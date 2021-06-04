SPORTS ROUNDUP : Golfers place at CIF championships

COURTESY PHOTO

Students from Santa Barbara high schools swung into action during the CIF girls golf individual championships Wednesday at Los Robles Golf Course in Thousand Oaks.

A total of 130 girls competed. Four of them were from the Channel League.

Santa Barbara High School athletes Lizzie Goss and Melia Haller both shot identical 38-43 rounds of 81 to tie for 53rd place. Goss and Haller and their Santa Barbara High School girls team will compete in the CIF girls golf team championship on Tuesday in Riverside County.

San Marcos High School freshman Jayla Provance took 47th place with a 38-41 round of 79, just missing the cut by two strokes.

Chelsi Ramirez of Dos Pueblos High School carded a 93 to take 105th place.

SAN MARCOS BOYS’ GOLF

San Marcos High School’s golf players Leo Metzger shot a 75 and Jeffrey Forster, a 77, Wednesday during the CIF-SS Northern Regional (Individuals) at Los Robles Greens in Moorpark.

“Not the best day for either, but both players are young and gained some experience from the event,” Head Coach Jeff Ashton said. “Neither will advance to the next round.”

BISHOP GARCIA DIEGO HIGH SCHOOL

Bishop Garcia Diego High School’s baseball team lost its first playoff game of 2021 Wednesday against Claremont High School. The score was 8-5.

But there were great moments such as Gabe Martinez hitting a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead 5-3.

Nico Sanchez scored two runs and got a hit on the first pitch of the game.

Ashton Pelly and Devin Goodwin had one hit a piece.

“We competed against a school with an enrollment of almost 2,400 students,” Head Coach Pete Stathopoulos said. “I’m very proud of my team of 11 players that battled pitch for pitch. We had them on their heels up 5-3 going to the 5th inning. We definitely played by our battle cry, ‘Return with your shield or on it.’”

During the game, Jack Stowe pitched five hits and two strikeouts. Pelly pitched three hits and one strikeout. Sanchez pitched four hits and one strikeout.

CARPINTERIA HIGH SCHOOL WINS

The Carpinteria High School baseball team beat the highly touted Roadrunners of Crossroads 1-0 Wednesday in a CIF SS Division VI Wildcard game that turned out to be a pitchers’ duel.

With the victory, the Carpinteria Warriors vaulted themselves into a round 1 matchup with the Normans of Beverly Hills.

The Warriors are the third-place representative of the Citrus Coast League. The Roadrunners represent the Gold Coast League.

Miles Souza (8-2) toed the rubber for the Warriors while Leo Rochman (6-5) was his Crossroads counterpart. The game became a pitchers’ duel as Souza retired the first three Roadrunners in order during the game at Carpinteria, said Patrick Cooney, the athletic director at Carpinteria High School.

Carpinteria was able to push across the game’s only run in the first inning as Luke Lounsbury walked, and Erich Goebel bunted him to second. Souza moved the runner to third base with a long fly to right field. And Hunter Garcia lined a fastball to the right to score the run.

