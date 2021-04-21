SPORTS ROUNDUP : Royals edge Chargers in Channel League soccer showdown

San Marcos scored off a rebound just before halftime and continued on to its 2-1 boys soccer victory over Dos Pueblos at Warkentin Stadium on Tuesday night.

“The first half seemed like San Marcos had most of the possession and we really struggled to hold the ball and build up any sort of attack,” Chargers coach Matt York said.

The Royals added another goal in the second half before DP finally responded with Seba Dupont’s goal to cut its deficit in half. San Marcos’ goals were not reported by press time.

GIRLS SOCCER

SAN MARCOS 3, DOS PUEBLOS 1

Sophia Orozco scored a pair of goals and Rebecca Rodriguez added the other as the Royals remained undefeated with their fifth victory of the season.

Riley Roggero scored for the Chargers.

SANTA BARBARA 13, LOMPOC 1

The Dons made the most of their first girls soccer match at their newly reconstructed Peabody Stadium behind the hat trick of Liberty Tank.

Also scoring for Santa Barbara were Athena Graham, Kasia Wolf, Camila Tapia, Ella Williams, Caitlin Hansen, and Hayden Randolph.

“The girls played well and enjoyed playing in the new stadium,” coach Willie Sims said. “Tonight, everything was clicking and we wanted to bounce back after last week.”

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SANTA BARBARA 69, DOS PUEBLOS 29

Senior star Athena Saragoza nearly outscored the entire Dos Pueblos High team with her 28-point performance.

Fellow senior Briana Trujillo made 3-of-4 shots from three-point range while scoring 11 points. Junior Jaeda Spence had 14 rebounds and six assists.

DP was led by freshman Justin Katz with eight points and six rebounds while junior Lily Mires had nine rebounds.

BISHOP DIEGO 39, LA REINA 28

Clara Macdonald scored 10 points and Elliot Redkey made three clutch free throws down the stretch as the Cardinals posted its first win at La Reina since.

Mileyni Sanchez’s three-pointer gave Bishop (2-0) the lead for good in the second quarter.

“Clara had a huge game on both ends of the court,” coach Jeff Burich said. “I was very proud of how hard our three post players battled. Lily Simolon, Galilea De La Cruz and Clara were the difference inside.

“Our guards played great defense and did a nice job attacking on offense.”

NORDHOFF 64, CARPINTERIA 30

Jasmine Gilbert scored 15 points and Hanna Hernandez had six steals in the Warriors’ season debut but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Rangers.

PREP BASEBALL

CARPINTERIA 9, FILLMORE 4

Eight Warriors scored runs to back the three-hit pitching of Miles Souza in Carpinteria’s road win.

Souza gave up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings of work, striking out seven. He also had two hits, as did Hunter Garcia and Beto Martinez.

Carpinteria (3-2, 3-1 Citrus Coast League) got the final out when left fielder Matt Munoz threw out a runner at third base.

“Our battery of Souza and Nieves set the tone and prevented the rough terrain and other challenges from getting to us,” coach Pat Cooney said. “The entire roster contributed to the win in different ways.”

BOYS TENNIS

DOS PUEBLOS 12, CARPINTERIA 6

The Chargers swept all nine doubles sets, winning 54 of 59 games, to help them weather the Warriors’ strong one-two singles punch of brothers Max and Austin Stone.

The Stones won three sets apiece to score all of Carpinteria’s points. DP’s Hugh Sutherland and Connor MacPherson did not give up a game while winning their three doubles sets.

The Chargers improve to 6-1 while the Warriors drop to 2-3.

SAN MARCOS 8, ARROYO GRANDE 1

Masato Perera’s 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles set the tone as the Royals won all six singles points in the Central Section format at Arroyo Grande.

Jed Greenwald, Matthew Chung, Charlie Friedman, Jayden Duncan and Alex Wilson also won their singles matches.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

NEWBURY PARK 10, SAN MARCOS 0

The highly ranked Panthers held the Royals to just four hits. Bella Cruz and Ally Fryklund each had a double for San Marcos (4-3).

MEN’S TENNIS

WESTMONT 4, ARIZONA CHRISTIAN 1

Ethan Ha and Logan Thompson pulled out a 7-6 (7-3) tiebreaker victory to help the Warriors clinch the doubles point en route to their victory in the quarterfinals of the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament in San Diego.

“Getting the doubles point was huge,” coach Mark Basham. “We were up on court one early, but those guys came back strong in that final match, forcing the tiebreaker. So it was huge for Ethan and Logan to still be able to fight and get us that early point.”

Westmont (5-7) also got singles wins from Sebastian Vethan, Thompson and then from senior captain Matthew Alleman to clinch the victory.

The Warriors will face No. 13 San Diego Christian in today’s semifinals.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

WESTMONT 4, ARIZONA CHRISTIAN 0

Cade Pierson and Rachal Jackson clinched the doubles point for the Warriors in the quarterfinals of the GSAC Tournament in San Diego. Westmont (7-9) will face top-seeded San Diego Christian in today’s semifinals.

