SPORTS ROUNDUP : Santa Ynez golfers place 10th

OJAI — The Santa Ynez Boys Golf team placed 10th out of 17 teams Monday at Division 5 Team CIF Championships at Soule Park.

“We were very proud to finish our season at a CIF-SS Championship as we had not competed in postseason play as a team since 2014,” Coach Sara Ovadia told the News-Press in an email.

The team from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School achieved a score of 450.

The players and their scores were Callaway Winans, 78; Rye Winans, 88; Owen Hirth, 89; Jackson St. Denis, 97; and Marcelo Andrade, 98.

— Dave Mason