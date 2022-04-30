SPORTS ROUNDUP : SM diver places 16th in championships

COURTESY PHOTOS

San Marcos High School diver Jessica Norman performs a twister at the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Diving Championships, where the Royals athlete had reason to smile. She had a strong showing at the event, where she placed 16th.

San Marcos High School diver Jessica Norman had a strong showing at the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Diving Championships on Wednesday, reaching the finals and placing 16th in the event, held at the Marguerite Aquatics Complex in Mission Viejo.

Norman’s accomplishment is of particular note given that it comes in her first season as a competitive diver, as the senior athlete had previously focused on gymnastics.

“Starting in January as a new diver, I never expected to qualify for CIF,” said Norman. “I’m very happy with how this season went and am extremely grateful for Coach Mike (Martz’) enthusiasm and guidance.”

In addition to her performance at the championships, Norman also set the San Marcos girls diving record this season and won the Channel League Finals.

“Her pace of progression over the past four months has been phenomenal,” said Martz. “To reach the finals at CIF and place 16th as a first-year diver among a field of athletes who have been competing in club diving since they were little kids is a remarkable accomplishment.”

Carp swimmers dominant in Citrus Coast League Finals

Carpinteria High School swimmers turned in a strong performance at the Citrus Coast League Finals held at Malibu High School. The meet saw six schools competing in three relays and eight individual events.

The boys team took home a victory and the league title with a 393-point performance, beating second-place Malibu by an 85-point margin while no other team managed even a third of their score. The Warrior girls were narrowly edged out of a first-place finish of their own, setting for second with a score of 281 to Malibu’s 290.

Warrior swimmers set seven school records at the finals, also recording personal records across the entire team.

“We were ecstatic with the team performance,” said Coach Jon Otsuki. “Really could not have had a better day across the board … The girls came in second not because they were out swam but just outnumbered, they did everything that was asked of them.”

Junior Erin Otsuki was the standout performer once again for the Warrior girls, winning the 100 free and 100 back while also contributing to a win in the 200 medley relay along with Giulia Piccoletti, Taylor Classen and Piper Clayton and a win in the 4×100 free relay along with Lilli Nemetz, Piccoletti and Clayton.

The 200 medley relay team beat the school record by more than a second, and the wins maintained Otsuki’s undefeated season.

The boys team posted its best time of the year by more than four seconds, nearly ensuring Division 3 consideration time advancing to CIF. A relay team of Asher Smith, Jackson Melton, Augie Sheaffer and Matthew Lamberti broke a school record by more than two seconds, while the 4×100 free relay team of Justin Main, Sheaffer, Melton and Lamberti crushed a school record by more than six seconds.

Individually, Lamberti won both the 50 free and the 100 free, setting another school record in the process, as well as contributing to wins in the 200 medley relay and the 400 free, also school records. Sheaffer won the 200 IM, breaking his own record from a year ago, while Asher Smith won the 100 back and Melton won the 100 breast.

School records were also set by Main in the 200 free and Sheaffer in the 100 fly.

The Warriors swimmers will next travel to Marguerite Aquatic Center in Mission Viejo on Thursday for the preliminary Division 3 finals.

