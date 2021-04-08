SPORTS ROUNDUP: Positive COVID tests force DP to cancel football game at SBHS

Santa Barbara High lost its third football opponent in four weeks on Wednesday when Dos Pueblos High announced that COVID-19 protocols would prevent it from playing at Peabody Stadium on Friday night.

The Dons (1-1), who have also dealt with the cancelations of their season opener at San Marcos and last week’s home opener against Cabrillo, are trying to find a replacement opponent, according to school sources. They replaced Cabrillo last week with Hueneme, which had its game against Carpinteria canceled by the coronavirus.

DP athletic director Dan Feldhaus said that several members of the Chargers’ football team have been placed in quarantine, in accordance with Santa Barbara Unified School District and Santa Barbara County Health protocols.

“This cancellation is very unfortunate, and I want to acknowledge how difficult this is for the players, coaches and families of both schools,” Feldhaus said. “I hope that Santa Barbara High School can find another game.

“If all goes well, we hope to come out of quarantine in time to play our Week 5 game against San Marcos (on April 16). This incident is yet another reminder to me of the importance of following COVID protocols such as wearing face coverings and physical distancing.”

Cabrillo remains in a 10-day quarantine and will be unable to play Friday’s game against Lompoc. Although the Braves are also searching for an opponent, they are already scheduled to play at Santa Barbara on April 16.

BOYS TENNIS

DOS PUEBLOS 16, SANTA BARBARA 2

Will Steinberg won 18 of 19 games while sweeping his three singles matches to lead the unbeaten Chargers past the visiting Dons.

Franklin Truong also went 3-0 in singles for DP (3-0). Andy Yang and Hugh Sutherland pulled out a 6-4 win over Santa Barbara’s No. 1 doubles team.

GIRLS TENNIS

SANTA BARBARA 13, DOS PUEBLOS 5

The Charges’ team of Cami Chou and Chloe Harrah won two of their three sets but the visiting Dons won all the other doubles matches and seven singles sets to hand DP its first loss in three matches. Santa Barbara (2-0) did not report its scores by press time.

PREP TRACK

CARPINTERIA AT SANTA BARBARA

The Dons’ Blaise Winston edged the Warriors’ Mateo Handall in an epic 400-meter dual, with both runners clocking personal bests of 52.16, in the first track meet to be held at Peabody Stadium since 1996.

“It was great to finally get a chance to run a home meet,” Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices said. “We haven’t had one here for 25 years, since I was an assistant coach for Ben Hallock. It was nice to have him out here with Carpinteria today.

“Opening it with Carpinteria was really fitting. Guys like Van Latham, John Laralde, Ben Hallock and Wendel Nomura have so much history in the sport and have all coached or gone to school here. They’re guys I’ve considered mentors for as long as I’ve been coaching.”

Santa Barbara won the team competition in both the boys’ meet (85-41) and girls’ meet (83-33). Winston added other victories in the 300 hurdles (45.08) and high jump (5-10) and he anchored the winning 4×400 relay team.

“That was a big PR in the high jump and another dive at the tape to take the 400,” Perdices said. “He just refuses to lose.”

Sophomore Davis Flanagin won the long jump (19-5) and triple jump (39-3.5). Drew DeLozier won the 800 (2:17.29) while freshman Blaise Snow captured the 1600 (4:46.83).

Elena Everest took the distance double, winning the girls 1600 (5:49.19) and the 3200 (13:24.67). Madison Tuckman won both the 100 hurdles (19.33) and the 300 (56.59).

Carpinteria’s Vincent Rinaldi continued his early season domination of the sprints, winning the 100 in 11.15 and setting a Warrior senior-class record of 22.29 in the 200.

The Warriors also got wins from Tristan Cravens in the 110 high hurdles (20.35), Fatima Cervantes in the high jump (4-10), Ainslee Alexander in the triple jump (31-7.25) and Jenna Stadler in the discus (55-9).

PREP BASEBALL

CATE 11, NEWBURY PARK ADVENTIST 1

Daniel Panadero, Tyler Tom and Cooke Tarleton combined to pitch a one-hitter for the Rams, while playing their first home game in two years.

William Deardorff went 4-for-4 with a double, scored three runs and drove in another. Matty Holmes had two hits with an RBI while freshman Liam Burdock added two hits of his own in his high school debut.

SAN MARCOS 7, CABRILLO 1

Nicky Fell and Aidan Mandel had two hits apiece while Emmett Speake threw four shutout innings of relief to get the pitching win against the Conquistadores in a Santa Barbara Tournament game.

Aiden Johnson started on the mound for San Marcos (6-1), allowing just one hit and one run with three strikeouts. The Royals open Channel League play against Santa Ynez at home today at 3:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

ST. JOSEPH 448, SANTA YNEZ 449

The Pirates’ Callaway Winans took medalist honors with a one-under-par 71 on the River Course at the Alisal while Rye Winans shot an 88, but the Knights pulled out a one-stroke team victory.

Quinn Murray shot an 80 for St. Joseph while teammate Caleb Rodriguez carded an 82.

GIRLS GOLF

ST. JOSEPH 265, SANTA YNEZ 266

The Pirates’ Bridget Callaghan was low-medalist with a 45 on the front nine and Emily Ruiz added a 50, but the Knights eked out a one-stroke win at the River Course. Bella Aldridge led St. Joseph with a 47 while Macie Taylor and Lita Mahoney each scored a 51.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UCSB extends Pasternack’s contract

Joe Pasternack confirmed that UCSB has given him a five-year extension of his contract as coach of the Gaucho men’s basketball team. Additional details weren’t announced.

Pasternack has compiled a 88-34 record during his four seasons at UCSB for a winning percentage of .721. This year’s Gauchos went 22-5 and won both the Big West Conference regular-season and tournament championships.

UCSB advanced to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 12 seed, losing a 63-62 heartbreaker to No. 5 Creighton in a first-round game in Indianapolis.

