SPORTS ROUNDUP: Girls sports celebrate 50th anniversary of Title IX

Hueneme defeated the Carpinteria girls basketball team 43-28, but there was still reason to celebrate at the home game Friday.

Jan. 28 marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the 1972 law that prohibits sex-based discrimination at any school that receives federal funding. It paved the way for equality for girls sports, and U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, marked the occasion by attending the Warriors’ home game.

And during a ceremony, Rep. Carbajal presented a flag that was flown for a day over the nation’s Capitol.

The new flag will replace the current flag on a wall of the Carpinteria High School gym, Coach Henry Gonzales told the News-Press in an email.

Gonzales said that during Friday’s game, the Warriors “showed their spirit and determination on a night when we celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the Title lX law.

“The Warriors played with excellent effort and competitiveness,” Gonzales said. “We got down early 11-6 but battled back by outscoring the Vikings 13-7 in the second period to take a 19-18 lead at the half.

“The third period saw the two teams battle back and forth for most of the period,” Gonzales continued. “The Vikings were able to take advantage of some Warrior turnovers, which helped them lead at the end of the third (period) 33-25.

“We were not able to convert on many scoring opportunities and scored only two points in the fourth period,” he said. “Thus, the Vikings were able to pull away.

“I was very happy with how we competed and the energy throughout the game,” Gonzales said.

WATER POLO VICTORY

In other girls sports on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the Dos Pueblos water polo team sank Huntington Beach 15-9.

The Chargers lived up to their name and took charge — 7-3 by the end of the half and 9-4 by the end of the third quarter.

It was a great night for junior Athena Wigo, who scored six goals and made two assists.

Also in the spotlight was another junior, Ava Bennett, who made five goals and one steal.

And a third junior, Emma Gilbert, scored two goals. She also made two assists and one steal.

Senior Isabella Moore scored one goal.

And Clara Rickey, a junior, made a goal.

Freshman, HanaLora Abel, tallied two assists.

Freshman Franki Court had two assists and one steal.

Senior Hannah Godlis contributed two assists.

It was also a good night for defense. Freshman goalie Megan Garner tallied six blocks, one assist and three steals.

LAGUNA BEACH DEFEATS SAN MARCOS

Laguna Beach defeated the San Marcos girls water polo team 13-11 Friday, and during the day’s second game, Foothill beat San Marcos 11-10.

Both games were at the Newport Harbor Invitational.

In the game against Laguna Beach, Ava Stryker made four goals for San Marcos, followed by junior Madi Haaland Ford with three, Mia Amberger with two and Brooke Ingram with one.

“Goalie Elaia Hamilton had 12 blocks against Laguna and then 11 versus Foothill,” San Marcos Coach Chuckie Roth told the News-Press in an email.

In the game against Foothill, Stryker scored five goals, followed by Mia Amberger with two goals, Regan McEachen with one and Madi Sparre with two.

“Our team is playing very well against some of the best teams in the

country,” Roth said. “I’m very proud of the effort and our team growth.”

