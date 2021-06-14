SPORTS ROUNDUP : San Marcos excels in softball, track

San Marcos High School finished its softball season with a big reason to smile.

The Royals were 20-5 this season.

“I am extremely proud of the effort and accomplishments of this team,” Coach Jeff Swann told the News-Press in an email. “Their growth as individuals and camaraderie as teammates was the key to our success on the field this season. I will truly miss the chemistry of this team, but with only Allie Fryklund graduating, I am excited for the future.”

The Royals persevered despite challenges such as the wind the players faced in Lompoc a few weeks ago. Severe wind blew again Thursday when the Royals lost a semi-final game 1-0 at Ocean View.

Swann described the game as a pitchers’ duel and said two San Marcos errors led to the only Ocean View run in the fourth inning.

San Marcos’ best opportunity for scoring came in the first inning “when Caitlyn Early singled to center and Allie Fryklund followed with a base hit bunt,” Swann said. “Unfortunately, we were unable to get another hit, and both were left stranded.”

But the coach remained impressed with his team.

“Captains Izabella Velasquez and Cassandra Perez showed great leadership, with each singling during the game against possibly the best pitching we had seen all year,” Swann said.

Swann said Fryklund pitched a tremendous game in her final appearance as a Royal. “She controlled the plate and induced several infield pop ups and fly balls while striking out eight batters and walking none.”

SAN MARCOS TRACK

The Santa Marcos High School track and field athletes finished its season over the weekend with a proud coach.

The boys 4×400 relay placed fourth at the CIF Division 4 finals with a time of 3:25.04, a personal best for the team, Coach Marilyn Hantgin told the News-Press in an email. “It was a perfect ending to our track season. Members were Jonas Strand, Oscar Ramirez, Justin Hess and Jacob Snodgress.

“Boys stepped up and really competed. I’m so proud of them,” she said.

Also at CIF, Clara Tracewell placed fifth in the shot put. She threw 33-10.5.

Makenzie Fauver was eight in the 100 hurdles at 16.84, and Lucas Chin was eight in the triple jump at 41-11.

