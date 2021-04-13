SPORTS ROUNDUP : Metzger rallies after tough start to lead San Marcos golfers past DP

Leo Metzger recovered from a double-bogey on the first hole and shot three-under-par golf the rest of the way to lead San Marcos High to a 397-417 victory over Dos Pueblos at the par-72 Glen Annie Golf Course on Monday.

Freshman Shams Jahangir-Arshad backed Metzger’s 70 by shooting a 73 while teammate Jeffrey Forster added a 76.

“I thought all of the guys played really well,” coach Jeff Ashton said. “We have been talking about a team goal of shooting under 400 so the players were excited to have done that today.”

Also scoring for the Royals (2-0) were Cole Stevens with an 88, and Brody Ricci and Holdt Gore, who both carded 90s.

Dos Pueblos’ Michael Gentry gave Metzger a run for his money for medalist honors, shooting an even-par 71. Ruben Mendoza shot a 76.

Two of their freshmen teammates shot their personal-best at Glen Annie: Andrew Gentry sank a 30-foot putt for par at the 18th hole to score 83 and Connor Schroder came in with an 89. Willie Tang (98) also scored for the Chargers.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 3, SANTA YNEZ 0

Troy Fitzgerald had nine kills and 14 assists to lead the Chargers to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-20 sweep in their Channel League opener at Santa Ynez.

“We were setting the ball well tonight and moving it around to everyone in the front row,” coach Ehren Hug said. “It was great to see these guys all shine tonight , a true team effort. Middles Reid Sisney and Diesal Pirman were excellent in serve-receive and transition, making themselves available early and often.”

Sean Ortiz had six kills and Finn Hastings added five. Grant Hughes had 10 assists to go with his four kills.

DP (1-1) will travel to San Marcos for a Channel League showdown on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 8, ST. BONAVENTURE 3

Josh Brennen went 3-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs while Kellan Montgomery, Jordan Rico and Jackson Greaney added two hits apiece in the Chargers’ non-league road win.

DP (5-3) sent four pitchers to the mound, with Jared Williams getting the win while striking out four Seraphs. Rico, Kyle Spink and Carson Mercier also pitched.

PREP SOFTBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 13, NORDHOFF 3

Mia Reveles and Riley Monroe both hit a pair of doubles and a single to power the Chargers to their road win.

The Chargers (2-2) scored all of their runs in the first three innings, which included a two-run double by Ashley Gerken. DP finished with a dozen hits, with Bella Nuno rapping a triple and a single. Reveles’ cousin Jessica also had two hits.

“The top of our lineup really came alive today,” coach Mike Gerken said.

Georgia Wilson and Nuno combined for a six-hitter in the pitcher’s circle.

ST. JOSEPH 15, SANTA YNEZ 2

The Pirates got doubles from Lauren Swing and Lily Martinez, and a two-run single by McKinnsie Grossini, but couldn’t recover from the Knights’ 11-run first inning.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH 70, SAN MARCOS 54

Michelle Arellanes scored 17 points for the Royals in their loss to the powerhouse Knights. The Royals also got nine points from Oceanna Bauer, plus eight apiece from Mia Martinez-Tomatis, Ariel Plourde and Natasha Bender.

SEASON 2 PREP SPORTS

CIF approves sectional playoffs

CIF-Southern Section commissioner of athletics Rob Wigood announced on Monday that section championships have been approved for the Season 2 sports of baseball, softball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls team tennis, boys volleyball, and boys and girls dual meet wrestling.

Wigood cited “recent changes to the California Department of Public Health Guidelines for Youth Sports” for his decision to go forward with post-season competition.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Westmont gets NAIA home match

Third-ranked Westmont College (13-1) will play host to Benedictine of Arizona (10-4) in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Opening Round on Saturday at 7 p.m. it was announced on Monday.

The winner will advance with 23 other opening-round winners to Sioux City, Iowa for the remainder of the national championship event.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Westmont to host first round

The NAIA has designated Westmont (7-4) as the No. 1 seed and host of the Santa Barbara Bracket of its Women’s National Tournament. The Warriors will open with Oregon Tech (11-1) on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Eastern Oregon (7-1-2) and La Sierra (10-4) will play in the other Santa Barbara Bracket match on Thursday, with the winners of both matches facing each other on Saturday at noon at Thorrington Field.

The winners of the 10 NAIA brackets will meet in Foley, Alabama to play out the rest of the single-elimination tournament beginning April 27 and concluding on May 3.

email: mpatton@newspress.com