SPORTS ROUNDUP : The right Dons win volleyball championships

These Dons are the champions — the ones from Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara High School Dons defeated the El Rancho Dons Saturday to win the CIF-SS Division 6 Championship in volleyball.

Santa Barbara beat El Rancho 25-19, 25-23, 25-19.

Santa Barbara’s Emma Zuffelato (senior, outside hitter) made 10 kills and 14 digs, Coach Kristin Hempy told the News-Press in an email.

Shae Delany (junior, outside hitter) had 16 kills and 9 digs.

Annie Knecht (junior, setter) made 14 digs and 26 assists.

Gracie Meinzer (junior, setter/opposite hitter) had 6 kills, 11 digs and 17 assists.

Mary Johnson (senior, opposite hitter) made 6 kills.

Carolina Koceman (senior, libretto) had 14 digs.

“Huge shout out to Annie for great defense and smart setting, and Shae for strong offense when we needed it,” Hempy said.

ANOTHER DONS TEAM SEES SUCCESS

The Santa Barbara High School football team won its opening round of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs Friday against Campbell Hall 36-20.

The game was played at Birmingham Charter School High School in Van Nuys.

The Dons will play Newport Harbor at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals at Peabody Stadium.

