SPORTS ROUNDUP : Westmont makes history in tournament win

Westmont’s Iyree Jarrett, seen here in action during the 2019-20 season, finished with a game-high 29 points in Westmont’s 97-62 victory over Montana Western in the NAIA Opening Round Tournament Saturday in Lewiston, Idaho.

The Westmont women’s basketball team set an NAIA Tournament and program record, draining 21 three-pointers on Saturday in a 97-62 victory over Montana Western in the NAIA Opening Round Tournament in Lewiston, Idaho.

Senior guard Lauren Tsuneishi made eight of her 22 attempts from three-point range, while junior guard Iyree Jarrett made seven of her 11 attempts from deep. Krissy Miyahara made three of her six attempts off the bench, while the Warriors (11-1), the No. 2 seed, also got three-pointers from Stefanie Berberabe, Garbriella Stoll and Kristen Koehnke.

“I woke up this morning thinking Lauren Tsuneishi was going to set a tournament record for 3-point shots today,” said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. “She didn’t individually do that, but we did as a team.”

The previous record for three-point buckets was 18 both in NAIA National Tournament play and in the Warrior record books.

The Warriors were announced as last year’s No. 1 overall seed, but the following day, the NAIA Championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to Saturday’s game, Tsuneishi was the only player on this year’s team to have won a game in national tournament play.

“We have had a lot of growth in the last two years,” Moore said. “It’s a sign of maturity that we came out aggressively and attacking. There were a lot of lessons learned in that freshman year that we have grown from. Credit to my players that they put that in action today.”

The Warriors never trailed in the game. Eight first-quarter threes fueled the Warriors to a 25-17 advantage after the first 10 minutes of play. By halftime, Westmont was up 51-33 and had already sunk 13 shots from long distance.

The second half was more of the same with the Warriors winning both the third (24-13) and fourth quarters (22-16).

Jarrett led all scorers with 29 points. She also had eight assists and three steals.

Tsuneishi, who reached 1,000 career points scored against Point Loma Nazarene last week, tallied 26 points and five rebounds. She is the 15th Warrior to join Westmont’s 1000-point club.

Berberabe had 14 points, making six of seven field goal attempts. She also notched eight assists and seven rebounds. Miyahara added 10 points.

The Warriors now advance to the Round of 16, which will be played in Sioux City, Iowa next week.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UCSB 9-15, USF 8-3

Jason Willow’s game-winning single helped the Gauchos pull out a wild victory in the opener, and the bats broke out in a major way to help the UCSB baseball team take both games on Saturday at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

UCSB (8-5) led 2-1 on Friday when the game was suspended due to lightning. The two teams went back and forth Saturday, with each club scoring multiple runs in extra innings. The teams exchanged runs in the 11th, 13th and 14th before Willow’s bases-loaded hit closed out the game.

The Gauchos were able to extend the game behind a ninth-inning solo home run by Cole Cummings, which tied the game at 4.

USF took a 7-5 lead in the 13th, but Jordan Sprinkle’s run-scoring double followed by a RBI triple by Michael Marsh helped the Gauchos draw even yet again.

USF took an 8-7 lead in the 14th courtesy of a sacrifice fly. In the bottom half of the inning, Kyle Johnson drew a bases-loaded walk before Willow’s game winner.

In Game 2, UCSB pounded 14 hits and scored in bunches. The Gauchos scored six runs in the second, which included a three-run triple by Zach Rodriguez. They scored four more times in the third, which included a Broc Mortensen two-run home run and RBI hits by Bryce Willits and Willow.

Michael McGreevy got the win, tossing 5 ⅓ and allowed just three runs and striking out six.

The two teams will wrap up their series with a 1 p.m. game today.

WESTMONT 7-4, WILLIAM JESSUP 6-0

Drew Bayard’s 12th inning sacrifice fly helped the Warriors take the opener, while Ryan Humphreys tossed a two-hit shutout to help the Westmont baseball team complete the sweep of Saturday’s double header.

In Game 1, Alex Stufft and Devin Perez each went deep, and both players drove in two in the win. Ryan Desaegher also drove in two runs in the victory.

