SPORTS ROUNDUP : Westmont’s Hundley earns All-American status in NAIA championships

By MARK PATTON and MITCHELL WHITE

Madden Hundley became Westmont’s first All-American in women’s cross country since 2014 following her performance Friday at the NAIA Cross Country National Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Hundley finished 32nd in the women’s 5K with a career-best time of 18:30.1 — more than a minute and a half faster than her time in the national championships in 2019. With the feat, she became only the 10th All-American in Westmont women’s cross country history, according to college officials.

“Madden was a completely different runner today than she was a year ago from start to finish,” said coach Lindsey Connolly. “Her reinvigorated excitement and competitive edge helped her improve significantly from last year.”

Also competing on Friday for the Warriors were Anneline Breytenbach and Mitch Groff. Breytenbach, in her first championship meet, finished with a time of 19:51.17 in the 5K.

“Anneline was focused on running a strong race from start to finish as this was only her second competition since taking some time off in the fall, while she healed from an injury,” said Connolly. “Both women ran remarkably well. Working together they had a strong start that positioned them in the first mile of the race. They were focused, persistent, and determined making for quite an exciting race to watch.”

Groff, the lone member of the men’s team to compete on Friday, finished the men’s 10K with a time of 26:33.96. As he approached the fourth mile, he was in 149th place. He went on to pass an additional 21 runners to finish 128th.

“It can be quite overwhelming to step onto the start line with over 300 athletes and be the only one in your school’s uniform. Mitch’s even-tempered, undaunted personality served him well in these circumstances,” Connolly said.

“These three athletes represented Westmont well,” said Connolly. “They have made me proud to be associated with them through this trip. The difference between the ones who just finish and the ones who finish well is the choice to push and keep moving forward. All three of these athletes made the choice to push.

“Now we get to reward these efforts with some ice cream before we fly back to California and prepare for the GSAC Championship.”

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UCSB 5, CSUN 4

Gianni Bloom’s walk-off infield single won it for the Gauchos on Friday against the Matadors at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

The game-winner for Bloom, who entered the game in the top of the eighth as a defensive replacement, was just his ninth hit of the season and was his first run-batted of the campaign. It was a slow roller to third, and Steele Ledford, who was on second base, never broke stride after the throw pulled the Matadors first baseman up the line.

The Gauchos (19-8, 10-3 in Big West) trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, got a two-run home run by Zach Rodriguez to tie the game. Carter Benbrook improved to 3-0 on the season, tossing three innings of one-hit ball. He issued just one walk and struck out six.

Michael McGreevy, who was named Big West Conference Pitcher of the Week last week, pitched six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk. Broc Mortensen, Jordan Sprinkle and Christian Kirtley each went 2-4 at the plate.

The two teams will play a doubleheader at 1 p.m. today.

HOPE 9-3, WESTMONT 5-4

Westmont College rallied in the fifth inning with RBI singles by Alex Stufft and Simon Reid to defeat Hope International 4-3 and earn a split of Friday’s baseball doubleheader at Russ Carr Field.

Stufft went 2-for-3 in the game while Thomas Rudinsky hit a two-run home run.

Jameson Kruger got the pitching win in the seven-inning game, allowing five hits in 6 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. He needed relief help in the last inning, with Carlos Moreno and Robbie Haw getting one out apiece after Hope loaded the bases with one out.

The win improved Westmont’s records to 23-16 overall and 16-10 in the GSAC.

Hope (23-11, 18-8) won the opener, 9-5, despite Brady Renck’s two-run homer. Renck went 2-for-3, John Jensen was 2-for-5, and Rudinsky added a two-run single.

PREP TRACK

Simi Valley Invitational

Dos Pueblos High went 1-2 in the girls’ 3200 meters at the Simi Valley Invitational, with Ella Kenly clocking 12:56 and Reese Wahlberg coming in at 13:04.

Kenly and Wahlberg were also part of the Chargers’ 4×800 relay team which placed third in 10:52. Samsara Chahine and Ellie Gleeson were also part of the relay.

Luciani Koroshec took second in the boys 3200 in 10:39 while Orlando Ye was third in 10:42. DP’s 4×800 relay team finished fourth in 9:14.25 with a team of Tyler Jamieson, Dylan Richardson, Bennett Christiansen and Logan Beckstrand.

PREP BASEBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 4, LOMPOC 2

Ryan Speshyock struck out 13 batters, tossing a complete game in the Chargers’ Channel League opener on Friday.

