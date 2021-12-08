SPORTS ROUNDUP : Pirates make a splash in water polo

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Pirates’ Fallin Brady plays during Santa Ynez’s triumphant water polo match against Cabrillo.

The Santa Ynez girls’ water polo team is having a great week.

First, the team sank Cabrillo 20-5 Monday.

The Pirates’ Tabitha Pearigen made 7 goals, 3 assists and 4 steals.

Hannah Allen made 6 goals, 1 assist and 3 steals.

Dos Pueblos wrestlers Yuan Panaloza, left, and Josh Knight placed seventh and fifth respectively at a match in Newbury Park.

Goalie Jessie Rae Flynn had 14 saves.

“Overall I was very impressed with how the girls played, we were down in numbers and everyone had a great game!” Coach Jen Nash told the News-Press in an email.

The Pirate victories continued with a 15-1 win Tuesday against Cate in a home match.

“Lily Mazza had an awesome game with 7 goals, one being a 5-meter (shot), 4 assists and 7 steals,” Nash said. “Sydney Gills had 2 goals, 1 assist and 2 steals.

“Jordan Gann and Haylee Fox both had 2 goals as well. Jessi Rae Flynn had 9 saves and a great assist.”

The Pirates now have a record of 8-3

DOS PUEBLOS COMPETES AT WRESTLING MATCH

The Dos Pueblos boys wrestling team placed 13th last weekend among the teams in non-league play in Newbury Park.

Individually, the Chargers’ Josh Knight and Yuan Panaloza placed fifth and seventh respectively.

“I’m proud of how our team wrestled,” Coach Kenny Breaux told the News-Press in an email. “It was far from a good wrestling performance. But competing against top-level wrestlers lets us know that we have a lot of work to do.

“The team is ready for any challenges that come their way,” Breaux said.

