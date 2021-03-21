SPORTS ROUNDUP : Warriors blow by Pride to reach semifinal

A trio of Warriors scored more than 20 points on Saturday in Westmont’s 90-68 victory over Clarke of Iowa in the quarterfinals of the NAIA Tournament.

Leading the way for the second time in as many tournament games was Westmont’s Iyree Jarrett, who led all scorers with 25. Stefanie Berberabe added 23, and Lauren Tsuneishi poured in 22 in the win, including six three-pointers.

As a team, Westmont (13-1) made 12 of its 25 attempts from behind the arc.

“Obviously, our guards were phenomenal tonight in every way,” said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. “I have been telling this team, which is still young in its national tournament experience, that the teams I have coached that have made runs to the semifinals or championship game, are teams in which everyone knows their role and does it to their absolute best. Whether their role is to play one minute in the game or 40 minutes in the game, whether it is to be a rebounder, or a screener or a shooter or a penetrator or creator, everyone plays their role. I am proud of this team, because everyone did their role today.

“Our guards are unbelievable scorers and it is their role to score, create scoring opportunities for other people and knock down open shots when they have them. They did that at a ridiculously high level today.”

Jarrett added seven assists, six rebounds and three steals, while Berberabe finished with five assists, five rebounds and a pair of steals.

Clarke (23-3) jumped out to a 24-16 lead in the first quarter. Berberabe’s half-court three swished through the net as the first quarter expired to cut the deficit to four, 26-22.

Westmont opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run, including a pair of three-pointers from Tsuneishi and Berberabe. The Warriors took a 46-39 lead into the half before pulling away in the third.

Westmont outscored Clarke 26-11 in the third period to widen its margin to 72-50 heading to the fourth.

Sydney Brown contributed nine points and seven rebounds in the win.

In the semis, second-seeded Westmont will square off against No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan (25-6), which defeated No. 3 seed Cambellsville of Kentucky 65-53 on Saturday.

The two teams have never played and did not have any common opponents this season.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. local time and 6 p.m. PDT Monday and will be aired on ESPN3.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UCSB 11-1, FULLERTON 4-4

UCSB coach Andrew Checketts earned his 300th win with the Gauchos on Saturday.

The Gauchos (11-6, 2-1 Big West) hammered four home runs in Game One on Saturday against Fullerton, but their bats were silenced in the second-half of the doubleheader.

Steele Ledford, Marcos Castanon, Broc Mortensen and Bryce Willits each hit four baggers in Game One, with Ledford driving in four. Michael McGreevy improved to 3-0 on the season, striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings of work.

The Titans pitching staff kept UCSB’s hitters at bay in game two, allowing only seven hits on the afternoon and issuing just one walk.

Checketts is just the fourth head coach in program history to reach 300 wins.

The two teams will play another doubleheader today at 1 p.m.

VANGUARD 8-12, WESTMONT 5-10

Vanguard hammered five home runs in Saturday’s doubleheader, taking both games from Westmont.

The Warriors (17-12, 10-7 in GSAC) had more hits in both games and led in the early going in each. In Game One, Robbie Haw drove in a pair but Vanguard’s Landon Riker went deep in the sixth to blow the game open.

In the second game, Westmont jumped out to a 5-0 lead, only to see Vanguard score six in the third.

Simon Reid’s second homer of the afternoon brought Westmont within two runs, 10-8. Thomas Rudinksy followed with a home run of his own to cut it to one. Vanguard would add a pair in the seventh to secure the win.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

UCSB 3, LONG BEACH 1

Roy McFarland had 15 kills and Randy DeWeese added 12 kills of his own in the Gauchos win on Saturday at the Thunderdome.

UCSB won by set scores of 25-21, 25-15, 27-25, 25-20.

The Gauchos improve to 5-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big West. They enjoyed a .301 to .128 advantage in hitting on Saturday, its second-highest margin of the season.

UCSB also set a season-high with 13 blocks.

The two teams will be back in action at 4 p.m. today at Walter Pyramid.

PREP GIRLS WATER POLO

SANTA YNEZ 13, PASO ROBLES 5

Taye Luke scored six goals and added three assists in the Pirates season finale on Saturday.

Sydney Gills added five goals and two assists, and Lily Mazza addad two assists and four steals.

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BISHOP DIEGO 3, PROVIDENCE 0

Ashlyn Oxton-Madrigal had eight kills and hit .778 in the Cardinals sweep on Saturday.

Amanda Garcia added 12 digs, and Katelyn Hoidal chipped in with two kills and two digs.

PREP BASEBALL

SANTA BARBARA 24, CABRILLO 2

Jordan Harris had four hits, including a home run, while Wyatt Hastings went 3-5 in the Dons romp over Cabrillo.

Santa Barbara scored 11 runs in the sixth, which included drawing seven walks. Luke Wechsler did not allow a run over four innings, giving up to just two hits and striking out five.

The Dons will travel to Arroyo Grande for their next game on Tuesday.

SAN MARCOS 6, RIGHETTI 4

San Marcos scored four runs in the first inning and Chris Neal’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth paced the Royals in their victory on Saturday.

Henry Manfredonia tossed four innings and allowed just one run on three hits. He finished with five strikeouts. The San Marcos staff had 10 strikeouts on the day, as Nicky Fell picked up the win and Chase Hoover earned the save.

The Royals will be back in action at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Dos Pueblos.

SANTA YNEZ 10, BISHOP DIEGO 4

Seth Ruiz and Caleb Cassidy each had two hits for the Pirates in their season opener on Saturday.

Cassidy drove in three and Ruiz scored three times in the loss.

PREP TRACK

Dons, Warriors split dual meet

Vincent Rinadli notched the second fastest 100 meter time in Carpinteria High history on Saturday to help the boys escape with a 58-54 victory over Santa Barbara.

Rinaldi finished the 100 in 11.05 seconds, and also took the 200. Tristan Cravens won both hurdles, and Esai Vega set personal records to win the shot put (38-8) and discus (125-8).

In the girls race, Santa Barbara won by a score of 59-33, with Zia Frausto taking the 100 (13.45) and finishing third in the long jump 13-4.5). Mila Speer anchored the 4×100, won the long jump (16-2.25) and the triple jump (3-4.75) and took second in the high jump.

Arielle Feinberg won the 200 (29.44) and Madison Tuckman won the 100 hurdles (19.68) and 300 hurdles (57.01).

