Joaquin Riker scored a team-high 11 points, while freshman Matthew Zamora scored 10 in the Chargers’ loss Saturday.

SCORES FROM FRIDAY NIGHT

PREP BOYS TENNIS

WILLIAMS TAKES TVL TITLE

Bishop Diego’s Luke Williams continued his dominant run, defeating Villanova Prep’s Timmy Quest 6-3, 6-1 to win the Tri-Valley League Championship.

Williams has played 18 opponents this season, and in 138 games he has won 126.

PREP BASEBALL

SAN MARCOS 14, CABRILLO 4

The Royals (15-3, 9-2 in Channel League) tallied 17 hits in their win Friday to sweep the series against Cabrillo.

Lance Bermudes hit a home run, Forest Johnson had a triple and Aiden Johnson hit a double. Henry Manfredonia, Johnson, Aiden Mandel, Nicky Fell, Johnson, and Bermudes all had multiple hits.

Chase Hoover struck out eight in three innings. San Marcos will be back in action this week as it hosts Lompoc Wednesday.

DOS PUEBLOS 3, SANTA BARBARA 1

Ryan Speshyock tossed a complete game, allowing just one run and striking out eight in the Chargers’ win Friday.

Ethan Rodriguez went 1-2 with two walks and a stolen base. Jackson Greaney went 2-3 with a double and an RBI. Kellen Montgomery went 1-3 and drove in a run, while Greg Marmo added an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

PREP SOFTBALL

SAN MARCOS 7, CABRILLO 0

Allie Fryklund, coming off a perfect game in her last performance, continued to marvel for the Royals.

Fryklund tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out 14 batters and issuing just two walks.

Mackenzie Mendoza had an RBI double in the fourth, while Fryklund helped her own cause with an RBI single later in the inning.

Caitlyn Early hit an RBI single in the sixth. Tiana Monaghan added an RBI double, followed by a run-scoring single by Izabella Velasquez.

Gigi Gritt went 3-3 on the day and scored twice.

San Marcos improved to 13-4 overall and 10-1 in Channel League play.

LOMPOC 18, SANTA YNEZ 8

Lauren Swing, Molli Kadlec and McKinnzie Grossini each had multiple hits in the Pirates’ loss on Friday.

DOS PUEBLOS 10, SANTA BARBARA 0

Georgia Wilson tossed a one-hit shutout and Riley Monroe went 4-4 at the plate with three doubles and drove in three to lead the Chargers Friday.

Lia Gamberdela and Jessica Reveles each drove in a pair in DP’s Senior Night victory.

The Chargers improved to 14-4 overall and 10-1 in Channel League play.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

SANTA BARBARA 41, SANTA YNEZ 37

Andrew Douglas had a team-high 13 points to lead the Dons to victory Friday.

Miles Thompson finished with nine, all coming on three pointers.

For the Pirates, Landon Lassahn had 18 points, four rebounds, a steal and an assist.

NORDHOFF 66, CARPINTERIA 38

Jose Suaraz had a game-high 22 points and pulled down five rebounds in the Warriors’ loss Friday night. Kainoa Glasgow added 13 points and eight rebounds.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

BISHOP DIEGO 53, VALLEY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 37

Elliot Redkey and Lily Simolon each scored 13 points to lead the Cardinals Friday night.

Citali Morales added nine points in the win.

Bishop Diego (5-1 overall) will host Santa Paula Monday night.

PREP BOYS LACROSSE

SAN MARCOS 15, SANTA BARBARA 6

The Royals fell behind 1-0 in the first 45 seconds of their Friday match, but rallied to take a 6-1 lead and never looked back.

Even Lehman notched five assists and a goal. Jack Weibe had three goals, Eli Heinz scored a pair, and Gage Heinz and Tyler Hughes each scored a goal.

San Marcos clinched its seventh-straight City Championship, and improved to 7-1 overall and 7-0 in Channel League play.

PREP GIRLS LACROSSE

SAN MARCOS 16, SANTA BARBARA 4

The Royals scored eight-consecutive goals in the first 19 minutes of Friday’s match to cruise to victory.

K.C. Spring led all scorers with four goals and one assist. Seven different Royals scored the first eight goals.

San Marcos senior Shana Friedenberg had six saves while allowing only 4 goals. Senior Trinity McCullough had 8 saves for Santa Barbara.

With the win, San Marcos secured one of the Channel League postseason automatic qualifier sports in the CIF-SS playoffs.

San Marcos (5-7, 4-3 in Channel League) will host Cate School Monday.

CATE 14, NORDHOFF 4

Five different Rams scored multiple goals in their win Friday.

Josie Erikson, Lilly Riehl, Tori Trimble, Riley Pan and Lily Zanze each found the back of the net twice. Also scoring for Cate were Ali Istanbullu, Ellie Tunnell, Imani Oseso and Devon Lacke. Coco Le Roy had five saves in goal.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

SHADOW HILLS 1, SANTA YNEZ 0

The Pirates were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss Friday night.

Santa Ynez had 17 shots on goal, but couldn’t find the back of the net. The Pirates finish their season 8-6-1 with seven shutout wins and one shutout tie.

email: mwhite@newspress.com