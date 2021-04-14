SPORTS ROUNDUP : Monaghan’s two home runs back Fryklund’s softball shutout

San Marcos High freshman Tiana Monaghan hit two home runs to drive in five runs and support the five-hit pitching of senior Allie Fryklund in the Royals’ 11-0 girls softball victory at Santa Paula on Tuesday.

Monaghan’s big day began with a two-run homer to center in the fourth inning to give San Marcos (2-2) a 6-0 lead. She added a three-run blast to left to cap the Royals’ scoring in the seventh.

“It was fantastic to see Tiana have a breakout game,” San Marcos coach Jeff Swann said. “It wasn’t a matter of if, but when it was going to happen. She has been hitting the ball well in practice and it just took a few games for her to get into the swing of things.”

Caitlyn Early went 3-for-4 while Mackenize Mendoza and Fryklund both added a pair of hits in the Royals’ 16-hit attack.

Fryklund walked just one batter and struck out nine. Second baseman Bella Cruz had a web gem among her six plays.

“Allie continues to pitch well and I am liking how the chemistry with catcher Gigi Gritt continues to improve,” Swann said. “They have tremendous mutual respect and both play at a high level, both physically and mentally.”

PREP BASEBALL

CARPINTERIA 11, HUENEME 0

Luke Lousbury went 4-for-5 with a triple to back Miles Souza’s two-hit, one-walk, seven-strikeout shutout in the Warriors’ Citrus Coast League victory at John Calderwood Field.

Lousbury drove in two runs and scored twice while Souza helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Erich Goebel had a single and a double, while Beto Martinez and Oscar Velazquez also went 2-for-3. Matt Munoz doubled and scored three runs.

“The battery of Souza and catcher Diego Nievez were on the same page and efficient,” coach Pat Cooney said, noting that Carpinteria (2-2, 2-0 Citrus Coast League) needed just 78 pitches to shut out the Vikings (1-5, 1-1). “We really tried some different things as all of the infielders were in new positions.

“Souza is so reliable that he really gives players the opportunity to relax and play well. The best thing about the offense was that the hitters continued to make good contact toward the middle of the field.”

BOYS GOLF

SAN MARCOS 211, DOS PUEBLOS 214

The Royals’ Leo Metzger won medalist honors against Chargers’ for the second-straight day, following up his 18-hole 71 at the Glen Annie Golf Course by firing a nine-hole 36 to lead San Marcos to its second-straight victory on Tuesday at the Sandpiper Golf Course.

Also scoring for the Royals (3-0) in their three-shot win were Shams Jahangir-Arshad (41), Jeffrey Forster (43), Holdt Gore (44) and Cole Stevens (47).

DP was led by Ruben Mendoza with a 39. Michael and Andrew Gentry both shot 42s, while Takumi Ishino (45) and Connor Schroder (46) also scored for the Chargers.

BOYS SOCCER

DOS PUEBLOS 3, LOMPOC 3

Seba Dupont converted a late penalty kick as the Chargers rallied for their Channel League tie at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

DP (2-1-1, 1-1-1 Channel League) took a 2-0 lead after just 12 minutes on a goal by Fin Silver and another by Ramon Mejia on Silver’s assist. The Braves immediately trimmed the margin to 2-1 and scored twice more in the second half to take a 3-2 lead.

“Junior Fred Jones then put the team on his back and was both a physical presence and vocal leader,” coach Matt York said. “He took the ball down the right flank multiple times, ultimately getting all the way into the box and earning a penalty kick that Seba Dupont slid in for the 3-3 tie.”

GIRLS SOCCER

SAN MARCOS 2, SANTA YNEZ 0

The Royals improved to 3-0 in Channel League play, scoring goals in both the first four minutes and last two minutes of the first half.

San Marcos’ first goal came when Eden Lazarus sent the ball out wide to Evony Diaz, who then fed Sophia Orozco for a tap-in goal. A corner kick by Becca Rodriguez found Caroline Mikkelson for a header and the Royals’ second goal in the 38th minute.

DOS PUEBLOS 1, LOMPOC 1

Maddie Jones scored on a breakaway in the second half to rally the Chargers to the road tie, keeping their Channel League record even at 1-1-1. DP is 1-2-1 overall.

BOYS TENNIS

CARPINTERIA 16, NORDHOFF 2

The Stone brothers, Austin and Max, won two singles sets apiece, as did Ryan Souza, before each were subbed out as the Warriors (2-1) handily won their Citrus Coast League opener.

SANTA YNEZ 15, CABRILLO 3

Noah Thompson and Luke Lockhart both went 3-0 in singles, while the doubles team of Ethan Guillemin and Jace Hurnblad also swept their three doubles sets, as the Pirates earned their first Channel League win of the season.

GIRLS TENNIS

SANTA YNEZ 14, CABRILLO 4

Kaitlyn Thompson and Allie Linane both went 3-0 in singles, winning 18 of 21 games apiece, while Morea Naretto won both of her sets before giving way to a substitute, in the Pirates’ victory.

MEN’S GOLF

UCSB INTERCOLLEGIATE

UCSB junior Keith Moles carded a one-over par 73 in Tuesday’s final round of the UC Santa Barbara Intercollegiate to finish in fifth place with a total of one-under 212.

The Gauchos shot nine-over 297 in the final round to finish in sixth place at 19-over 883. Boise State won the tournament at 11-under 853, two strokes better than Weber State.

UCSB freshman Andrew Ricci was two-over par on the day and finished the three rounds at two-under, tying for seventh place.

