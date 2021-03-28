SPORTS ROUNDUP : Royals throw combined no-hitter

A trio of San Marcos Royals tallied 12 strikeouts in a combined no-hitter on Saturday against Bishop Diego.

Henry Manfredonia, Nicky Fell and Aiden Johnson combined to blank the Cardinals in San Marcos’ 12-0 victory.

Manfredonia struck out six and issued no walks through two innings, Fell struck out three in three innings of work and Johnson struck out two over the final two innings.

The Royals had nine hits on the day and scored six runs in the third inning, including Emmett Speake’s three-run home run.

DOS PUEBLOS 2, SANTA BARBARA 1

Kellen Montgomery registered 10 strikeouts in four innings of work in the Chargers win on Saturday.

Dos Pueblos (2-1) scored on a bases-loaded, two-run single by Ethan Rodriguez. Josh Brennan hit a double and scored a run.

Stats for Santa Barbara were not available.

PREP SOFTBALL

CARPINTERIA 15, BISHOP DIEGO 8

Bishop’s Tessa Johansen went 2-3 and drove in four runs in the Cardinals loss on Saturday.

Official stats were not available.

LOMPOC 18-10, SANTA YNEZ 3-0

The Pirates mustered just one hit in the second game of their doubleheader, as they were swept by the Braves.

Stats for Lompoc were not available.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UCSB 7-12, UC DAVIS 3-0

UCSB pounded a combined 23 hits in its doubleheader sweep on Saturday.

Cole Cummings went 3-5 in the opener and drove in two. Cory Lewis got the win, tossing seven innings of three hit ball. He allowed just one run and struck out five.

In Game Two, Bryce Willits, Michael Marsh and Jason Willow each drove in three, while Rodney Boone allowed just two hits over seven innings.

The two teams will wrap up their series at 1 p.m. today.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

UCSB 3, CSUN 0

The Gauchos picked up their second sweep in as many days as they defeated CSUN.

UCSB (7-4, 3-3 in Big West) won by scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-19.

Randy DeWeese had 20 kills and a hit percentage of .471, while Ryan Wilcox added eight kills of his own. Casey McGarry dished out 40 assists and added nine digs.

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

UCSB 6, UNLV 1

The Gauchos swept the three doubles matches and claimed five of the six singles matches in their win on Saturday.

At No. 1 doubles, Stefano Tsorotiotis and Alejandro Vedri won 6-2, Joseph Guillin and Kai Brady won 6-2 and Joseph Rotheram and Victor Krustev won 7-6.

Pablo Masjuan, Krustev, Guillin, Brady and Vedri picked up wins in singles.

UCSB will open Big West Conference play today with a 1 p.m. match against Hawaii. Spectators are not allowed due to COVID-19.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

WESTMONT 8, CAL LUTHERAN 1

The Warriors swept all three doubles matches and won five singles matches over Cal Lutheran on Saturday.

Westmont’s Cade Pierson, Rachal Jackson, Sidney Lowry, Christine Hemry and Olivia Mandarang all picked up singles wins on the day.

The duos of Pierson and Jackson, Lowry and Hemry and Jackson and Mandarang all won their doubles matches.

The Warriors improve to 5-7 on the season.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Warriors fall in dual meet

The Westmont women’s swimming team was defeated by Loyola Marymount and the University of Alaska Fairbanks in a dual meet on Saturday.

The Warriors fell by scores of 106.5-79.5 to Fairbanks and 131-54 to Loyola.

Westmont’s Bridget Hoth won the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 25.30. Cayla Won took the 400 yard individual medley with a seed time of 4:59.11.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WATER POLO

UC San Diego 6, UCSB 5

The Tritons edged the Gauchos for the second straight time on Saturday.

UCSB lost 7-6 on Friday in overtime, and fell by a lone goal again Saturday. Official stats were not available.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UC San Diego 8-8, UCSB 0-3

The Gauchos suffered a doubleheader sweep Saturday against the Tritons.

UCSB (5-18, 2-5 in Big West) mustered just two hits in the opener. They picked up nine hits in the second game, scoring all three runs in the fifth inning.

Rayna Cohen registered an RBI groundout, and Ally Nodohara tripled to right center to score two.

