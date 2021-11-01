SPORTS ROUNDUP : Lompoc beats Dos Pueblos 60-7 in football

The Lompoc High School football team defeated Dos Pueblos 60-7 Friday night.

Lompoc established a substantial lead early and never let go of it. Dos Pueblos didn’t score until the last two minutes of the game.

That happened after the Chargers’ offense rolled down the field for a total of 56 yards and scored a touchdown on a 30-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Ryan Marsh to senior wide receiver Emilio Cervantes.

The extra point by junior kicker Gregory Tripathi was good.

BISHOP DIEGO WINS CHAMPIONSHIP

Bishop Diego beat Camarillo High School 38-7 at Friday’s football away game, winning the championship for El Camino League.

Bishop Diego junior varsity also won its championship title.

The Cardinals will play their first CIF playoff Friday.

WESTMONT GAME POSTPONED

Tuesday’s game between the Westmont men’s basketball team and West Coast Baptist has been postponed.

West Coast Baptist explained it had to cancel the game because of COVID-19 protocols.

The two schools are working together to find a new date to play.

Westmont is scheduled to host two games at the end of the week. On Friday, the Warriors will host the Raiders of Southern Oregon (0-0).

On Saturday, Westmont will host Westcliff (0-0) at Murchison Gymnasium.

Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m.

