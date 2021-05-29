SPORTS ROUNDUP : Royals claim soccer championship

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTO

The San Marcos High girls soccer team capped off an undefeated season Friday, defeating Paraclete 1-0 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 title game.

Caroline Mikkelson found the net in the 61st minute, as the San Marcos Royals girls soccer team claimed the CIF-SS Division 5 title with their 1-0 win Friday over Paraclete at Warkentin Stadium.

Mikkelson’s second-half score came off a corner kick from teammate Rebecca Rodriguez.

As time expired, the Royals bench stormed the field and the limited capacity crowd rose to their feet to congratulate San Marcos (16-0) on the undefeated season.

The Royals were able to hold Paraclete down throughout the match, despite the Spirits (13-0-1) having outscored their opponents by a margin of 50-8 in their run to the final.

San Marcos, which outscored its opponents 48-9 this season, finished its perfect season in dominant fashion. San Marcos went 7-0 at home, 7-0 on the road (2-0 on neutral sites) and finished 11-0 in Channel League play.

The Royals had won a combined two games in the past two seasons before this year’s historic run.

After the game, Mikkelson credited the team’s camaraderie for their success in 2021.

“We have been playing together since we were really little,” she added. “The majority of these girls have been playing together since they were, like 5. We are super close, we have an awesome coach who knows how to motivate us and that’s it.”

She added of the team’s senior leadership, “They know how to get the job done. And honestly, I think we owe that game to them.”

PREP BASEBALL

SANTA BARBARA 4, LOMPOC 3

Oliver Mcgibben’s walk-off single lifted the Dons to victory Friday at Eddie Matthews Field.

Santa Barbara got a strong outing from starter Luke Wechsler, who tossed six innings, striking out six and issuing one walk. He allowed three runs on eight hits.

Dane Dawson went 2-3 at the plate for Santa Barbara.

BISHOP DIEGO 8, DUNN 6

The Cardinals punched their ticket to the playoffs in a winner-take-all game Friday at Dunn.

Bishop tallied 10 hits in the win, and will find out its playoff fate at 10 a.m. Sunday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UCSB 5, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 2

Michael McGreevy improved to 9-1 on the season in the Gauchos’ win Friday at Cesar Uyesaka Stadium.

McGreevy tossed seven innings and allowed two earned and struck out five. Carter Benbrook tossed two scoreless innings of relief.

UCSB (36-18, 26-11 in Big West Conference) got on the board in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Zach Rodriguez. Bakersfield (20-20, 17-16) scored a pair in the top of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead.

The Gauchos tied the game in the bottom of the inning courtesy of a run-scoring double by Kyle Johnson. Jordan Sprinkle’s home run in the bottom of the fifth gave UCSB a 3-2 lead. Marcos Castonon reached on an error, allowing Cole Cummings to score, and Christian Kirtley’s RBI groundout rounded out the scoring.

The two teams will be back in action for a doubleheader today at 1 p.m.

SCORES FROM FRIDAY

TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP

The Carpinteria High boys and girls track teams captured a league title in the same season for the first time since 1999.

Both teams capped off an undefeated dual meet season, with the boys winning with a score of 128 and the girls with a score of 115. The Warriors’ last title was the Tri-Valley League Championship by the girls since 2004.

Vincent Rinaldi remained undefeated on the season, winning the 100 and 200 meters. He broke his own school record of 10.87 in the 100, with a time of 10.85. His 200M time was 22.10 seconds.

He also broke open a close 4×400 relay race on his third leg, lifting the team to the title with a time of 3:37.52. Rinaldi was honored as the outstanding boy athlete of the meet.

Mateo Handall, Tristan Cravens and Irving Garcia earned their second league title with the relay team after earning an individual title. Handall was the 400 meter victor with a time of 52.32. Cravens won the 300 meter hurdles with PR time 45.36. Garcia was league champ in the triple jump with a PR of 38’ 8.5”.

Also qualifying for the CIF Prelims were Esai Vega in the shot put and discus, and Ben Smith in the pole vault.

Ainslee Alexander set three personal records Friday, winning the triple jump (34’-0”) and taking second in the long jump (15’9”) and pole vault (8’). She was named outstanding female field athlete of the meet.

Alexandra Zapata set a personal best of 50.29 to win the 300 meter hurdles. She also took second in the 400 with a career-best time of 62.32 seconds. Fatima Cervantes won the Warriors other league title in the high jump. She jumped 4’ 10” for the eighth time this season.

“It was a very gratifying season. It started under the dark cloud of a pandemic and finished with the bright sunlight of a May afternoon,” coach Van Latham said. “The unknowns of the early season turned into great accomplishments by the entire team. This group was all about the team and their teammates. It made us better as a team and as individuals. They have much to be proud of.

“First a Russell Cup title and now a league title. But it is more than league titles to be proud of. The entire team improved greatly and inspired each other to be better.

“This pandemic season is one for the record books.”

email: mwhite@newspress.com