SPORTS ROUNDUP : JSerra defeats Dos Pueblos in girls tennis

The Dos Pueblos girls tennis team lost 13-5 Friday to JSerra before a home crowd.

“We knew this team was going to be tough after looking at their record and seeding in the draw,” Coach Laura Housinger told the News-Press in an email. “My girls came out to play with focus and intensity, putting it all out there on the court. I am glad they played well and put their best effort in today.”

The Chargers’ Kate Scherz lost her first match, but won the next two: 1-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Ellie Triplett lost two matches but won her final one: 2-6, 3-6, 6-0.

Camilla Fonoberov won her first match but lost the next two: 6-2, 0-6, 0-6.

In doubles, the Chargers’ Taryn Sager/ Saned Crespo lost their matches, 0-6, 4-6.

Romy Greenwald/ Olivia Simon lost two matches but won the final one: 1-6, 0-6, 6-1.

Adriel Amador/ Sophia Fenkner lost their matches 1-6, 4-6.

Abby Bentley lost 1-6; Brighton Amador lost 0-6.

But they all displayed a winning spirit in their coach’s eyes.

“Our scores didn’t show how close some of the matches were in the end,” Housinger said. “ But I think the girls ended their season in a positive way. We have grown a lot as a team and to end with a tough match like this shows we have a lot more ahead next year.”

FOOTBALL BROADCAST

KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station, will broadcast today’s Santa Barbara City College football game at Moorpark College. Air time is 5:45 p.m.

The game will also be heard at am1290kzsb.com and www.newspress.com.

