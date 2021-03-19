SPORTS ROUNDUP : Late-game rally helps Westmont advance in NAIA Tournament

The Westmont women’s basketball team saved their best for last on Thursday.

The No. 2 Warriors (12-1) outscored the No. 15 seed Lyon, Ark. by 10 points in the final quarter to come away with a 66-60 victory in Sioux City, Iowa.

Westmont was led by junior Iyree Jarrett, who scored a game-high 30 points on 8-19 shooting, including 4-8 of three-point range. Fellow junior Stefanie Berberabe added 18 points, including three three-pointers. No other Warrior scored more than six points.

Westmont led 17-14 after one, but the Fighting Scots (15-1) outscored the Warriors 21-12 in the second quarter to take a six-point halftime lead.

“Lyon is a tough team,” said head coach Kirsten Moore after the game. “It was a game that tested our resolve and our ability to handle another team playing well and being very physical. Those are some of the things we are used to doing well. We were able to stay composed, come out of halftime and respond. We made some adjustments that helped, especially on the defensive end.”

Westmont used a 10-0 run to open the second half to jump ahead 39-35, capped off by a field goal by Sydney Brown. Lyon’s Paige Kelley’s inside score with nine seconds left in the third gave the Fighting Scots a 50-46 advantage heading to the fourth. Kelley finished with a team-high 19, while Katie Turner added 16 points in the loss.

Jarrett, who dropped 12 points in the fourth quarter alone, gave Westmont a 56-52 lead with 5:39 left on a three-pointer.

“Iyree was in attack mode from the tip and she has been this whole postseason,” said Moore. “She is a First Team All-American for a reason. She is a phenomenal player. I love that when we were struggling to get going offensively from the perimeter, she found a way to finish inside, to attack and to get to the free throw line. She made a lot of good things happen, in addition to hitting some good shots from outside.”

Leading 59-54 with 3:49 left, Kaitlin Larson drained a three to make it an eight-point game.

Lyon drew within three, 63-60, with 1:17 left, but Westmont was able to knock down three of its four attempts from the charity stripe down the stretch to close out the game.

With the win, the Warriors advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals to face the winner of the Clarke (Iowa) and MidAmerican Nazarene (Kan.) game.

Westmont men’s, women’s soccer

Samuel Tuscano, Owen Bates and Braeden Pryor all found the back of the net for the Westmont men in their 3-0 win over Vanguard on Thursday afternoon at Westmont. Tuscano scored what turned out to be the game winner in the 10th minute. Bates scored his in the 65th and Pryor added the Warriors’ final goal in the 68th.

Vanguard outshot Westmont, 20-9. The Warriors improved to 4-1-0 overall and 3-0-0 in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

On the women’s side, Teagan Matye scored both goals for the Warriors in their 2-1 victory over Vanguard. Matte’s first came just 28 seconds after kickoff, and her second, in the 52nd minute, gave Westmont a 2-0 lead. The Warriors, who outshot the Lions, 18-5, improved to 3-2-0 overall and 3-0-0 in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Big West schools to determine fan attendance

Big West member schools will now be allowed to exercise “institutional discretion” regarding fan attendance at spring sport events.

The Big West Conference updated its policy on spectators on Thursday. While UCSB’s campus remains closed, the university will continue to hold events with no fans in attendance, according to officials.

“UCSB Athletics, along with senior campus leadership, will continue to evaluate the situation and revisit it in the future,” read a statement from UCSB.

PREP BOYS WATER POLO

SANTA BARBARA 14, SAN MARCOS 10

Ryan Drake had seven goals and three assists to lead the Dons past the Royals on Thursday.

Santa Barbara’s Sean O’Brien added four goals and four steals, Jack Taylor had a goal, two assists and six steals, and Bronson Blix had two assists and five steals.

PREP GIRLS WATER POLO

SAN MARCOS 8, SANTA BARBARA 6

Chloe Spievak had three goals and Carline Courtois added two of her own as the Royals got past the Dons on Thursday.

Zosia Amberger notched six saves, Reagan McEachen earned five exclusions and Kate Meyer finished with three steals.

Allie Bartholomew and Sophie Johnson had two goals each for Santa Barbara.

DOS PUEBLOS 13, SANTA YNEZ 7

The Chargers defeated the Pirates on Thursday.

For Santa Ynez, Taye Luke scored five goals, while Tabitha Pearigen added a pair of assists. Peyton Pratt added 10 blocks and one steal.

No other information was available.

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

PIRATES TAKE DOUBLE HEADER

Santa Ynez swept both matches against Lompoc on Thursday afternoon.

The Pirates took the first match with set scores of 25-10, 25-21 and 25-17, while also taking the second match with set scores of 25-18, 25-14, and 25-11.

Ashley Martin had a career high of 32 assists and six aces on the afternoon, while Jadya Henry added a career best 20 kills and four blocks. Dakota Blunt added 18 assists and seven aces.

email: mwhite@newspress.com