In Game 2, Humphreys tossed all seven innings, shutting down Jessup to earn his third win of the season. Rudinsky’s home run in the fourth put Westmont ahead 2-0, and Westmont (14-10, 7-5 in GSAC) scored two more in the sixth to round out the scoring.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

HAWAII 3, UCSB 0

The Rainbow Warriors got the best of the Gauchos for the third straight outing on Saturday, sweeping UCSB with set scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 26-24.

The match at the Thunderdome will not count against the third-ranked Gauchos (4-3, 0-2 Big West Conference) in the standings, as it was a non-conference match.

Randy DeWeese finished with 12 kills but a hitting percentage of just .346. Dayne Chalmers had a team-high 11 digs and Casey McGarry dished out 37 assists.

Top-ranked Hawaii (7-0, 2-0) was led by Rado Parapunov, who had 20 kills and hit .438. Jakob Thelle finished with 38 assists.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

USC 21, UCSB 3

The top-ranked Trojans took it to the Gauchos on Saturday at Uytengsu Aquatics Center.

Mireia Gurial scored a team-high four goals, while four other Trojans notched hat tricks as USC improved to 6-0 on the season.

USC led early and often on Saturday, jumping out to a 10-2 halftime advantage and never looking back.

Leigh Lyter scored two of UCSB’s goals, with Amanda Legaspi registering the other.

PREP GIRLS WATER POLO

SAN MARCOS 13, SANTA BARBARA 4

Brooke Ingram scored four goals and Zosia Amberger notched nine saves and a steal in the Royals victory on Saturday.

Chloe Spievak added three goals, while Madi Sparre and Carolyn Courtois each scored two goals.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Dons sweep Chargers

The Santa Barbara boys cross country team won their third meet of the season on Saturday, sweeping Dos Pueblos.

Blaise Snow (16:56) took first, followed by teammates Drew DeLozier (17:05), Xan Tassos (17:14), Oliver LeVine (17:15) and Amir Walton (17:20).

For the girls race, Mackenna Show took sixth (22:23). Santa Barbara did not run a full scoring team.

Results for the Chargers were not provided.

Lompoc splits with Cabrillo

The Lompoc girls cross country team won in a sweep, while the Conquistadors got the better of the Braves in the boys competition.

For the girls race, Mallory Brandum took first with a time of 22:32 in the three-mile race. She was followed by teammates Lauren Jansen (23:20), Hannah Brooks (23:37) and Brenda Lerena (24:14). Cabrillo’s Gabriella Nelson (24:27) took fifth place.

For the boys, Lompoc’s Andres Lerena took home first place with a time of 17:02. Cabrillo’s Kaden Jones (17:03), Jacob Hinshaw (17:09) and Tyler Johnson (17:14) took the next three spots, followed by the Braves’ Paul Lawver (17:23).

Laux, Manriquez lead Cardinals

Bishop Diego’s Rowen Manriquez and Carmen Laux paced the Cardinals in their tri-meet Saturday with St. Bonaventura and Providence.

Manriquez, a junior, took sixth place overall with a two-mile time of 14:12. William Fittipaldi took ninth with a time of 17:57, followed by Uziel Ricardo (18:09).

For the girls, Laux, a freshman, finished her two-mile race at 18:00 to take second place. Junior Jacqueline Smith took third with a time of 19:56.

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BISHOP DIEGO 3, CARPINTERIA 0

The Cardinals swept the Warriors on Saturday, winning by set scores of 25-22, 25-12 and 26-24.

Ashlyn Oxton-Madrigal led the way with seven kills on eight swings, also adding four aces and a stuff block. Katelyn Hoidal finished with four kills and five aces. As a team, Bishop hit .429 and served 25 aces.

PREP GIRLS LACROSSE

DOS PUEBLOS 9, SANTA BARBARA 8

Dos Pueblos came out as the victors in the first ever competition at the newly constructed Peabody Stadium.

The Dons were led by Sadie Leventhal, who scored four goals. Santa Barbara also got strong contributions from Alannah Cetti, Charlotte Bennett, Daisy Foreman and Pippa Gore.

Stats for the Chargers were not provided.

