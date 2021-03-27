SPORTS ROUNDUP : Westmont rallies to sweep doubleheader

By MARK PATTON AND MITCHELL WHITE, NEWSPRESS

Two big blows by Daniel Netz and a tie-breaking double by Renn Duncan rallied Westmont to a 13-10 victory over San Diego Christian in the first game of a Golden State Athletic Conference doubleheader.

The Warriors (20-13, 13-7 in GSAC) kept their rally caps on in the second game, scoring six unanswered to win 9-7.

In the opener, the Warriors trailed 10-2 after five innings, but Netz ignited their comeback with a grand-slam home run in the sixth.

He also capped a four-run seventh with a two-run double which tied the score at 10-all.

Thomas Rudinsky’s double stirred Westmont’s game-winning rally in the ninth. He took third on a fly out and, after a walk to Netz and an infield single by Brandy Renck, Duncan scored all three runs with a double to right-centerfield.

Netz, Rudinsky, John Jensen and Andrew Bayard had two hits apiece in the game.

Freshmen Bradley Heacock and Chase Goddard kept the Warriors in the game with stellar relief. Heacock allowed six hits and two runs in four innings of relief, striking out five with no walks. Goddard pitched the final four innings to get his second win in as many decisions, allowing just two hits, one walk and no runs with five strikeouts.

In the second game, Westmont was trailing 7-3 in the second inning only to tie the game in the fifth on an RBI single by Simon Reid.

Renck’s single in the sixth allowed Netz to score, and Jensen’s RBI double put Westmont ahead 9-7.

Starter Ryan Humphreys allowed seven runs (four earned) in three innings of work. Carlos Moreno improved to 3-0 on the season, tossing 2 1/3 innings of scoreless ball. Robbie Hall picked up the save.

UCSB 6, UC DAVIS 5

Marcos Castonon’s walk-off double helped UCSB complete its rally Friday at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

The Gauchos (12-7, 3-2 in Big West) found themselves trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth. Steele Ledford’s RBI double helped tie the score before Castonon’s game winner in the bottom of the ninth.

Michael McGreevy got the start and tossed six innings, allowing two runs and eight hits. He had five strikeouts and no walks. Carter Benbrook picked up his first win of the season, striking out three over his three innings of work. He allowed three runs, all of which were unearned.

Castonon finished 2-5 with two RBIs. Cole Cummings scored twice in the win.

The two teams will be back in action for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. today.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

UCSB 3, CSUN 0

Randy DeWeese ripped 18 kills with an attack percentage of .654 to lead the Gauchos to a 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 sweep at Cal State Northridge.

Roy McFarland added 11 kills and a percentage of .647 as UCSB (6-4) improved its Big West Conference record to 2-3. All-America setter Casey McGarry ran the offense with 35 assists and also led in digs with nine.

The Gauchos out-hit the Matadors .518 to .143 and out-blocked them 12-2, with Donovan Todorov getting three block assists and one solo.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UCSB 5, COLORADO 2

Elizaveta Volodko won a 6-1, 6-7, 7-6 thriller at No. 1 singles, edging Sara Nayar 8-6 in the third-set tiebreaker, to lead UCSB to a 5-2 women’s tennis victory over Colorado at the Rec Center Courts.

The Gauchos (2-3) got straight-set singles wins at No. 2 from Camille Kiss and at No. 3 from Shakhnoza Khatamova. Marta Gonzalez Balbe finished strong in a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 win at No. 6.

UCSB also took the doubles point over Colorado (7-7) after getting victories at No. 2 from Khatamova and Kira Reuter and at No. 3 from Gonzalez Balbe and Kiss.

FRESNO PACIFIC 5, WESTMONT 2

Westmont’s Cade Pierson and Christine Hemry each took their singles matches in Friday’s loss to Fresno Pacific.

Pierson dropped the first set but was able to rebound and take the final two in No. 1 singles. Henry took the first and third sets in her No. 4 singles matchup.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

UC SAN DIEGO 7, UCSB 6

UC San Diego’s Ciara Franke’s goal in the third overtime lifted the Tritons over the Gauchos on Friday.

In what was truly a back and forth affair, UC San Diego took a 4-3 lead in the second period on a Franke goal.

UCSB’s Nina Munson tied the score at 4 late in the second, but UC San Diego took a 6-4 lead with just over five minutes left in the third.

Mollie Simmons scored late in the period to draw within one, and UCSB tied it on a goal by Courtney Heydorff.

As a team, UCSB was outshot 36-27 in the loss.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UCSB 10-9, UC San Diego 7-9

The Gauchos won their second in a row in the opener of Friday’s doubleheader against the Tritons.

UCSB (5-16, 2-3 in Big West) scored three times in the third and five times in the fifth to win Game One. Madelyn McNally and Rayna Cohen each homered, with Cohen driving in four in the win.

Emily Schuttish improved to 5-4 on the season. She went seven innings and allowed four runs on six hits and struck out four.

The Tritons opened a 4-0 lead in Game Two and added four more in the fifth to secure the win.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

ALASKA FAIRBANKS 128, WESTMONT 71

Morgan Bienias took first in the 200 yard backstroke and the 500 yard freestyle in Westmont’s loss on Friday.

She also took second in the 1000 yard freestyle.

Bridget Hoth took second in the 100 yard freestyle and anchored both the 200 yard medley relay and the 400 yard freestyle relay. Cayla Won took second in the 200 yard individual medley and third in the 1000 yard freestyle.

Westmont will host Fairbanks and Loyola Marymount in another meet this morning.

