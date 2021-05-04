SPORTS ROUNDUP : Metzger cards five birdies at Sandpiper to lead San Marcos past DP

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE

Leo Metzger of San Marcos High shot a 71 at the Sandpiper Golf Course to help keep the Royals undefeated with their win over Dos Pueblos.

Leo Metzger continued his par-busting play to lead San Marcos High to a 394-414 win over Dos Pueblos in Monday’s Channel League showdown at the Sandpiper Golf Course.

Metzger, who shot 69 and 70 in matches last week at the Santa Barbara Golf Club, conquered the seaside links at Sandpiper with a one-under 71 to earn medalist honors.

“Leo had five birdies,” coach Jeff Ashton said. “Both Jeffrey Forster (74) and Brody Ricci (83) had really great rounds to help us make our way through the first round of league undefeated.”

Freshman Shams Jahangir-Arshad remained steady with a 76 for the Royals (9-0, 5-0 Channel League).

Dos Pueblos was led by Ruben Mendoza (74) and Michael Gentry (77).

Santa Barbara defeated Cabrillo 445-487, with Thomas MacIntosh taking medalist honors with an 80. Santa Ynez topped Lompoc 434-554 with brothers Callaway and Rye Winans each shooting an 82.

GIRLS GOLF

DOS PUEBLOS 273, SAN MARCOS 275

Chelsi Ramirez shot a 43 and Camille Robinson added a 47 to lead the Chargers to their close win at Sandpiper. The Royals’ Jayla Provance took medalist honors with a 41.

“Four of our five girls really improved their scores since the last time they played Sandpiper and that made the difference,” coach Dan Choi said. DP improved to 3-2.

Santa Ynez beat Lompoc 260-324 behind Bridget Callaghan’s 47.

BOYS BASKETBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 74, LOMPOC 62

Joaquin Riker scored 18 points while Kael Rillie and Grant Hughes added 15 apiece to lead the Chargers. Alex Perez chipped in with 14.

“We were able to spread the ball around tonight and Kael was able to find Joaquin for some open looks,” coach Joe Zamora said. “Alex Perez did a great job creating for others as well as hit open looks. Sophomore Grant Hughes came off the bench to add a spark on the offensive end and added a physical presence for us.”

PREP TENNIS

CHANNEL LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Top-seeded Jed Greenwald of San Marcos and No. 2 Will Steinberg of Dos Pueblos won three matches apiece to advance to the Channel League Boys Tennis Singles finals at Santa Ynez High. They will play for the title on Wednesday.

In the girls singles, Dos Pueblos High’s Alessa Somer won a 6-4, 5-7, 11-9 thriller over Santa Barbara’s Heidi Hatton to advance to the semifinals. She’ll face No. 2 seed Natasha Gill of San Marcos, who won a pair of matches on Monday.

Also winning twice to draw each other in the semifinals were top-seeded Sophia Ostovany of Santa Barbara and Kate Scherz of DP.

GIRLS SOCCER

SANTA BARBARA 1, CABRILLO 1

Ally Gardner scored the equalizer for the Dons.

email: mpatton@newspress.com