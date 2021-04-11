SPORTS ROUNDUP : Gauchos pummel Matadors in doubleheader sweep

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

UCSB’s Rodney Boone tossed 6 2/3 innings and struck out 14 in the Gauchos 11-1 win in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader. He improved to 6-1 on the season.

UCSB’s offense erupted for a combined 22 runs on Saturday in its doubleheader sweep of Cal State Northridge at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

The Gauchos won the opener 11-1, and the second game 11-3.

The offensive output in the opener was more than enough for Rodney Boone, who tossed 6 2/3 innings and struck out 14. He improved to 6-1 on the season.

Offensively, Christian Kirtley and Zach Rodriguez each drove in three runs, and both hit home runs. Jordan Sprinkle went 3-5 and scored twice.

UCSB’s Zach Rodriguez, right, celebrates with Broc Mortensen after hitting a home run in the Gauchos win on Saturday. UCSB went on to win Game Two 11-3.

Broc Mortensen homered in the night cap, as he and Bryce Willits each drove in two runs. The Gauchos (21-8, 12-3 in Big West) scored seven times in the second inning to break the game open.

Christopher Troy got the start in Game Two, and tossed a scoreless inning. Cory Lewis went the next 6 1/3 and registered 11 strikeouts and allowed just three runs.

WESTMONT 11-1, HOPE INTERNATIONAL 8-7

Daniel Netz drove in six runs in the Warriors’ split on Saturday at Russ Carr Field.

Netz’ three-run home run in the third helped Westmont jump out to a 6-3 advantage in the opener. His two run single in the bottom of the eighth rounded out the scoring.

Josh Rego went 3-5 and drove in three runs and scored three times in the opener. His three hits, runs scored and RBIs were all career highs. Robbie Haw drove in two.

Netz’ solo shot in the fourth, his ninth of the year, was the only offense for Westmont (24-17, 17-11 in GSAC) in the second game.

The Warriors remain two games back of both Hope and Vanguard with only one series left in the GSAC regular season against Costa Mesa.

MEN’S TENNIS

UCSB 5, UC SAN DIEGO 2

Despite being limited to just five players due to COVID-19 protocols, UCSB extended its winning streak to four with its win on Saturday at UC San Diego.

The Gauchos (5-3, 3-0 in Big West) have now won 38 consecutive matches against Big West opponents dating back to April 2014.

UCSD (0-6, 0-3) took a 2-0 lead in the early going, but UCSB was able to rally and win all five of the contested singles matches.

Kai Brady won No. 4 singles with a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Josh Williams, in his first match of the season, tied the score at 2 with a 6-3, 6-2 sweep. Victor Krustev had a 6-1, 6-3 win, followed by Pablo Masjuan’s 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles. Joseph Rotheram completed the win with a 6-7, 6-4, 13-11 win at No. 3 singles.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UCSB 7, UC IRVINE 0

The Gauchos remain unbeaten in Big West play with their dominating win on Saturday.

UCSB (6-3, 5-0 in Big West) swept singles play with victories by Elizaveta Volodko (6-2, 6-0), Camille Kiss (6-1, 6-0), Shak Khatamova (6-1, 6-2), Lise Sentenac (4-6, 6-3, 11-9), Kria Reuter (6-3, 2-6, 10-6) and Marta Gonzalez (6-1, 6-2).

In doubles, Kiss and Gonzalez won 6-2 and Reuter and Khatamova won 6-2. Volodko and Sentenac were competing when the match was clinched and did not finish their doubles round.

UCSB will be back in action today against UC San Diego.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SAN DIEGO STATE 10-5, UCSB 0-2

Coming off a series sweep of Cal Poly a week ago, the Gauchos offense was shut down on Saturday against the Aztecs.

UCSB (8-20, 5-4 in Big West) mustered a combined seven hits in the two games, including just two hits in the opener.

Sammy Fabian and Rayna Cohen each drove in a run in the second game.

PREP SOFTBALL

RIO MESA 4-14, SAN MARCOS 2-5

Caitlyn Early and Allie Fryklund each drove in four runs on the day, as the Royals dropped both games of their doubleheader on Saturday.