Speshyock also went 2-2 at the plate with a double in the victory. Josh Brenne’s three-run double in the fourth helped Dos Pueblos (4-3, 1-0) take the lead. Jackson Greaney also doubled, and Jordan Rico’s sac fly rounded out the scoring.

SANTA BARBARA 7, CABRILLO 2

The Dons collected 10 hits — including three extra base hits — and stole six bases in their league opener Friday against Cabrillo.

Dane Dawson and Vince Gamberdella each had multiple hits, and Dawson and Sam Russell each stole a pair of bases. Luke Wechsler pitched the first four innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Jack Holland had a pair of Ks in his two innings of work, while Erick Elizalde also notched a pair of strikeouts to finish the game.

PREP SOFTBALL

LOMPOC 4, DOS PUEBLOS 3 (9 inn.)

Lompoc won on a walk-off base hit to hand the Chargers their second loss of the season.

Dos Pueblos scored all three of its runs in the third inning. Mia Reveles scored on a single by Jessica Reveles, who would come home to score later in the inning on a wild pitch. Riley Monroe scored on a groundout by Georgia Wilson.

Lompoc tied the game in the fifth. The Braves got a leadoff triple in the bottom of the ninth, and scored the winning runs with two outs. Stats for Lompoc were not made available by press time.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

OXNARD 83, SAN MARCOS 30

Michelle Arellanes and Ariel Plourde each finished with seven points in the Royals loss on Friday.

Natasha Stapf had five points and Ellie Monson scored four points.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

BISHOP DIEGO 3, OXNARD 2

Kai Morphy notched 17 kills, two aces and a block in the Cardinals’ five-set thrilled on Friday.

Set scores were 25-27, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22 and 20-18. Ian Stewart finished with 12 kills and a block, while Shea Romero had 11 kills and a block. Oliver Fowler had 24 digs.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

AZUSA PACIFIC 3, WESTMONT 2

The Cougars rallied from a 2-0 hole to hand the Westmont women’s volleyball team its first loss of the season.

The Warriors (13-1, 10-0 in Golden State Athletic Conference) fell with scores of 25-15, 25-23, 28-30, 22-25, 18-16. Westmont had a better hitting percentage in the match, outhitting Azusa .269 to .236. Azuza’s Annaka Jorgensen had a match-high 27 kills and added 18 digs, while Westmont’s Hali Galloway had 20 kills. Brooklynn Cheney had 27 digs for the Warriors and Keelyn Kistner had 31 assists.

Westmont will return to the court for the NAIA Tournament, set to open April 17.

PREP TENNIS

SAN MARCOS 17, SANTA BARBARA 1

The Royals swept all nine singles points and dropped just one doubles set all match in their win over the Dons on Friday.

Twins Joey and Charlie Friedman swept their sets 6-1, 6-1, and Masato Perera swept his two singles sets without losing a game. San Marcos won the last three sets of the match on tie-breakers.

The Royals will take on Dos Pueblos Wednesday in a showdown of undefeated Channel League teams.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Big West honors Gaucho

UCSB sophomore Shakhnoza Khatamova was named by the Big West Conference as its Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week for the second time this season.

Khatamova, a native of Uzbekistan, went 2-0 in singles and 1-0 in doubles on the week as the Gauchos extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Cal State Fullerton and Hawaii.

UCSB is 4-0 in the Big West and shares first place with Cal Poly. It will play host to UC Irvine on Saturday at noon.

TRACK AND FIELD

WESTMONT TRIO HONORED

Three track and field athletes from Westmont College were honored as GSAC Athletes of the Month.

Zola Sokhela was named as the top male track athlete, while Seth Wilmoth and Sydney Marr were honored as top field athletes for the men and women, respectively.

Sokhela received All-America honors in the distance medley relay, in which the Warriors took second, and in the 4×800 relay at the NAIA Indoor Championships. He also won a pair of races against NCAA Division 1 competition at the Westmont Collegiate Classic.

Wilmoth placed sixth in the pole vault, earning All-America recognition with a mark of 4.70 meters (15-5). Marr also achieved All-America designation by placing eighth in the weight throw with a mark of 16.71 meters (54-10).

COLLEGE SWIMMING

UCSB places 26 on All-Academic Team

Twenty-six members of the UCSB swimming program, a group consisting of 11 men and 15 women, were named as Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Scholar Athletes for the 2020-21 season. Student-athletes were nominated by achieving a cumulative grade-point average of 3.00 through their sophomore year.

