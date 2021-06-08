SPORTS ROUNDUP : Santa Barbara track team wraps up season

Santa Barbara High School’s track and field season came to a close Saturday at the Division 2 Preliminaries at Moorpark High School.

Blaise Winston just missed qualifying, finishing 10th in the high jump at 6-0, Coach Olivia Perdices told the News-Press in an email.

“We knew coming in the high jump would come down to misses,” Coach Perdices said. “Only three guys cleared 6-2, and there was a log jam of 10 at 6-0. Unfortunately when you counted it back, he was on the wrong end of things.”

The coach said the 4×400 meter relay of Mackenna Show, Clara Aviani, Zia Frausto and Anne Knecht placed 11th at 4:11.22.

“That group of girls came together and had some great moments this year. I’m really proud of the season they had,” Coach Perdices said.

Daniel Terekhin was 15th in the discus with a lifetime best of 131-4.

“Danny has been throwing better and better the last few weeks, and it’s gratifying to see everything he’s done the last four years come together when it counts most,” Coach Perdices said.

“As late as February we weren’t even sure we’d have a true season, so I’m grateful for every bit of success these kids had,” the coach continued. “They’re the ones who worked through all the uncertainty and kept showing up for each other. It’s hard to put into words how impressed I am with every kid who stuck it out and performed this year.”

CARPINTERIA VS. LINFIELD CHRISTIAN

Carpinteria High School’s boys baseball team will compete at home this afternoon against Linfield Christian of Temecula in round 2 of the CIF SS playoffs.

Times have changed. The teams will arrive at 2:50 p.m., with the national anthem at 4:10 and the first pitch at 4:15.

