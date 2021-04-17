SPORTS ROUNDUP : Gauchos rough up gracious Tritons, 15-2, to keep pace with Irvine

UC San Diego honored Mike Tresemer, a former UCSB pitching ace who died last year, by letting his son throw one pitch against the Gauchos to start their baseball series opener in La Jolla on Friday.

UCSB showed its gratitude by pummeling San Diego’s next two pitchers for 11 runs during the first three innings of a 15-2 victory that was shortened to seven innings by the Big West Conference mercy rule.

The 22nd-ranked Gauchos (22-9, 13-4 Big West) have won 11 of their last 13 games to remain one game back of first-place UC Irvine. The Anteaters defeated Cal Poly 11-6 on Friday.

Zach Tresemer, a redshirt senior, was making his fourth appearance and first start this season for the Tritons. His father, who passed away last April at age 57, pitched UCSB to a league championship and No. 5 national ranking in 1986. He went 18-6 during three seasons with the Gauchos.

San Diego (8-17, 5-8) replaced Tresemer’s son after the first pitch with Leonard Cameron. The Gauchos proceeded to score four runs before he could record the first out. Zach Rodriguez drove in the first two on a bases-loaded single and Christian Kirtley followed with a two-run double.

UCSB scored two more runs in the inning on Jason Willow’s RBI single and on a Triton throwing error when Willow stole second base.

Rodriguez went 3-for-5, drove in four runs and scored three. Willow hit a two-run double in the seventh and finished with a four-RBI day. Bryce Willits was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Cole Cummings broke a school record by drawing five walks.

Michael McGreevy, UCSB’s starting pitcher, benefitted from the offensive outburst by improving his record to 5-0. He gave up seven hits and two runs with five strikeouts over six innings. Nick Welch struck out the side while pitching the seventh.

The two teams will resume their four-game series today with a noon doubleheader.

MEN’S SOCCER

WESTMONT 2, OTTAWA 1

Landon Amaral scored off Samuel Tuscano’s assist, firing his shot into the bottom left corner of the net with just 52 seconds left in regulation, in the Golden State Athletic Conference championship game in Surprise, Ariz.

Westmont (7-1-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on Wyatt Babineau’s goal before Ottawa knotted the score in the 79th minute.

PREP BASEBALL

SANTA BARBARA 4, DOS PUEBLOS 3

Santa Barbara High won its second cross-town baseball thriller in three days, scoring three times in the seventh to send the game into extra innings before getting a walk-off victory in the eighth at Eddie Mathews Field.

DP (6-4, 2-1 Channel League) got six stellar innings from Ryan Speshyock, who allowed no runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts.

But Santa Barbara (6-3, 3-0), which won a 1-0 thriller at San Marcos on Wednesday, rallied from a 3-0 deficit.

Erick Elizalde’s two-run single keyed a three-run seventh for the Dons. He also pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the sixth, striking out two.

Zane Lee-Paulick got the pitching win by throwing three scoreless innings.

“It was fun to watch Zane throw today,” coach Steve Schuck said. “He is fearless and nothing gets too big for him.”

Elizalde, Cal Wipf and Vince Gamberdella got two hits each for Santa Barbara. Josh Brennan and Jackson Greaney had two apiece for the Chargers.

SAN MARCOS 7, CABRILLO 5

The Royals bounced back from Wednesday’s one-run, shutout defeat to Santa Barbara by erupting for a dozen hits in their win on Friday.

Henry Manfredonia, Owen Estabrook, Aiden Johnson, Emmett Speake and Aidan Mandel all had two hits each for San Marcos.

Nicky Fell allowed no runs and just two hits over the first four innings, striking out six.

PREP SOFTBALL

SAN MARCOS 12, CABRILLO 1

Caitlyn Early drove in three runs with a home run and a single as the Royals romped to their Channel League victory.

Cassandra Perez had three hits including a double with two RBIs. San Marcos (4-2, 2-0 league) also got two hits each from Allie Fryklund, Gigi Gritt, Mackenzie Mendoza and Izabella Velasquez. Fryklund pitched a two-hitter, allowing no earned runs and striking out 10.

DOS PUEBLOS 23, SANTA BARBARA 2

Riley Monroe went 5-for-5 with a double, a triple and six RBIs to lead the Chargers’ 18-hit attack. Bella Nuno, Jessica Reveles and Georgia Wilson all had three hits for DP (3-2, 2-1 Channel League).

LOMPOC 17, SANTA YNEZ 5

The Braves broke open a close game in the fifth inning. Michaela Baker went 2-for-2 for the Pirates while Lauren Swing and Sydney Gills both hit doubles.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

BISHOP DIEGO 3, FOOTHILL TECH 0

Kai Morphy, who scored 18 points for the Cardinals’ basketball team on Thursday, came back with 17 kills in the school’s 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 volleyball win over Foothill Tech.

Bishop (5-1, 1-0 Tri-Valley League), which is ranked No. 3 in the CIF-Southern Section’s Division 5, also got 12 kills from Shea Romero.

"This is the first time in six tries we've been on the winning end of a Foothill Tech match," coach Dillan Bennett said. "They are tall, athletic, and scrappy in the back court, and with a few more days of practice and competition, they'll be hungry to get us next time around.

“This is the first time in six tries we’ve been on the winning end of a Foothill Tech match,” coach Dillan Bennett said. “They are tall, athletic, and scrappy in the back court, and with a few more days of practice and competition, they’ll be hungry to get us next time around.

“With our league only granting one automatic entry into playoffs this year, every league match is going to be a battle.”

BOYS TENNIS

DOS PUEBLOS 17, LOMPOC 1

The Chargers won all nine doubles points to improve to 4-1 in the Channel League.

SANTA BARBARA 12, SANTA YNEZ 6

The Dons won eight of the nine doubles sets to claim their Channel League victory.

LAGUNA BLANCA 11, BISHOP DIEGO 7

The Cardinals’ Luke Williams lost just one game while sweeping three sets while Thomas Coleman and Nathan Ray went 2-1 in doubles, but the Owls won 10 of the other 12 sets to win their Frontier League opener.

GIRLS TENNIS

DOS PUEBLOS 16, LOMPOC 2

The Chargers boosted their conference record to 4-1 while winning all nine singles sets.

LAGUNA BLANCA 9, PROVIDENCE 9

(Cate wins in total games, 86-77)

The Patriots lost a heartbreaker despite Ava Vandever’s 3-0 sweep through singles.

MEN’S TENNIS

UCSB 4, UC RIVERSIDE 3

The Gauchos, who have been reduced to just four players by COVID-19 protocol, won the doubles point and then got singles wins from Victor Krustev, Pablo Masjuan, and Kai Brady to improve to 6-4 overall and 4-1 in Big West play.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UCSB 4, CSUN 1

The Gauchos lost the doubles point but rallied with four singles’ victories to extend their winning streak to seven games.

UCSB’s Elizaveta Volodko won her match at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-2. The Gauchos, 7-0 in the Big West, also got wins from Shakhnoza Khatamova 6-3, 6-3, Lise Sentenac 6-4, 6-0, and Gonzalez-Ballbe 6-3, 6-1.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

PCSC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Morgan Bienias shaved 12 seconds off her personal best in the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 8:01.59 to finish second in that event at the PCSC Championships.

