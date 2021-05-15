SPORTS ROUNDUP : Pioneer Valley seniors sign national letters of intent

By Mitchell White and Mark Patton

Three Pioneer Valley High School seniors officially signed their letters of intent Thursday afternoon.

Katie Magni, Julien Ruiz and Stacy Jauregui all signed on to play at the next level, with all receiving scholarships.

Magni will attend South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and will compete in women’s cross country, indoor and outdoor track. Ruiz is headed to The Master’s University, where he will compete in men’s cross country, indoor and outdoor track. Jauregui is headed to William Penn University to play women’s soccer.

“We are very proud of our three student athletes,” Anthony Morales, athletics director at PVHS, said in a statement. “They have excelled not only in athletics, however most importantly in academics during these uncertain times. We wish them the best in their endeavors, and we know they will be great productive citizens and role models in the future.’’

Magni will study civil and environmental engineering, with a goal of making the world a better place. Ruiz will major in kinesiology with the goal of becoming a chiropractor, while Jauregui plans to attend law school to become a lawyer.

“I just want to be someone that my parents and family can be proud of and can look up to,’’ said Jauregui, who is the first to go to college in her family.

PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL

LAGUNA BLANCA 3, VENTURA 0

Jack Shiebler tallied 25 assists and three service aces in the Owls’ regular season finale Friday.

Laguna (5-1, 4-0 in Tri-Valley League) won with scores of 25-7, 25-9, 25-12.

Freddie Russell had eight kills and two aces, and Finn Walker had nine kills and an ace.

“Everyone got a chance to play tonight as well as celebrate our two seniors, Finn Walker and Devin Hernandez,” coach Jason Donnelly said. “It was great to see all the guys play hard in our final regular season home match.”

The Owls will find out their opponents in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs today.

PREP GIRLS LACROSSE

SAN MARCOS 16, SANTA BARBARA 4

Stats were not made available as of press time.

THURSDAY’S LATE RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SANTA BARBARA 72, SAN MARCOS 49

Athena Saragoza celebrated Senior Night at J.R. Richards Gym by scoring 40 points in the Dons’ cross-town win.

She made 18 of 33 shots including a pair of three-pointers and also had six rebounds and five steals. Jaeda Spencer added 10 points with eight rebounds while Caia Trimble contributed nine assists, five rebounds and six steals.

DOS PUEBLOS 47, SANTA YNEZ 34

Lily Mires scored 10 the Chargers’ 19 points in the first half, while Sierra Jewell sank a three-pointer to tie the game at halftime. Mires, along with freshmen Lia Papador and Justine Katz, helped DP pull away down the stretch to improve to 5-3 in the Channel League.

BISHOP DIEGO 54, PROVIDENCE 29

Senior Elliot Redkey scored a team-high 14 points for the Cardinals to improve to 4-1 on the season.

FILLMORE 61, CARPINTERIA 28

Jasmine Gilbert led all Warrior scorers with 12 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SANTA YNEZ 63, DOS PUEBLOS 58

Landond Lassahn’s double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds led the Pirates to their double-overtime win. Jackson Ollenburger sank five three-pointers and finished with 18 points for Santa Ynez (4-2 Channel League).

Grant Hughes led DP (1-8, 1-7 Channel League) with 21 points. Joaquin Riker added 10 as did freshman Christian Perez.

BISHOP DIEGO 56, ST. BONAVENTURE 51

Ty Williams made two free throws to seal the win and finish with a team-high 16 points in the Senior Night win. The Cardinals also got 14 points from Kai Morphy and 12 from Matthew Cunningham.

GIRLS GOLF

ROYAL 225, SAN MARCOS 257

Jayla Provance shared medalist honors with Royal’s Ashley Zook with a two-over-par 38 at Soule Park.

SWIMMING

DOS PUEBLOS AT SAN MARCOS

The Royals won the girls meet 98-82 with Holly Woodhouse winning both the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. She was also part of San Marcos’ winning 200 IM and 200 freestyle relay teams.

The San Marcos boys earned their 101-79 victory behind Jaran Depew’s wins in both the 200 and 500 free. He was also part of the winning 200 free relay.

DP’s Caitlyn Robinson was a double-winner in the 50 free and 100 butterfly. The Charger boys were led by double-winners Nikkolai Carrillo (200 IM and 100 back) and Cooper Costello (100 fly and 100 breast).

PREP GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 4, SANTA BARBARA 2

Dos Pueblos seniors Anouk Priebe-Garcia, Noel Tsoukalas, Ella Molyneux, Anya Grant and Sophia Curtin all won critical matches in the Chargers victory on Thursday.

The No. 1 team of Portia Sherman and Chloe Hoffman won with scores of 21-9 and 21-11. Priebe-Garcia and Makeila Cervantes won at No. 4 with scores of 19-21, 23-21, 15-5.

Molyneux and Tsoukalas won with scores of 21-10 and 21-15. Grant and Curtin pulled out victories with scores of 21-17, 9-21 and 15-12.

DP improved to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in Channel League play.

