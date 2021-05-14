SPORTS ROUNDUP : Unbeaten Royals win playoff opener

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTO

Cade McLean (24) slaps hands with teammate Justin Hess (19) after scoring the first goal in San Marcos High’s 3-0 win over Oxnard in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 2 boys soccer playoffs.

San Marcos High, coming off its first Channel League boys soccer championship since 2002, showed no sign of slowing down on Thursday in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.

Two goals by A.J. Ranii capped a 3-0 victory for the Royals at Warkentin Stadium.

Cade McLean put San Marcos (12-0-1) on the scoreboard in the 28th minute.

Ranii came on with the hot foot in the second half, scoring in the 45th and 53rd minutes.

The Royals (12-0-1) will play its second-round match on Saturday at Norwalk (7-3), which also won its playoff opener 3-0 against Saddleback.

PACIFICA 1, DOS PUEBLOS 0

The Chargers couldn’t recover from a first-half goal in their CIF-SS Division 2 playoff opener in Oxnard.

“We had a tremendous amount of juniors and sophomores playing this year so we’re excited to see what we can put together next year,” said coach Matt York, whose Chargers finish with a record of 5-5-2.

PREP SWIMMING

DOS PUEBLOS VS. SAN MARCOS

The Royals won the boys’ meet 101-79 and also pulled out a 98-82 victory in the girls competition.

PREP BASEBALL

CARPINTERIA 14, SANTA PAULA 4

Erich Goebel drove in four runs with a single, a double and a triple and also scored twice for the Warriors (8-4, 7-3 Citrus Coast League).

BOYS BASKETBALL

FILLMORE 41, CARPINTERIA 40

Kainoa Glasgow’s double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds weren’t enough for the Warriors in their one-point loss to the Flashes.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

LAGUNA BLANCA 3, FOOTHILL TECH 0

Finn Walker pounded 11 kills and two service aces to lead the Owls to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 sweep. Laguna (4-1, 4-0 Tri-Valley League) also got seven kills and an ace from Kincade Avery and six kills and a block from Devin Hernandez.

TRACK AND FIELD

CARPINTERIA VS. MALIBU

Both the Warriors’ boys and girls teams remained undefeated in the Citrus Coast League with 4-0 record. The boys team romped to a 97-32 win while the girls won five of six field events to pull away to an 85-48 victory.

WEDNESDAY’S LATE RESULTS

GIRLS SOCCER

SANTA YNEZ 3, FLINTRIDGE PREP 0

Neta Ofiaeli scored two goals and Amelia Villa added another for the Pirates in their CIF-SS playoff opener. They will play host to No. 1 seed Shadow Hills today at 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

SANTA FE 10, CARPINTERIA 8

The Warriors lost their CIF-SS playoff opener despite a 3-0 sweep from the doubles team of Cassandra Maya Prado and Natalia Perez. Carpinteria, which finishes the season with a 6-1 record, also got a pair of doubles wins from Natalie Martinez and Ashley Gonzalez.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 4, WESTLAKE 2

The doubles teams of Portia Sherman-Chloe Hoffman and Makeila Cervantes-Anouk Priebe-Garcia remained undefeated by sweeping their matches. Erin Curtis and Natali Flint rallied from a 14-4 deficit in the third game to pull out a 21-18, 20-22, 17-15 victory. Anya Grant and Sophia Curtin also pulled out a three-set win, taking the third game 15-12.’’

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MALIBU 3, CARPINTERIA 0

The Warriors lost to the undefeated Sharks 25-23, 25-13, 25-18 despite four aces, three blocks and eight digs by Gavin Lohuis. They’ve completed their regular season with records of 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the Citrus Coast.

BOYS LACROSSE

SAN MARCOS 8, DOS PUEBLOS 7

The Royals jumped out to a 6-1 lead and held on to defeat their cross-town rivals.

GIRLS LACROSSE

DOS PUEBLOS 10, SAN MARCOS 3

Avery Ball scored six goals to lead the Chargers to victory.

