SPORTS ROUNDUP : San Marcos junior named CIF champion

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Masato Perera of San Marcos High School goes low to reach a passing shot by Dos Pueblos’ Ryan Belkin in a March match. Perera has become the first tennis player in San Marcos’ history to be named the CIF Boys Champion.

San Marcos High School junior Masato Perera has made history.

He’s the first student in the school’s history to be named the CIF boys champion in tennis.

Perera defeated Kane Kelley of Chaminade 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals and Alex Michelson of Aliso Niguel 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the finals.

PHOTO COURTESY JARROD BRADLEY

Junior Masato Perera stands with his award. He’s the 2021 CIF Southern Section Individual Singles Champion.

With those victories, he was named the 2021 CIF Southern Section Individual Singles Champion on Thursday.

“This historic achievement was hard fought. Alex has great hands at the net and baseline, with equally consistent groundstrokes and earned quite a few easy points off drop shots and volleys,” Head Coach Jarrod Bradley told the News-Press in an email. “The difference in the match was Masato’s ability to adjust and move Alex around the court more. Masato showed the grit and mental determination to remain confident in the most crucial points of the match.”

Perera was also named a National High School Tennis All American as well as Most Valuable Player for Southern California. He joins Taylor Dent and Pete Sampras as former winners of the prestigious award.

Perera is currently the No. 4 player in the nation in the USTA Boys 18s rankings. He has verbally committed to attend Harvard University in fall 2022.

email: dmason@newspress.com



