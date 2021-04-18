SPORTS ROUNDUP : UCSB breaks out the bats in San Diego

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

UCSB’s Jason Willow, seen here in action earlier this season, drove in a total of five runs in the Gauchos’ doubleheader sweep on Saturday.

The Gauchos’ bats certainly made the trip down the coast.

Following its 15-2 win to open the series Friday, UCSB (24-9, 15-4 in Big Wes) matched that offensive output in both games, outlasting the Tritons and winning 15-10 in the opener and taking Game Two by a score of 15-5.

The Gauchos scored in bunches in Game One, taking a 3-0 lead in the second. Jason Willow ripped a two-run double and later scored on a sacrifice fly. San Diego (8-19, 5-10) scored a pair in the bottom half of the inning and tied the game at 3 in the third.

UCSB scored four in the fourth, added a run in the fifth and scored three times in both the sixth and seventh innings. The fourth inning scoring opened with an RBI single by Willow. Jordan Sprinkle added an RBI single of his own, as did Zach Rodriguez.

Steele Ledfords two-run triple in the sixth made it 11-3. Rodriguez ripped a three-run home run in the seventh to blow the game open.

The Tritons did not go quietly, however, scoring four times in the seventh and three more times in the eighth to cut into the deficit. All seven runs were scored on singles.

Rodney Boone picked up the win, tossing six innings and striking out six. He allowed three runs.

In Game Two, Broc Mortensen opened the scoring with a sac fly in the first. Sprinkle’s RBI single made it 2-0 in the second, followed by a three-run double by Rodriguez. Willow added an RBI single of his own to make it 6-0.

Willow added another run-scoring single in the fifth. Sprinkle hit a two-run home run in the sixth, followed by a three-run homer in the seventh to blow the game open.

With the win, UCSB is now tied with UC Irvine for first place in the Big West. The two teams will be back in action at 1 p.m. today.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

LONG BEACH STATE 8-5, UCSB 2-4

The Gauchos losing streak was extended to six games after dropping both contests in Saturday’s doubleheader.

Madelyn McNally went 1-4 and drove in a run in the opener. Ashley Donaldson added a sacrifice fly.

UCSB (8-24, 5-7 in Big West) fell behind 2-0 in Game Two but rallied to take a 4-2 lead in the sixth. Korie Thomas hit a three-run triple to give her team the lead. Sam Denehy reached on an error as Thomas scored.

Long Beach’s Suzy Brookshire hit a two-run home run to tie the game in the top of the seventh. Cam Cecil’s double gave Long Beach the lead for good.

The two teams will be back in action at 1 p.m. today.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

UCSB 3, UC SAN DIEGO 0

The Gauchos pulled out a highly-competitive first set en route to a sweep on Saturday at Robertson Gym.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-16, 25-18.

Henry Hancock finished with a career-high 11 kills and his .474, while Ryan Wilcox finished with 10 kills and nine digs.

Casey McGarry contributed 32 assists in the win. The Gauchos only committed six attacking errors and finished the match with a .397 hitting percentage.

UCSB (13-4, 7-3 in Big West) won its final eight matches of the regular season. With the win, the team clinched second place in the Big West and secured a first-round bye in next week’s conference tournament.

MEN’S TENNIS

CAL POLY 4, UCSB 3

UCSB dropped its contest against Cal Poly Saturday as it continues to deal with a depleted lineup due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Gauchos (6-5, 4-2 in Big West) claimed the doubles points and the Mustangs won three singles matches and a fourth by default to likely claim the top seed in the 2021 Big West Tournament at The Great Park in Irvine. The tournament will be held April 30 to May 2.

Junior Victor Krustev and freshman Kai Brady took No. 1 doubles, and freshman Pablo Masjuan and senior Joseph Rotheram won their match 6-3. No. 3 doubles could not be played because UCSB only had five available players.

Cal Poly took No. 1 and No. 2 singles, as well as No. 6 singles in a default.

Brady notched a 6-3, 4-6, 10-2 win at No. 4 singles.

UCSB will be back in action on Wednesday for its regular season finale.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UCSB 4, CAL POLY 0

The UCSB women’s tennis team clinched the Big West regular season championship Saturday with their win over the Mustangs.

UCSB (9-3, 8-0 in Big West) has now won eight matches in a row, while finishing unbeaten in conference play.

Kira Reuter and Shakhnoza Khatamova were dominant in doubles play, winning 6-2. Lise Sentenac and Elizaveta Volodko also had a solid showing, winning 6-1.

The Gauchos swept the top three singles matches. Volodko defeated Cal Poly’s Dominique Stone 6-2, 6-0, Khatamova took down Dalanie Dunkle 6-3, 6-3, and Camille Kiss clinched the win with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory in the No. 2 matchup.

Sentenac also had a strong performance in singles and was up 6-1, 1-6, 5-1, and Reuter was ahead 7-5, 5-1 when the match was called.

The Gauchos wrap up the regular season on Monday with a 1:30 p.m. home match against Pac-12 opponent Washington State.

PREP SOFTBALL

BISHOP DIEGO 12, CARPINTERIA 11

The Cardinals scored three runs in the seventh to complete their comeback Saturday against Carpinteria.

Lily Simolon went 3-4 at the plate and drove in four runs. Bishop had 15 hits as a team, while Carpinteria had 14 hits.

Official stats were not made available.

PREP BASEBALL

BISHOP DIEGO 4, FOOTHILL TECH 0

Senior Ashton Pelly tossed a complete game and allowed just three hits in the Cardinals win on Saturday.

Official stats were not made available by press time.

PREP LACROSSE

NEWBURY PARK 18, DOS PUEBLOS 4

Avery Ball scored three goals in the Chargers loss on Saturday.

DP (4-1) made 12 interceptions on the day, including three each from Julissa Ramirez-Gijon, Kenzie Hemman and Andrea Aguilar.

Madeline Nees had five saves in the first half, and Annette Bennett saved seven shots in the second half.

PREP TRACK

SAN MARCOS VS. LOMPOC

San Marcos’ Justin Hess took the 400, 200 and anchored both winning relays on Saturday.

The meet was not scored.

Jaden Freking took the long jump and the triple jump for the Royals.

Ava Carter won the 400, 200 and was also on both winning relay teams. Kiala Haas took the 800 and was on the 4×400 relay team.

“Both girls are freshmen,” said coach Marilyn Hantgin. “They have been working really hard and it showed today. I’m impressed with their competitive spirit. I’m excited to see how much they will improve over the rest of the season.

“Justin continues to lead our team. He is a special talent.”

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

WESTMONT 3, BENEDICTINE 0

The third-ranked Warriors advanced in the NAIA Tournament with their sweep over Benedictine at Murchison Gym.

Westmont (14-1, 10-0 in Golden State Athletic Conference) won with scores of 25-17, 30-28, 25-19.

Jessie Terlizzi had a team-best 10 kills and finished with a .381 hitting percentage. Sydney Dunn dished out 18 assists and had four digs, while Madison Morrison led the way with 20 digs of her own. Brooklyn Cheney had 10 digs, and Keelyn Kistner added 11 assists and eight digs in the victory.

With the win, the Warriors advance to the NAIA Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.

