SPORTS ROUNDUP : Greenwald is golden in winning Channel League singles crown

PHOTO COURTESY OF JARROD BRADLEY

San Marcos freshman Jed Greenwald pulled out a first-set tiebreaker and continued on to defeat Dos Pueblos High’s Will Steinberg in the finals of the Channel League Boys Tennis Singles Championships.

Freshman Jed Greenwald may be green in Channel League circles, but he was a wall on the tennis court during Thursday’s conference singles final.

San Marcos High’s newest star held fast while winning a first-set tiebreaker against top-seeded Will Steinberg of Dos Pueblos before continuing on to a 7-6, 6-4 victory at the Santa Barbara High tennis courts.

Greenwald, who led the Royals to a perfect 10-0 league record, won the first-set tiebreaker by a 7-4 score. He’s lost just one set all season.

“Will and Jed played a competitive match,” San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. “Jed countered Will’s inside-out, forehand winners with a baseline consistency and pinpoint control.

“The difference was Jed was able to move Will around just enough to induce errors.”

Greenwald, the top seed, had advanced to the final with a 6-3, 6-1 semifinal win over DP’s Ryan Belkin, the No. 4 seed. The second-seeded Steinberg beat San Marcos’ Matthew Chung 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals.

San Marcos sophomore Natasha Gill, the No. 2 seed, knocked off Santa Barbara’s undefeated and top-seeded Sophia Ostovany 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) to claim the girls singles championship. As a freshman, Gill had advanced to last year’s final before losing to Cabrillo’s Kayla King.

Santa Barbara’s top-seeded team of Charlotte Ryan and Koko Kelly continued their domination of Channel League girls doubles. They swept their Dons’ teammates, second-seeded Natalie Brewer and Katie Clyne, 6-1, 6-0.

CHANNEL LEAGUE TEAM PLAYOFF

San Marcos defeated both Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez by 11-7 scores in a three-way playoff for second place in the Channel League for girls tennis.

Santa Ynez defeated DP 9-9 (139-138 in total games) for third place. The Pirates’ Morea Naretto beat the Chargers’ No. 1 player 13-11 to tie the match in sets.

SANTA BARBARA 11, CARPINTERIA 7

The Warriors got 3-0 singles sweeps from brothers Max and Austin Stone but the Dons won 11 of the other 12 sets to claim their nonleague victory.

GIRLS SOCCER

SAN MARCOS 4, DOS PUEBLOS 0

The Royals celebrated Senior Night at Warkentin Stadium by completing a 10-0 Channel League season.

Caroline Mikkelson scored in the first half while San Marcos added second-half goals by Sophia Orozco, Becca Rodriguez and Kayla Julio.

SANTA BARBARA 4, LOMPOC 0

Athena Graham scored twice and Hayden Randolph and Sienna Boyce added the other two goals as the Dons improved to 6-1-2 on the Channel League season.

BOYS SOCCER

SAN MARCOS 3, DOS PUEBLOS 0

The undefeated Royals scored all three goals in the first half to ruin the Chargers’ Senior Night at Scott O’Leary Stadium. San Marcos improved to 11-0-1 overall and 9-0-1 in the Channel League while DP dropped to 5-4-2 and 4-4-2.

PREP SWIMMING

SANTA BARBARA AT SAN MARCOS

Holland Woodhouse won the 200 individual medley (2:21.34) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.68) and was also part of a winning relay team as San Marcos won the girls’ meet, 128-54.

Madi Sparre was also a double-winner (200 and 500 freestyle). Other event winners for the Royals were Malia Yim (1-meter board), Makenna Stretz (100 butterfly), and Dori Larbig (100 breaststroke).

For the Dons, Nalani Yim won the 50 free with a CIF automatic qualifying time and was on two winning relay teams. Allison Bartholomew won the 100 free and also swam in two winning relays.

San Marcos also won the boys meet, 127-42. The Royals swept the 200 IM with Asher Steelman, Gavin Tallman, and Owen Rybnicek. Steelman and Jara Depew also went 1-2 in the 100 fly.

Sean O’Brien led Santa Barbara’s boys by winning both the 50 and 100 free in CIF consideration times.

SANTA YNEZ AT DOS PUEBLOS

The Chargers celebrated Senior Day by winning the girls’ meet 122-51 to remain undefeated at 4-0 while their boys’ team also triumphed 104-79 to improve to 3-1.

The DP girls won all three relays and seven individual events. The boys raced to a pair of relay wins and six individual events.

PREP BASEBALL

HUENEME 7, CARPINTERIA 6

The Warriors fell short despite getting three hits apiece from Miles Souza and Luke Lounsbury. Souza drove in three runs while Lounsbury scored three.

Carpinteria (7-3, 6-2 Citrus Coast League) also got two hits and two runs scored from Erich Goebel.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SANTA BARBARA 57, DOS PUEBLOS 35

Athena Saragoza scored 31 points on 14-for-25 shooting and Caia Trimble added 16 for the Dons. Jaeda Spence led in rebounds with 14.

NORDHOFF 51, CARPINTERIA 32

Hannia Hernandez scored 18 points and Jasmine Gilbert added 11 for the Warriors. Freshman Lizbeth Alpizar led Carpinteria in rebounds with 10.

