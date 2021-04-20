SPORTS ROUNDUP : UCSB women beat Washington State for ninth-straight tennis win

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

UCSB’s Lise Sentenac competes during UCSB women’s tennis doubles against Washington State.

UCSB won its ninth-straight women’s tennis match on Monday, defeating Washington State 4-2 at the Rec Center Courts in its regular-season finale.

The Gauchos (10-3, 8-0 Big West Conference) will next play in the league tournament in Irvine on April 29 to May 1.

The winning streak is UCSB’s longest since it won 10 in a row during the 2016-17 season.

The Gauchos needed Kira Reuter and Shakhnoza Khatamova to capture their match, 6-3, to win the doubles point.

UCSB also won the top three singles matches to clinch the team win. Elizaveta Volodko lost her first set 6-3 but won the next two 6-2 and 6-1 to beat Michaela Bayerlova.

Camille Kiss topped Hikaru Sato 6-2, 6-2 and Khatamova romped past Fifa Kumhom 6-1, 6-0.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SANTA CLARA 56, BISHOP DIEGO 52

Kai Morphy led the Cardinals with 19 points while Tyler Williams added 14, but the Saints were too tough down the stretch.

“All the credit goes to Santa Clara, they were too physical for us tonight and we let that bother us,” coach James Coronado said. “I felt we weren’t sharp, both on offense and defense and that was due to Santa Clara’s toughness and pressure.”

GIRLS TENNIS

DOS PUEBLOS 10, SANTA YNEZ 8

Alessa Somer won all three of her singles sets while the doubles team of Saned Crespo and Taryn Sager also swept their matches to help the Chargers (5-1) pull out their Channel League road win.

Santa Ynez won the six other singles matches, with Katelyn Thompson, Jazz Feeley and Morea Naretto each going 2-1.

BOYS TENNIS

DOS PUEBLOS 18, SANTA YNEZ 0

The Chargers improved to 5-1 on the season by winning every set in their Channel League match at Santa Ynez.

GIRLS TENNIS

CARPINTERIA 15, SANTA PAULA 3

Zahra Porinsh did not lose a game while sweeping her three singles matches to keep the Warriors undefeated in Citrus League play at 5-0.

BOYS GOLF

SANTA BARBARA 445, SANTA YNEZ 446

Hudson Hatton fired a 72 to lead the Dons to their one-stroke victory on the River Course at Alisal.

SAN MARCOS 404, CABRILLO 527

Freshman Shams Jahangir-Arshad scored five birdies and nearly sank a hole-in-one at the Sandpiper Golf Course’s 18th hole to lead the Royals to victory in their Channel League opener.

Leo Metzger (74) and Jeffrey Foster (79) also cracked 80 for San Marcos (4-0).

DOS PUEBLOS 442, LOMPOC 582

Ruben Mendoza overcame windy conditions at La Purisima Golf Course to earn medalist honors with an 82 in the Chargers’ Channel League opener. Vinesh Manian carded an 87 while Michael Gentry added an 88 for DP (2-3 overall).

GIRLS GOLF

SANTA BARBARA 225, SANTA YNEZ 265

Lizzie Goss and Melia Haller each shot a 39 to share medalist honors as the Dons won their Channel League opener at the Alisal’s River Course. Ella Williams added a 42 for Santa Barbara (4-0).

Jordan Hartley led the Pirates with a 48.

SAN MARCOS 292, CABRILLO NO SCORE

Freshman Jayla Provance shot a 40 for nine holes at the Sandpiper Golf Course to lead the Royals to victory. Cabrillo was able to field only four players and not post an official score.

DOS PUEBLOS 329, LOMPOC 389

Camille Robinson earned medalist honors with a 64 to lead the Chargers’ triumph at windswept La Purisima Golf Course.

PREP WRESTLING

SAN MARCOS 43, CABRILLO 36

Freshman Angel Rivera set the tone for the Royals in their first dual match of the season, winning his match at 132 pounds in the final seconds.

“Angel won with heart and determination to battle and at the last second he took his opponent down to get the win 10-9,” coach Daniel Sifuentez said. “He is a star in the making with more hard work and dedication the sky is the limit for him in this sport.

“Juan Torres, one of the captains at 160, made short work of his opponent and won by fall in the first round to keep the momentum going. Jorge Huerta, the head capitan at 195, kept the ball rolling with a pin in the second round.”

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

PEPPERDINE INVITATIONAL

Westmont’s Morgan Bienias put the finishing touches on her stellar sophomore season by breaking her own school record in the 200-yard backstroke at the Pepperdine Spring Invitational. The NAIA All-American’s time of 2:11.50 was 0.3 seconds faster than the record she originally set in December of 2019.

