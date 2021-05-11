SPORTS ROUNDUP : Royals rally to beat Santa Barbara and clinch league title

COURTESY PHOTO BY ANDI SUTTER

San Marcos lacrosse player Evan Lehman (11) shoots a side-arm shot to top corner for a goal against Grace Brethren.



Santa Barbara High rallied from a first-set defeat to overcome San Marcos 3-1 and capture the Channel League boys volleyball championship at the Thunderhut on Monday.

The Dons pulled out a 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 victory to improve to 8-0 in conference play. The Royals, who led 22-20 in the second set before Santa Barbara’s big comeback, drop to 5-2 in the Channel League.

DOS PUEBLOS 3, CABRILLO 0

Sean Ortiz had eight kills to lead the Chargers to their 25-14, 25-11, 25-19 win.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

SAN MARCOS 9, SANTA YNEZ 1

Allie Fryklund struck out 18 strikeout batters while pitching a four-hitter and went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Royals. Gigi Gritt (4-for-5), Caitlyn Early (2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs) also had big days at the plate for San Marcos (10-4, 7-1).

BOYS LACROSSE

San Marcos 9, Grace Brethren 3

Seniors Owen Williams and Jackson Kelly led the Royals’ defense, holding Grace Brethren scoreless through three quarters. Goalkeeper Korey Becker had 10 saves. Connor Early scored three goals for San Marcos, which remained undefeated in the Channel League with a 5-0 record.

BOYS TENNIS

CATE 11, BISHOP DIEGO 7

Jengus Ercil won two sets in singles while the Rams captured all nine doubles points in their victory.

GIRLS GOLF

SANTA BARBARA 216, LOMPOC 316

Lizzie Goss won medalist honors with a 36, shooting an eagle on hole six, while Melia Haller shot a 37 for the Dons at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

