SPORTS ROUNDUP : Royals get defensive in girls water polo win over Arroyo Grande

San Marcos High broke open a close match during the second half and continued on to a 13-4, home-pool girls water polo victory over Arroyo Grande on Monday.

The Royals (5-0) got nine saves from goalkeeper Zosia Amberger and three steals from Madi Sparre to hold the Eagles at bay.

“I thought we started a little slow but we found energy on defense that led to offensive opportunities,” coach Chuckie Roth said. “We had a few moments of brilliance, and a lot of learning.

“We are just looking to improve each day and enjoy the opportunity we have to compete.”

Regan McEachen led San Marcos with three goals while Caroline Cortois and Brooke Ingram added two apiece. Also scoring for the Royals were Sparre, Chloe Spievak, Emma Grabenstetter and Kate Meyer.

Westmont women lose in overtime

Westmont College gave up only three shots on goal but Biola cashed in two of them for a 2-1, overtime victory in women’s soccer on Monday in La Mirada.

The Eagles (2-2) took the lead in the 30th minute when Mason Stansberry scored on a breakaway.

The Warriors (2-3) evened the score during the 15th minute of the second half when Katie Stella drilled a shot high-center on an assist from Teagan Matye.

Westmont, which out-shot the Eagles 14-7 and put eight of its attempts on frame, had several opportunities thwarted late in regulation. Biola’s two goalkeepers combined for seven saves.

The Eagles scored the game-winner during the fourth minute of overtime when Haile Jamir punched in a cross from Mason Tinsley.

Three UCSB teams earn rankings

The UCSB baseball team moved up in two national polls and stayed the same in another after last weekend’s three-game sweep of USF.

The Gauchos (9-5) went from No. 22 to 21 in D1Baseball.com and from 24 to 22 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll. They remained at No. 26 in the Collegiate Baseball rankings and failed to make the Baseball America Top 25.

They will open Big West Conference play with a four-game series at Cal State Fullerton beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

The UCSB men’s volleyball team (4-3) stayed at No. 3 in the AVCA Rankings despite opening Big West Conference play with three straight home defeats to No. 1 Hawaii (7-0). BYU is rated No. 2.

The Gaucho women were No. 9 in the most recent water polo poll.

Four SBCC teams honored

Four of last year’s athletic teams from Santa Barbara City College have earned the state’s No. 1 academic distinction for their respective sports.

The California Community College Athletic Association will honor the Vaquero teams of men’s cross country, women’s soccer, women’s water polo and women’s tennis at its annual convention, which will be held virtually on March 31.

The Scholar Team Award is the highest academic award given annually by the CCCAA. All team members must have excelled academically with a total grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

“This is the first time we have had as many as four teams receive this award, which is the highest academic award a team can receive from the state,” SBCC director of athletics Rocco Constantino said. “This makes six straight years where at least one SBCC team has been named a Scholar Team Award Recipient in their sport. Only one team throughout the state per sport receives this honor.”

SBCC extended its streak of having multiple teams win Scholar Team awards to five years, the longest active streak in the state.

It marked the second time that coach Scott Fickerson’s men’s cross country has received the award, having been previously honored in 2016-17. It was the first time for coach John Sisterson’s women’s soccer team, Chuckie Roth’s water polo squad and Christina Klein’s women’s tennis team.

email: mpatton@newspress.com