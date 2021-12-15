SPORTS ROUNDUP : San Marcos defeats Hueneme in girls basketball

The San Marcos girls basketball team beat Hueneme 58-17 Monday night.

Ellie Monson led the Royals with 15 points, followed by Natasha Bender with 10 and Michelle Arrellanes with 9.

“We played as a team both offensively and defensively,” Coach Tiffany Simms told the News-Press in an email.

Simms said San Marcos athletes shared the ball effectively and did a great job in executing their game plan.

ST. BONAVENTURE DEFEATS LAGUNA BLANCA

The St. Bonaventure girls basketball team beat Laguna Blanca 57-10 Monday night.

“Danica Rux continues to lead our team in scoring for her third straight game with a high score with 6 points, 4 of which came from an assist from Nikki Mielcarek, who continues to lead our team in assists,” Laguna Blanca Coach Anthony Ramirez told the News-Press in an email.

“We continue to score more than half our points from assists, which is a great team stat to acknowledge,” Ramirez said. “If we can limit our turnovers as a team, which comes from improving our communication on the court, this young team of primarily freshmen and sophomores will continue to improve exponentially.”

BISHOP DIEGO BEATS DUNN

The Bishop Diego boys basketball team defeated Dunn 61-49 Thursday.

“A close game throughout, the Cardinals got some separation with tight defense in the fourth quarter and coasted to the victory,” Coach James Coronado told the News-Press in an email. “It wasn’t our sharpest effort of the season, but we’ll take the win. Give them (Dunn) credit; they battled all the way to the end. We were lucky to escape with a win.”

Ty Williams led the Cardinals with 18 points, followed by Kai Morphy with 15, Brian Lopez with 12 and Bryan Trejo with 10.

Eren Baltaoglu led Dunn with 19, and Nolan Anderson scored 15 points.

