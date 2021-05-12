SPORTS ROUNDUP: Providence, Santa Ynez earn playoff tennis victories

The girls tennis squads at both Providence School and Santa Ynez High School earned wild-card match victories Tuesday in their respective CIF-Southern Section divisions.

Providence advanced in its CIF-SS D5 matchup with a 17-1 win over Santa Paula. Avala Elwood, Christine Venzor and Ava Vandever all earned wins in singles play. In doubles, the pairings of Chloe Olsen and Vandever, Jacklyn Pryko-Sydney Whited, and Kaitlyn Tang-Jane Krautmann also earned victories.

Provides will travel to La Salle in Pasadena today for the first round of the CIF playoffs.

The Pirates advanced to play Foothill Tech today following their 15-3 at Diamond Bar.

Kaitlyn Thompson, Jazz Feeley and Morea Naroetto picked up wings in singles.

In doubles, Sophia Curti-Alana hinkens won with scores of 6-0, 6-1, 4-6. Tessa Haws and Isabella Curti won with scores of 6-1, 6-1, 6-0. Allie Linane and Emma Sell won with scores of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

PREP BASEBALL

SANTA PAULA 5, CARPINTERIA 0

Miles Souza registered 12 strikeouts on the mound, but the Warriors were held to just two hits on the afternoon in their loss to Santa Paula.

Souza and Hunter Garcia were the only Warriors who reached base via hits on Tuesday.

“Today’s game was even closer than the score as it hinged on just a few plays. Santa Paula applied continuous pressure and really limited the attack. Without run support, the pitcher has to be nearly perfect,” coach Pat Cooney said. “The bright spots today were that we pitched well, played good defense and were mentally alert through 7 innings.”

Carpinteria (7-4, 6-3 in Central Coast League) is tied for second in the loss column with Santa Paula. The two teams will meet again at Santa Paula Thursday.

PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 3, CABRILLO 0

Dos Pueblos’ six seniors were sent off in style Tuesday, as the Chargers earned a sweep in their last home game of the regular season.

Owen Schott, Sean Ortiz, Kylan Johnson, Kayode Lovejoy-Hall, Emmett Ehrnstein, and Noah Wietzel all shared the spotlight on Senior Night at Sovine Gym.

Wierzel had three kills, five aces and three digs, and Lovejoy-Hall added eight kills, a block and two aces. Sean Ortiz had two kills and three aces, Kylan Johnson had one kill and two digs, while Emmett Ehrnstein had five aces, two digs and eight assists. Owen Schott had two kills, an ace and 12 assists.

The Chargers improve to 4-4 overall and 4-3 in Channel League play.

LAGUNA BLANCA 3, BISHOP DIEGO 0

Finn Walker had 13 kills, three aces and two blocks and Jack Schiebler racked up 38 assists as the Owls clinched the Tri-Valley League title with their win Tuesday.

Freddie Russell added nine kills in the win.

Laguna improves to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in league play.

PREP GIRLS SWIMMING

SAN MARCOS 100, HARVARD-WESTLAKE 86

The Royals improved to 6-0 on the season with their win Tuesday.

With both teams tied going into the backstroke, Holly Woodhouse (59.61), Angie Cummings and Brooke Ingram took the top three spots to put San Marcos ahead by 10 points.

Kenney Stetz won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:01.69. Madi Sparre took first in the 500 free with a time of 5:18.07. Zosia Amberger (1:10.35) and Dori Larbig (1:10.84) took first and second in the 100 breaststroke.

San Marcos girls diver Malia Yim took first in the diving competition with a score of 254.70. The Royals also got contributions from Megan Lanego and Abbie Mintz.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

SANTA BARBARA 81, SANTA YNEZ 39

Athena Saragoza scored a team-high 36 points in the Dons’ win Tuesday.

Isabelle Goebel had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Jaeda Spence had six points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds.