San Marcos (1-2) took a 2-0 lead in the opener. Early led off the game with a double and scored on a double by Fryklund. Early scored the other run on a Tiana Monaghan single.

Fryklund allowed just two hits over the first six innings. Rio Mesa would score on a passed ball, and with two outs was able to tie the game on a wind-swept infield pop-up that dropped. Rio Mesa added two runs in the eighth to win.

San Marcos committed five errors in the second game.

Early totaled a combined five hits and Fryklund went 4-7 at the plate. Gig Gritt had two hits on the day, including an RBI double.

The Royals will be back in action for their first league game Wednesday at Santa Barbara.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

ST. JOSEPH 3, BISHOP DIEGO 2

The Cardinals dropped their first match of the season Saturday, falling to St. Joseph’s in five sets.

Set scores were 21-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 13-15.

Kai Morphy had 13 kills to lead the Bishop Offense. Oliver Fowler finished with 26 digs.

Bishop is now 4-1 on the season and will host Foothill Tech in its Tri-Valley League opener on Friday.

PREP TRACK

DONS COMPETE IN SIMI VALLEY INVITATIONAL

The Santa Barbara High girls relay team won the 4×100 relay and took second place in the 4×400 meter relay on Saturday.

Zia Frausto, Mila Speer, Anne Knecht and Arielle Feinberg finished with a season best time of 52.76 in the 4×100. Frausto, Mackenna Snow, Knecht and Clara Aviani closed out the day taking second in the 4×400 relay.

On the boys side, Blaise Winston took fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 52.59, and took second in the 300 meter hurdles in 43.71.

SAN MARCOS DEFEATS CARPINTERIA

The San Marcos boys and girls teams each opened the season with victories Saturday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

The boys won 65-46, and the girls won 71-37.

For Carpinteria, Vincent Rinaldi set personal bests in the 200 meter with a time of 22.05, a new school record for Carpinteria. He also won the 100 meter with a time of 11.04.

Esai Vega set PRs in both the shot (41-0) and discus (127-5).

The Warriors also got wins in the girls long jump from Ainslee Alexander (14-10.75), and Kate Cooney took the 1600 meter race.

For San Marcos, Kate Edgar set a personal best in the 100 meters (13.52), Sofia Higgins set her personal best in the 200 meters (28.83), and Katarina Erickson took the 400 meters with a time of 1:07.67.

For the boys team, Justin Hess set a personal best in the 400 (51.3), and Ethan Dwelley took the 1600 meter race with a time of 4:39.59.

PREP GIRLS LACROSSE

SAN MARCOS 13, SIMI VALLEY 6

A Santa Barbara County opponent got the best of 13th-ranked Simi Valley for the second consecutive day, as the Royals outscored the Pioneers 5-2 in the second half of their home win on Saturday.

The Royals (1-3) notched their first ever victory over Simi Valley, opening up an 8-4 halftime lead. They took a 2-0 lead on goals by sisters Sofia and Mia Martinez-Tomatis. The teams traded goals and the score was tied at 4 before San Marcos started to pull away.

The Royals maintained a 13-5 lead until under five minutes to play.

Senior Meiya Sidney scored a career-high six goals, all while rotating through midfield and attack roles all over the field.

“Meiya put a whole game together today,” said San Marcos coach Paul Ramsey, “her defense was solid and her midfield work ethic was nice to see as always.”

A total of six Royals found the back of the net in the victory.

“We had some hockey style second assists with an extra pass that led to the dodger being open,” added Ramsey. “Those don’t get recorded but they were there.”

Shana Friedenberg had 12 saves on the afternoon, and San Marcos also got key contributions from freshman Jaymi Springer, as well as juniors Sydney Vargas and Tania Valente.

DOS PUEBLOS 11, SIMI VALLEY 3

The Chargers erupted for eight second-half goals in their home win on Friday night.

Avery Ball led the way, scoring four goals. Seven other players contributed a goal in the win. Sydney Steele and Ball each had two assists. Brooke Essig claimed seven ground balls and Sydney Carlson claimed four. The Chargers limited Simi to just three shots in the second half, two of which were saved by Annette Bennett.

