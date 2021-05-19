SPORTS ROUNDUP : Westmont wins twice to stay alive in NAIA Baseball Regional

PHOTO COURTESY OF TYLER SCHILLINGER

Westmont College’s John Jensen (25) celebrates at home plate with Brady Renck (6) after hitting a two-run home run against Corban, Ore. during Tuesday’s NAIA Baseball Tournament Regional at Russ Carr Field.

Westmont College kept its baseball season alive on Tuesday by scoring 23 runs during a pair of wins at the NAIA Tournament at Russ Carr Field.

The Warriors (30-21) will face Georgia Gwinnett at 11 a.m. today in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to face Hope International at 2:30 p.m. If Hope loses the afternoon contest, the two remaining teams will play again on Thursday at noon in the double-elimination Santa Barbara Regional.

Westmont, which lost its tournament opener to Hope on Monday, bounced back Tuesday morning with an 11-4 win over Corban, Ore.

Former Santa Barbara High and Santa Barbara City College star John Jensen hit a two-run home run during a three-run fourth inning which tied the game at 3-all. Brady Renck put the Warriors ahead for good, igniting a four-run sixth with a run-scoring bunt single.

Renck went 3-for-4 with a home run and five runs batted in. Thomas Rudinsky also homered for Westmont while Andrew Bayard went 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

Chad Stoner pitched seven innings to get the first-game win, giving up five hits and four runs — only two earned — with five strikeouts. Former Bishop Diego High star Gabe Arteaga struck out the side in the eighth and Bradley Heacock also pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

“I’m very proud of the way these guys responded today,” Westmont coach Robert Ruiz said. “Going into the loser’s bracket today, it would have been really easy to just cash it in, but I thought we did everything but that.

“I thought our guys came out and had quality at bats in the morning game. And then Chad Stoner, I can’t say enough about his start.”

Will Anderson pitched the second-game win. He scattered seven hits while allowing four runs over seven innings in a 12-5 victory over Saint Katherine. Carlos Moreno and Alex Stufft each pitched an inning of relief.

Catcher Ren Duncan led Westmont at the plate by driving in four runs while going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles.

“My goodness, what an unbelievably clutch night out of a guy that hasn’t had a ton of starts in his career,” Ruiz said. “But this year he’s been huge for us, and for a season to come out and have that kind of night when our backs are against the wall is a game he’ll never forget. And we’ll never forget it either.”

Robbie Haw scored four runs while going 2-for-3 with a triple. Daniel Netz also tripled while Simon Reid drove in a pair of runs with a single and a double. Stufft also doubled and had two RBIs.

In Tuesday’s other tournament game, Hope International beat Georgia Gwinnett 8-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

SAN MARCOS 3, MARSHALL 3

(San Marcos wins on PKs, 5-3)

Freshman goalkeeper Malia Venegas stopped two shots during the penalty-kick shootout to advance the undefeated Royals to the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section’s Division 5 Girls Soccer Playoffs.

San Marcos (12-0) will play host to South Pasadena on Saturday at a time to be determined. South Pasadena also remained undefeated (7-0-4) with its 3-1 win over Sage Hill.

The Royals got defensive after a wild first half, with the score tied 3-3 after 40 minutes.

Paige Ingram scored San Marcos’ first goal after a corner kick during the 10th minute. Sofia Orozco added two more goals later in the half. She got the first after chasing down a through ball from Becca Rodriguez. She earned the Royals’ final goal of the period after winning the ball from a defender and then beating another, one-on-one.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

LAGUNA BLANCA 3, CLAREMONT 0

Finn Walker had 13 kills, three aces, and four digs to lead the Owls to their 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 sweep in a first-round match of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs.

Freddie Russell added nine kills with a hitting percentage of .562. Kincade Avery chipped in with five kills, with setter Jack Shiebler notching 31 assists and three aces.

“Finn continues to play at a high level, particularly on the offensive end and from the service line,” coach Jason Donnelly said. “He has worked extremely hard and is playing his best volleyball at the most important time.

“We played very well tonight across the board. Our serve-receive was outstanding throughout the entire match.

“Miles Sedlin had a great night passing and our offense was very crisp. We found the matchups early in the middle and Jack was able to get Freddie and Kincade the ball early and often.”

Laguna (7-1) will play next on Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s Laguna Hills-Burbank match.

MONDAY’S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

San Marcos 68, Santa Ynez 51.

Cabrillo 57, Santa Barbara 52 (C: Jory 21 points; SB: Andrew Douglas 17).

Bishop Diego 68, Foothill Tech 51 (BD: Tyler Williams 19 points).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop Diego 47, Santa Paula 35 (BD: Elliot Redkey and Clara McDonald 14 points).

Hueneme 58, Carpinteria 40 (C: Hannian Hernandez 18 points).

BASEBALL

Bishop Diego 12, Dunn 8.

GIRLS DIVING

Channel League Finals — 1, Malia Kim, SM, 416.5. 2, Abbie Mintz, SM, 381.55. 3, Emily Mintz, SM, 330.15.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cate 17, San Marcos 10 (C: Lilly Riehl 8, SM: Sofia Martinez-Tomatis 2).

BOYS GOLF

San Marcos 390, Santa Barbara 409 (SM: Leo Metzger 69).

Dos Pueblos 424, Santa Ynez 459 (DP: Ruben Mendoza 73; SY: Rye Winans 83.

GIRLS GOLF

Santa Barbara 238, San Marcos 262 (SM: Jayla Provance 39; SB: Lizzie Goss 40).

Santa Ynez 261, Dos Pueblos 272 (SY: Emily Ruiz 45; DP: Chelsi Ramirez 47.

email: mpatton@newspress.com