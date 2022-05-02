SPORTS ROUNDUP : SM boys volleyball advances to quarterfinals after win

The San Marcos High boys volleyball team overcame Notre Dame High in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday, winning in four close sets 26-24, 23-25, 25-22 and 25-23.

“We have been getting stuck in the second round of the playoffs for many years,” said Head Coach Roger Kuntz. “It was a great win for us today against a very solid team. We have not been to the quarterfinals since 2014, and we are looking forward to the opportunity.”

Leading the way for the Royals was senior middle hitter Aiden Pazier, who managed 14 kills and seven blocks. Senior outside hitter Zach Willbanks added 13 kills, while junior middle Kyle Foley and sophomore outside Jack Wilson contributed 11 each. Leading the team in digs was junior opposite Luke Walker with eight to go along with eight kills. Junior setter Hansen Streeter added 57 assists on the game while senior libero Colin Earls had a perfect game in serve receive.

“We are playing our best volleyball right now and we are health,” said Kuntz. “We continue to have a very balanced offensive attack that overshadows our weaknesses on defense. Our energy was very high today and our leadership came through.”

San Marcos will make the quarterfinal appearance on Wednesday, playing the winner of the match between Long Beach Wilson and Foothill of Santa Ana. The Royals will play at home if Wilson wins and on the road if Foothill comes away with the victory.

Laguna Blanca wins playoff game at Villa Park

The Laguna Blanca boys volleyball team came with a playoff win over Villa Park on Saturday, dropping the first set 21-25 before coming back to win the next three 25-16, 25-21 and 29-27.

“We started off a little slow, but responded nicely and earned a nice CIF road win,” said Coach Jason Donnelly. “This team has bought into doing whatever it takes to improve everyday we are in the gym. It’s a tight-knit group that stuck together against an extremely tough opponent. They fought off two game points in the fourth and stayed composed when it mattered most. I’m really proud of their effort.”

Gandon Walker led the attack for Laguna Blanca, managing 15 kills and four digs, while Thomas Couvillion added 13 kills and five digs and Freddie Russell contributed 12 kills and four blocks. Jack Shiebler dished out 48 assists while also adding four digs and two blocks.

The team will host either Hillcrest or Downey on Wednesday as the playoff run continues.

Carpinteria baseball crushes Villanova in final game

The Carpinteria Warriors had an explosive Senior Day on their final game of the season, annihilating the Villanova Wildcats 17-1.

Toeing the rubber for the final time was senior Zach Mata, who allowed five hits and three walks in a complete-game victory with nine strikeouts.

Matt Muñoz had three hits on the day, driving in one and crossing the plate three times, while senior shortstop Hunter Garcia singled and doubled with two RBIs and three runs scored. Erich Goebel, Talon Trumble and Mata each added a pair of hits and Oscar Velazquez added a sixth-inning double that plated three.

“All the Warriors played well today and we got positive contributions from every single person in the lineup,” said Head Coach Patrick Cooney.

“It has been an incredible journey for this class in particular,” Cooney added. “Hunter Garcia has been a leader on campus and a very trustworthy positive force on the ballfield, Gibby Castillo is a great example of someone that perseveres under very challenging circumstances and Zach Mata is a source of Warrior Pride with deep roots within the school and community. It’s completely fitting that all three seniors figured in the win on their final day.”

email: sports@newspress.com